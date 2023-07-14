Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.3%
1 yr return
15.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$74.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.5%
Expense Ratio 1.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.35%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund focuses on dividend-paying stocks of foreign companies, including those in emerging market countries. The fund normally invests substantially all of its assets in the equity securities of issuers located outside the United States and diversifies broadly among developed and emerging market countries. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies of any market capitalization.
The fund's portfolio managers select stocks through a disciplined investment process using proprietary quantitative computer models that analyze a diverse set of stock characteristics to identify and rank stocks based on earnings quality. Based on this analysis, the portfolio managers generally select from the higher ranked dividend-paying securities those
stocks that they believe will continue to pay above-average dividends. The portfolio managers will seek to overweight higher dividend-paying stocks, while maintaining country and sector weights generally similar to those of the Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Ex-U.S.A. Index (MSCI ACWI Ex-USA), an unmanaged index that measures the equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries, excluding the United States.
|Period
|MLIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|68.66%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|72.11%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|52.68%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|79.05%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|83.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|MLIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|40.79%
|2021
|3.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|52.29%
|2020
|-1.9%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|83.39%
|2019
|2.6%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|89.14%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|46.21%
|Period
|MLIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|65.67%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|65.68%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-4.8%
|22.0%
|48.11%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.2%
|12.3%
|76.29%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-5.5%
|13.1%
|76.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|MLIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|40.79%
|2021
|3.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|52.29%
|2020
|-1.9%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|83.39%
|2019
|2.6%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|89.14%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|33.10%
|MLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|74.2 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|88.79%
|Number of Holdings
|139
|2
|3900
|33.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.8 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|85.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.54%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|44.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.79%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|71.18%
|Cash
|3.21%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|25.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|81.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|85.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|81.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|81.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLIIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.41%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|32.05%
|Industrials
|12.36%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|62.61%
|Technology
|11.41%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|18.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.44%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|52.23%
|Healthcare
|9.30%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|63.80%
|Consumer Defense
|8.42%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|50.15%
|Energy
|7.93%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|38.87%
|Communication Services
|6.46%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|56.38%
|Basic Materials
|6.32%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|71.81%
|Utilities
|4.52%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|32.94%
|Real Estate
|0.43%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|70.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLIIX % Rank
|Non US
|96.75%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|37.65%
|US
|0.04%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|89.12%
|MLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.45%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|24.18%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|88.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|80.41%
|MLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|MLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.35%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|53.95%
|MLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.69%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|43.07%
|MLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|MLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.80%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|34.04%
|MLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2012
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Peter is a member of Newton’s equity income team. Peter oversees multi-factor equity portfolio management and is responsible for the portfolio management and implementation of systematic equity investment strategies. Peter collaborates with quantitative and fundamental equity researchers to evolve the systematic investment processes and set the research agenda. Peter joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Peter was a senior portfolio manager and trader at Mellon Investments Corporation, Mellon Capital and Mellon Equity Associates (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Peter worked as a proprietary derivatives trader and NASDAQ market maker for Merrill Lynch in New York. Previously, he ran Merrill’s equity index option desk at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Peter has a BS in Finance and Computer Science from St. Vincent College and an MBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. He received his CFA designation in 2000 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Wang is a director and senior quantitative analyst focusing on quantitative equity models and portfolios at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since January 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
