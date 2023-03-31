The Fund invests in short-term, high-quality, U.S. dollar-denominated securities that generally mature in 397 days (13 months) or less. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and maintains a dollar-weighted average life to maturity of 120 days or less. The Fund seeks to maintain a stable $1.00 net asset value per share using the amortized cost method of valuation by operating as a “retail money market fund,” as such term is defined or interpreted pursuant to Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. As a “retail money market fund,” the Fund may be subject to the implementation of liquidity fees and gates on redemptions.

The Fund may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities; U.S. and foreign bank and bank holding company obligations, such as certificates of deposit, bankers' acceptances and Eurodollars; commercial paper; time deposits; repurchase agreements; and corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in variable rate notes, floating rate notes, and mortgage-related and asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund will generally invest in obligations that mature in 397 days or less, substantially all of which will be held to maturity. However, the Fund may invest in securities with a face maturity of more than 397 days provided that the security is a variable or floating rate note that meets the applicable regulatory guidelines with respect to maturity. Additionally, securities collateralizing repurchase agreements may have maturities in excess of 397 days.

Investment Process: NYL Investors LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, seeks to achieve the highest yield while also seeking to minimize risk, maintain liquidity and preserve principal. The Subadvisor selects securities based on an analysis of the creditworthiness of the issuer. The Subadvisor works to add value by emphasizing specific securities and sectors of the money market that appear to be attractively priced based upon historical and current yield spread relationships.

The Subadvisor may sell a security prior to maturity if it no longer believes that the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund.