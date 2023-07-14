To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund focuses on dividend-paying stocks of foreign companies, including those in emerging market countries. The fund normally invests substantially all of its assets in the equity securities of issuers located outside the United States and diversifies broadly among developed and emerging market countries. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

The fund's portfolio managers select stocks through a disciplined investment process using proprietary quantitative computer models that analyze a diverse set of stock characteristics to identify and rank stocks based on earnings quality. Based on this analysis, the portfolio managers generally select from the higher ranked dividend-paying securities those

stocks that they believe will continue to pay above-average dividends. The portfolio managers will seek to overweight higher dividend-paying stocks, while maintaining country and sector weights generally similar to those of the Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Ex-U.S.A. Index (MSCI ACWI Ex-USA), an unmanaged index that measures the equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries, excluding the United States.