Mainstay Money Market Fund

mutual fund
MIPXX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Prime Money Market
share class
B (MKMXX) Primary A (MMAXX) C (MSCXX) Inv (MKTXX) Other (MIPXX) Other (MKTSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mainstay Money Market Fund

MIPXX | Fund

$1.00

$484 M

4.59%

$0.05

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$484 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

MIPXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mainstay Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    66585
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The Fund invests in short-term, high-quality, U.S. dollar-denominated securities that generally mature in 397 days (13 months) or less. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and maintains a dollar-weighted average life to maturity of 120 days or less. The Fund seeks to maintain a stable $1.00 net asset value per share using the amortized cost method of valuation by operating as a “retail money market fund,” as such term is defined or interpreted pursuant to Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. As a “retail money market fund,” the Fund may be subject to the implementation of liquidity fees and gates on redemptions.

The Fund may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities; U.S. and foreign bank and bank holding company obligations, such as certificates of deposit, bankers' acceptances and Eurodollars; commercial paper; time deposits; repurchase agreements; and corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in variable rate notes, floating rate notes, and mortgage-related and asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund will generally invest in obligations that mature in 397 days or less, substantially all of which will be held to maturity. However, the Fund may invest in securities with a face maturity of more than 397 days provided that the security is a variable or floating rate note that meets the applicable regulatory guidelines with respect to maturity. Additionally, securities collateralizing repurchase agreements may have maturities in excess of 397 days.

Investment Process: NYL Investors LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, seeks to achieve the highest yield while also seeking to minimize risk, maintain liquidity and preserve principal. The Subadvisor selects securities based on an analysis of the creditworthiness of the issuer. The Subadvisor works to add value by emphasizing specific securities and sectors of the money market that appear to be attractively priced based upon historical and current yield spread relationships.

The Subadvisor may sell a security prior to maturity if it no longer believes that the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund.

Read More

MIPXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIPXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 20.12%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 20.12%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIPXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 19.88%
2021 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIPXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% 0.0% 0.3% 0.59%
1 Yr 1.1% 0.0% 1.1% 0.59%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIPXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.8% -0.3% 0.8% 0.58%
2021 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MIPXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIPXX Category Low Category High MIPXX % Rank
Net Assets 484 M 59.6 M 72.2 B 89.29%
Number of Holdings 31 1 345 87.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 231 M 5 M 23.5 B 88.78%
Weighting of Top 10 47.70% 14.2% 100.0% 16.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 22.21%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 20.97%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 20.78%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 17.32%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 15.83%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.61%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 12.89%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 10.98%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 10.39%
  10. Tri-Party Rbc Capital Mar 9.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIPXX % Rank
Cash 		100.00% 35.74% 100.00% 5.61%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 19.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.01% 25.51%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.30% 19.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 13.25% 40.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 64.26% 85.20%

MIPXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIPXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.09% 2.42% 10.22%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.05% 0.57% 90.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

MIPXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIPXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIPXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 212.00% N/A

MIPXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIPXX Category Low Category High MIPXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.59% 0.00% 1.15% 52.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIPXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIPXX Category Low Category High MIPXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.14% 2.05% 49.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIPXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIPXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 41.58 16.9 18.34

