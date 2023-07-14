Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$74.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.35%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MLIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon International Equity Income
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Goslin

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund focuses on dividend-paying stocks of foreign companies, including those in emerging market countries. The fund normally invests substantially all of its assets in the equity securities of issuers located outside the United States and diversifies broadly among developed and emerging market countries. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

The fund's portfolio managers select stocks through a disciplined investment process using proprietary quantitative computer models that analyze a diverse set of stock characteristics to identify and rank stocks based on earnings quality. Based on this analysis, the portfolio managers generally select from the higher ranked dividend-paying securities those

stocks that they believe will continue to pay above-average dividends. The portfolio managers will seek to overweight higher dividend-paying stocks, while maintaining country and sector weights generally similar to those of the Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Ex-U.S.A. Index (MSCI ACWI Ex-USA), an unmanaged index that measures the equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries, excluding the United States.

Read More

MLIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -0.2% 22.0% 68.66%
1 Yr 15.9% -23.7% 32.5% 72.11%
3 Yr 6.3%* -4.8% 20.2% 52.68%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.2% 9.5% 79.05%
10 Yr -0.6%* -5.5% 9.8% 83.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -27.8% 166.1% 40.79%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 52.29%
2020 -1.9% -7.3% 5.5% 83.39%
2019 2.6% 1.1% 7.1% 89.14%
2018 -4.3% -8.1% -1.1% 46.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -9.7% 22.0% 65.67%
1 Yr 15.9% -23.7% 56.0% 65.68%
3 Yr 6.3%* -4.8% 22.0% 48.11%
5 Yr -0.3%* -11.2% 12.3% 76.29%
10 Yr 1.0%* -5.5% 13.1% 76.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -27.8% 166.1% 40.79%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 52.29%
2020 -1.9% -7.3% 5.5% 83.39%
2019 2.6% 1.1% 7.1% 89.14%
2018 -3.5% -8.1% -1.1% 33.10%

NAV & Total Return History

MLIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLIIX Category Low Category High MLIIX % Rank
Net Assets 74.2 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 88.79%
Number of Holdings 139 2 3900 33.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.8 M 530 K 13.7 B 85.29%
Weighting of Top 10 26.54% 7.3% 99.9% 44.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLIIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.79% 75.03% 100.46% 71.18%
Cash 		3.21% -31.92% 11.89% 25.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 81.47%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 85.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 81.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 81.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLIIX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.41% 0.00% 42.76% 32.05%
Industrials 		12.36% 1.03% 36.79% 62.61%
Technology 		11.41% 0.00% 24.16% 18.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.44% 0.00% 27.46% 52.23%
Healthcare 		9.30% 0.00% 23.28% 63.80%
Consumer Defense 		8.42% 0.00% 31.84% 50.15%
Energy 		7.93% 0.00% 26.59% 38.87%
Communication Services 		6.46% 0.00% 23.78% 56.38%
Basic Materials 		6.32% 0.00% 30.76% 71.81%
Utilities 		4.52% 0.00% 27.46% 32.94%
Real Estate 		0.43% 0.00% 17.64% 70.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLIIX % Rank
Non US 		96.75% 71.47% 100.46% 37.65%
US 		0.04% 0.00% 15.02% 89.12%

MLIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.01% 21.16% 24.18%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.25% 88.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.47% 80.41%

Sales Fees

MLIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

MLIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.35% 2.00% 158.16% 53.95%

MLIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLIIX Category Low Category High MLIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.69% 0.00% 8.48% 43.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLIIX Category Low Category High MLIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.80% 0.18% 7.85% 34.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MLIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Goslin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Peter is a member of Newton’s equity income team. Peter oversees multi-factor equity portfolio management and is responsible for the portfolio management and implementation of systematic equity investment strategies. Peter collaborates with quantitative and fundamental equity researchers to evolve the systematic investment processes and set the research agenda. Peter joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Peter was a senior portfolio manager and trader at Mellon Investments Corporation, Mellon Capital and Mellon Equity Associates (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Peter worked as a proprietary derivatives trader and NASDAQ market maker for Merrill Lynch in New York. Previously, he ran Merrill’s equity index option desk at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Peter has a BS in Finance and Computer Science from St. Vincent College and an MBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. He received his CFA designation in 2000 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Pittsburgh.

Tao Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Wang is a director and senior quantitative analyst focusing on quantitative equity models and portfolios at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since January 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

