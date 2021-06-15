Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MainStay Short Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
MIXDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MIXDX) Primary
MIXDX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay Short Term Bond Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MIXDX) Primary
MIXDX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay Short Term Bond Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MIXDX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Short Term Bond Fund

MIXDX | Fund

-

$88.7 M

0.00%

0.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$88.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Short Term Bond Fund

MIXDX | Fund

-

$88.7 M

0.00%

0.00%

MIXDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Short Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of net assets in investment grade quality bonds of various types as rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such bonds rated BBB- or higher, or Baa3 or higher), or if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by NYL Investors LLC, the Fund’s Subadvisor. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds rated below investment grade by a NRSRO (such as bonds rated lower than BBB- and Baa3), commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. In the event NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will apply the lower rating if rated differently by two NRSROs, and will apply the middle rating if rated differently by three NRSROs.

The Fund's principal investments include investment grade corporate credit and securitized assets, including structured credit, collateralized loan obligations, asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

The Fund attempts to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Under normal conditions, the Fund will maintain its average dollar-weighted duration range between one and three years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security's duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may also invest in futures to seek to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to generate consistent, risk-adjusted excess returns by conducting bottom-up fundamental research as the basis for investment selection.

Core to the Subadvisor’s objective is capital preservation through loss-avoidance by constructing a well-diversified portfolio with a long-term focus. Underlying investment opportunities are based on the financial condition and competitiveness of individual companies. The Subadvisor also invests in companies that the Subadvisor believes have a high margin of safety and are leaders in industries with high barriers to entry.

The Subadvisor prefers companies with positive free cash flow, solid asset coverage and management teams with strong track records. In virtually every phase of the investment process, the Subadvisor attempts to control risk and limit defaults.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund.

Read More

MIXDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIXDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIXDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIXDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIXDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MIXDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIXDX Category Low Category High MIXDX % Rank
Net Assets 88.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 129 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 32.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 36.83% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States of America 13.20%
  2. United States of America 9.49%
  3. United States of America 4.24%
  4. United States of America 3.28%
  5. COMM Mortgage Trust 1.22%
  6. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. 1.11%
  7. Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 1.11%
  8. OGE Energy Corp. 1.10%
  9. FHLMC Pool 1.06%
  10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. 1.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIXDX % Rank
Bonds 		76.18% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		16.52% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		7.30% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIXDX % Rank
Derivative 		0.05% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIXDX % Rank
US 		76.18% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MIXDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIXDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MIXDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MIXDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIXDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MIXDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIXDX Category Low Category High MIXDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIXDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIXDX Category Low Category High MIXDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIXDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MIXDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×