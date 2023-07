The Adviser pursues the Fund's investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies principally in countries represented in the S&P ® Developed ex-U.S. SmallCap Index (“Index”). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's assets will be invested in securities of small-capitalization companies. The Adviser considers any company with a market capitalization at the time of purchase that is within such country's smallest 15% based on market capitalization to be a small-capitalization company. The size of companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. The Adviser employs a bottom-up investment approach that emphasizes individual stock selection. The Adviser's investment process uses a combination of quantitative and traditional qualitative, fundamental analysis to identify attractive stocks with low relative price multiples, positive trends in earnings forecasts, high profitability and companies with a strong or positively trending environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) profile. The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the Index, tends to have a below-average price-to-earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend and above average return on invested capital. ESG investing considerations are not a primary or exclusive factor, but rather an additional inclusive consideration to the Adviser's process. The Fund's investment allocation to countries and sectors tends to approximate the country and sector allocations of the Index, which concentrates its exposure in one or more countries, regions or sectors. The Index consists of the stocks representing the lowest 15% of float-adjusted market capitalization in each country other than the U.S. represented in the S&P ® Developed Broad Market Index (BMI). The S&P ® Developed BMI includes all listed shares of companies from 24 developed countries with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least US$100 million and annual trading value of at least US$50 million. The Fund normally invests in a minimum of 10 countries.