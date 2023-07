The Fund invests in high quality, short-term money market instruments which are issued and payable in U.S. dollars. The Fund principally invests in: • high quality commercial paper and other short-term debt securities, including floating and variable rate demand notes of U.S. and foreign corporations, • debt securities issued or guaranteed by qualified U.S. and foreign banks, including certificates of deposit, time deposits and other short-term securities, • securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities or Government-Sponsored Enterprises (“GSEs”), • asset-backed securities, • repurchase agreements, and • taxable municipal obligations. The Fund is a money market fund managed in the following manner: • The Fund seeks to maintain a net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share. • The dollar-weighted average maturity of the Fund will be 60 days or less and the dollar-weighted average life to maturity will be 120 days or less. • The Fund will only buy securities that have remaining maturities of 397 days or less or securities otherwise permitted to be purchased because of maturity shortening provisions under applicable regulation. • The Fund invests only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities. • The Fund seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk. The Fund may invest significantly in securities with floating or variable rates of interest. Their yields will vary as interest rates change. The securities in which the Fund may invest include privately placed securities. The Fund will generally hold a portion of its assets in cash, primarily to meet redemptions. The Fund will concentrate its investments in the financial services industry, including asset-backed commercial paper programs. Therefore, under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 25% of its total assets in securities issued by companies in the financial services industry, which includes banks, broker-dealers, finance companies and other issuers of asset-backed securities. The Fund may, however, invest less than 25% of its total assets in this industry if warranted due to adverse economic conditions or if investing less than 25% appears to be in the best interest of shareholders. The Fund may enter into lending agreements under which the Fund would lend money for temporary purposes directly to another J.P. Morgan Fund through a credit facility, subject to meeting the conditions of an SEC exemptive order granted to the Fund permitting such interfund lending. The Fund may trade securities on a when-issued, delayed settlement or forward commitment basis. The Fund’s adviser seeks to develop an appropriate portfolio by considering the differences in yields among securities of different maturities, market sectors and issuers. Applicable Money Market Fund Regulations Under the amendments to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules that govern the operation of registered money market funds (“MMFs”), MMFs that qualify as “retail” (“Retail MMFs”) or “government” (“Government MMFs”) are permitted to continue to utilize amortized cost to value their portfolio securities and to transact at their existing $1.00 share price. MMFs that do not qualify as Retail MMFs or Government MMFs (collectively, “Institutional MMFs”) are required to price and transact in their shares at NAV reflecting current market-based values of their portfolio securities (i.e., at a “floating NAV”). The Fund intends to qualify as a Retail MMF. Liquidity Fees and Redemption Gates The Fund’s policies and procedures permit the Board to impose liquidity fees on redemptions and/or redemption gates in the event that the Fund’s weekly liquid assets were to fall below a designated threshold. If the Fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 30% of its total assets, the Board, in its discretion, may impose liquidity fees of up to 2% of the value of the shares redeemed and/or gates on redemptions. In addition, if the Fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 10% of its total assets at the end of any business day, the Fund must impose a 1% liquidity fee on shareholder redemptions unless the Board determines that not doing so is in the best interests of the Fund. Further Developments The determination that the Fund will qualify as a Retail MMF remains subject to future change. Shareholders will be given notice of further developments, as appropriate. In order to separate retail and non-retail investors, pursuant to relief granted by the SEC, the Fund may redeem investors that do not satisfy the eligibility requirements for Retail MMF investors. The Fund will provide advance written notification of its intent to make any such involuntary redemptions to the applicable shareholders, which will include more specific information about timing. Neither the Fund nor the adviser will be responsible for any loss in an investor’s account or tax liability resulting from an involuntary redemption.