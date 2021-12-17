Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
MLCDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MLCGX) Primary (MLCSX) (MLCYX) (MLCDX)
MLCDX (Mutual Fund)

Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MLCGX) Primary (MLCSX) (MLCYX) (MLCDX)
MLCDX (Mutual Fund)

Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MLCGX) Primary (MLCSX) (MLCYX) (MLCDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund

MLCDX | Fund

-

$1.17 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund

MLCDX | Fund

-

$1.17 B

0.00%

0.01%

MLCDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer US Large Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MERCERGLIN
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests principally in equity securities (such as common stock) issued by large capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund employs a “core equity” investment strategy that seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing in both growth- and value-oriented equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in the equity securities of large capitalization U.S. companies. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents. For purposes of this investment policy, the Fund considers “large capitalization U.S. companies” to be U.S. companies with market capitalizations greater than $4 billion at the time of investment. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.

Read More

MLCDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MLCDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLCDX Category Low Category High MLCDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.17 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 197 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 212 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 18.11% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 2.76%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.45%
  3. Alphabet Inc 2.04%
  4. Visa Inc 1.74%
  5. Mastercard Inc 1.72%
  6. Netflix Inc 1.60%
  7. Adobe Inc 1.54%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.46%
  9. American International Group Inc 1.41%
  10. Northrop Grumman Corp 1.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLCDX % Rank
Stocks 		95.28% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.79% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.08% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLCDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLCDX % Rank
US 		95.28% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MLCDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MLCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MLCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MLCDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLCDX Category Low Category High MLCDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLCDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLCDX Category Low Category High MLCDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLCDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MLCDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×