Trending ETFs

Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
MLCGX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.65 -0.04 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (MLCGX) Primary (MLCSX) (MLCYX) (MLCDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund

MLCGX | Fund

$10.65

$1.33 B

0.00%

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund

MLCGX | Fund

$10.65

$1.33 B

0.00%

0.56%

MLCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mercer Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Henne

Fund Description

The Fund invests principally in equity securities (such as common stock) issued by large capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund employs a “core equity” investment strategy that seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing in both growth- and value-oriented equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in the equity securities of large capitalization U.S. companies. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents. For purposes of this investment policy, the Fund considers “large capitalization U.S. companies” to be U.S. companies with market capitalizations greater than $4 billion at the time of investment. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.

MLCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -14.3% 35.6% 50.94%
1 Yr 7.1% -55.6% 38.6% 71.75%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 66.72%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% 62.82%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 68.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -64.5% 28.9% 85.58%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -20.5% 35.6% 45.85%
1 Yr 7.1% -55.6% 40.3% 62.61%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 61.38%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% 59.21%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 66.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -64.5% 28.9% 85.66%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MLCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLCGX Category Low Category High MLCGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.33 B 177 K 1.21 T 46.33%
Number of Holdings 201 2 4154 34.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 278 M 288 K 270 B 54.91%
Weighting of Top 10 20.93% 1.8% 106.2% 92.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. S+p500 Emini Fut Jun19 Xcme 20190621 3.91%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 3.64%
  3. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.83%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.83%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.83%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.83%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.83%
  8. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.70%
  9. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.70%
  10. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLCGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.05% 0.00% 130.24% 70.14%
Cash 		1.95% -102.29% 100.00% 27.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 83.35%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 83.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 81.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 81.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLCGX % Rank
Technology 		20.74% 0.00% 48.94% 71.92%
Financial Services 		16.54% 0.00% 55.59% 20.85%
Healthcare 		15.26% 0.00% 60.70% 30.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.26% 0.00% 30.33% 6.54%
Communication Services 		10.41% 0.00% 27.94% 15.75%
Consumer Defense 		6.49% 0.00% 47.71% 62.10%
Industrials 		6.21% 0.00% 29.90% 93.61%
Energy 		3.21% 0.00% 41.64% 66.44%
Real Estate 		2.55% 0.00% 31.91% 56.62%
Basic Materials 		2.29% 0.00% 25.70% 70.32%
Utilities 		2.02% 0.00% 20.91% 65.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLCGX % Rank
US 		93.85% 0.00% 127.77% 69.17%
Non US 		4.20% 0.00% 32.38% 30.46%

MLCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.01% 49.27% 70.88%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 2.00% 50.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.00% 0.85% 2.84%

Sales Fees

MLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 46.55%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 496.00% 58.44%

MLCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLCGX Category Low Category High MLCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 91.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLCGX Category Low Category High MLCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.96% -54.00% 6.06% 34.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MLCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Henne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2015

7.27

7.3%

Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Christopher Meredith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2016

5.93

5.9%

Chris Meredith is the Director of Research and a Portfolio Manager at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). He is responsible for managing investment related activities at the firm: investment strategy research, portfolio management, and the firm’s trading efforts. He directs the Director of Portfolio Management and the Director of Trading on managing daily investment decisions. On the research side, Chris leads a team of analysts conducting research on new factors, improving existing stock selection and portfolio construction techniques.

James O’Shaughnessy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2016

5.93

5.9%

Mr. O’Shaughnessy, Chief Investment Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager, has been associated with O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC in an investment capacity since 2007. From 2001 to 2007, Mr. O’Shaughnessy was associated in an investment management capacity with Bear Stearns Asset Management. Prior to joining Bear Stearns Asset Management, Mr. O’Shaughnessy had investment management responsibilities at O’Shaughnessy Capital Management from 1987 to 1999 and at Netfolio, Inc. from 1999 to 2001.

James Clarke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2016

5.93

5.9%

James J. Clarke, Brandywine Global's Portfolio Manager and Director of Fundamental Research. He rejoined the Firm in December 2008 after three years serving as a founding partner of Clarke Bennitt, LLC. From 1997 to 2005, Jim worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Brandywine Global’s large, mid, and small cap value equity portfolios, and as lead manager of the Firm’s small cap portfolios for five years. Prior to his initial term of employment with Brandywine Global, Jim worked as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York and Tokyo (1991-1995). He earned a B.A. in History from Williams College where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude. Jim earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia University.

Patrick Kaser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2016

5.93

5.9%

Patrick S. Kaser, CFA, Brandywine Global's Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, who is responsible for researching the financial and healthcare sectors and contributing insights and stock recommendations. He joined the Firm in 1998. He is a member of the Firm’s Executive Board. Before becoming a portfolio manager, Patrick worked for the Firm as an analyst on the Large Cap Value Equity team. He was also with Dean Witter as an account executive (1996-1997). Patrick is a CFA® charterholder and earned an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Delaware and a B.A. in Political Science from Arizona State University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, The Washington Post, Barron’s and others. Patrick has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business News, and Bloomberg television and radio.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Patrick O'Shaughnessy, CFA, Principal is the Chief Executive Officer at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). Patrick oversees the day-to-day business of the firm, directing OSAM’s initiatives in the areas of research and portfolio management, investor education, and investor relationships. He also serves as a Portfolio Manager. Prior to his role as CEO, Patrick spent 11 years on OSAM’s Research & Portfolio Management team, working to improve the firm’s investment strategies.

Scott Bartone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Scott Bartone, CFA Principal Chief Operating Officer, Portfolio Manager Scott Bartone is the Chief Operating Officer and a Portfolio Manager at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). Scott is involved in the day-to-day portfolio management activities and heads the trade support staff focused on delivering the firm’s strategies to clients. Scott also oversees the financial, operational, technology and compliance functions of the firm. Scott is an equity owner in OSAM and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining OSAM, Scott worked at Bear Stearns and Co. in New York where he was responsible for providing operational and trade support for broker staff and third-party money managers utilized by Bear Stearns’ Private Client Service team. Scott has a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany and an M.B.A from Cornell University. He is also a CFA charterholder. Scott lives in New Canaan, Connecticut with his wife and three children.

Daniel Davidowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2019

3.16

3.2%

Dan Davidowitz, CFA, Co-Head of Team, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is lead portfolio manager for the Focus Growth strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. He joined Polen Capital in 2005 after spending five years as Vice President and Research Analyst at Osprey Partners Investment Management. Before joining Osprey Partners, he spent 1 year as a Research Analyst at Value Line, Inc. and 5 years in the health care sector (various analytical positions) at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Nikhil Lalvani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Nikhil G. Lalvani, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Team Leader — Large-Cap Value Equity Nikhil G. Lalvani is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s Large-Cap Value team and assumed the role of Team Leader in October 2018. At Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) Lalvani has worked as both a fundamental and quantitative analyst. Prior to joining the firm in 1997 as an account analyst, he was a research associate with Bloomberg. Lalvani holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Kristen Bartholdson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Kristen E. Bartholdson is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s US Large Cap Value Equity team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 2006 as an associate portfolio manager, she worked at Susquehanna International Group from 2004 to 2006, where she was an equity research salesperson. From 2000 to 2004, she worked in equity research at Credit Suisse, most recently as an associate analyst in investment strategy. Bartholdson earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

