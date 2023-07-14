Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.33 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.9%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests principally in equity securities (such as common stock) issued by large capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund employs a “core equity” investment strategy that seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing in both growth- and value-oriented equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in the equity securities of large capitalization U.S. companies. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents. For purposes of this investment policy, the Fund considers “large capitalization U.S. companies” to be U.S. companies with market capitalizations greater than $4 billion at the time of investment. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.
|Period
|MLCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|50.94%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|71.75%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|66.72%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|62.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|68.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|MLCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|85.58%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|MLCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|45.85%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|62.61%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|61.38%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|59.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|66.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|MLCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|85.66%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|MLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.33 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|46.33%
|Number of Holdings
|201
|2
|4154
|34.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|278 M
|288 K
|270 B
|54.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.93%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|92.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.05%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|70.14%
|Cash
|1.95%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|27.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|83.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|83.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|81.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|81.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLCGX % Rank
|Technology
|20.74%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|71.92%
|Financial Services
|16.54%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|20.85%
|Healthcare
|15.26%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|30.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.26%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|6.54%
|Communication Services
|10.41%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|15.75%
|Consumer Defense
|6.49%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|62.10%
|Industrials
|6.21%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|93.61%
|Energy
|3.21%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|66.44%
|Real Estate
|2.55%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|56.62%
|Basic Materials
|2.29%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|70.32%
|Utilities
|2.02%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|65.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLCGX % Rank
|US
|93.85%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|69.17%
|Non US
|4.20%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|30.46%
|MLCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|70.88%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|50.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|2.84%
|MLCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MLCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|46.55%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MLCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|58.44%
|MLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|91.65%
|MLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.96%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|34.48%
|MLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2015
7.27
7.3%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
Chris Meredith is the Director of Research and a Portfolio Manager at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). He is responsible for managing investment related activities at the firm: investment strategy research, portfolio management, and the firm’s trading efforts. He directs the Director of Portfolio Management and the Director of Trading on managing daily investment decisions. On the research side, Chris leads a team of analysts conducting research on new factors, improving existing stock selection and portfolio construction techniques.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
Mr. O’Shaughnessy, Chief Investment Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager, has been associated with O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC in an investment capacity since 2007. From 2001 to 2007, Mr. O’Shaughnessy was associated in an investment management capacity with Bear Stearns Asset Management. Prior to joining Bear Stearns Asset Management, Mr. O’Shaughnessy had investment management responsibilities at O’Shaughnessy Capital Management from 1987 to 1999 and at Netfolio, Inc. from 1999 to 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
James J. Clarke, Brandywine Global's Portfolio Manager and Director of Fundamental Research. He rejoined the Firm in December 2008 after three years serving as a founding partner of Clarke Bennitt, LLC. From 1997 to 2005, Jim worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Brandywine Global’s large, mid, and small cap value equity portfolios, and as lead manager of the Firm’s small cap portfolios for five years. Prior to his initial term of employment with Brandywine Global, Jim worked as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York and Tokyo (1991-1995). He earned a B.A. in History from Williams College where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude. Jim earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
Patrick S. Kaser, CFA, Brandywine Global's Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, who is responsible for researching the financial and healthcare sectors and contributing insights and stock recommendations. He joined the Firm in 1998. He is a member of the Firm’s Executive Board. Before becoming a portfolio manager, Patrick worked for the Firm as an analyst on the Large Cap Value Equity team. He was also with Dean Witter as an account executive (1996-1997). Patrick is a CFA® charterholder and earned an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Delaware and a B.A. in Political Science from Arizona State University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, The Washington Post, Barron’s and others. Patrick has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business News, and Bloomberg television and radio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Patrick O'Shaughnessy, CFA, Principal is the Chief Executive Officer at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). Patrick oversees the day-to-day business of the firm, directing OSAM’s initiatives in the areas of research and portfolio management, investor education, and investor relationships. He also serves as a Portfolio Manager. Prior to his role as CEO, Patrick spent 11 years on OSAM’s Research & Portfolio Management team, working to improve the firm’s investment strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Scott Bartone, CFA Principal Chief Operating Officer, Portfolio Manager Scott Bartone is the Chief Operating Officer and a Portfolio Manager at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). Scott is involved in the day-to-day portfolio management activities and heads the trade support staff focused on delivering the firm’s strategies to clients. Scott also oversees the financial, operational, technology and compliance functions of the firm. Scott is an equity owner in OSAM and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining OSAM, Scott worked at Bear Stearns and Co. in New York where he was responsible for providing operational and trade support for broker staff and third-party money managers utilized by Bear Stearns’ Private Client Service team. Scott has a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany and an M.B.A from Cornell University. He is also a CFA charterholder. Scott lives in New Canaan, Connecticut with his wife and three children.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2019
3.16
3.2%
Dan Davidowitz, CFA, Co-Head of Team, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is lead portfolio manager for the Focus Growth strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. He joined Polen Capital in 2005 after spending five years as Vice President and Research Analyst at Osprey Partners Investment Management. Before joining Osprey Partners, he spent 1 year as a Research Analyst at Value Line, Inc. and 5 years in the health care sector (various analytical positions) at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Nikhil G. Lalvani, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Team Leader — Large-Cap Value Equity Nikhil G. Lalvani is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s Large-Cap Value team and assumed the role of Team Leader in October 2018. At Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) Lalvani has worked as both a fundamental and quantitative analyst. Prior to joining the firm in 1997 as an account analyst, he was a research associate with Bloomberg. Lalvani holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Kristen E. Bartholdson is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s US Large Cap Value Equity team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 2006 as an associate portfolio manager, she worked at Susquehanna International Group from 2004 to 2006, where she was an equity research salesperson. From 2000 to 2004, she worked in equity research at Credit Suisse, most recently as an associate analyst in investment strategy. Bartholdson earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...