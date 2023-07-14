Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
-6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
Net Assets
$5.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.3%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.64%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MIPTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-1.6%
|17.6%
|77.19%
|1 Yr
|-6.7%
|-21.2%
|15.9%
|94.74%
|3 Yr
|-11.0%*
|-19.5%
|10.9%
|88.68%
|5 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-15.6%
|4.7%
|94.23%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-5.6%
|6.4%
|84.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIPTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.7%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|73.68%
|2021
|-11.2%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|73.58%
|2020
|6.7%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|69.81%
|2019
|1.7%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|94.34%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-7.5%
|-0.7%
|39.58%
|Period
|MIPTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-14.0%
|17.6%
|68.42%
|1 Yr
|-6.7%
|-26.8%
|15.5%
|78.95%
|3 Yr
|-11.0%*
|-19.5%
|10.9%
|88.68%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-15.6%
|8.2%
|94.00%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-1.5%
|7.2%
|72.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIPTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.7%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|73.68%
|2021
|-11.2%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|73.58%
|2020
|6.7%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|69.81%
|2019
|1.7%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|94.34%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-4.8%
|-0.7%
|18.75%
|MIPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIPTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.61 B
|3.86 M
|5.61 B
|3.45%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|35
|1746
|37.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.16 B
|1.29 M
|2.16 B
|3.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.27%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|84.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIPTX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.84%
|82.14%
|99.81%
|37.93%
|Cash
|2.16%
|0.13%
|15.78%
|65.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|12.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|29.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|36.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|12.07%
|MIPTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.19%
|10.06%
|74.14%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|25.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.25%
|66.67%
|MIPTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MIPTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|31.82%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIPTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.64%
|9.00%
|222.00%
|31.37%
|MIPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIPTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.76%
|34.48%
|MIPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MIPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIPTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|50.00%
|MIPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.466
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2008
14.42
14.4%
Sharat Shroff is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and manages the firm’s Pacific Tiger Strategy and co-manages the India Strategy. Prior to joining the Matthews in 2005 as a Research Analyst, Sharat worked in the San Francisco and Hong Kong offices of Morgan Stanley as an Equity Research Associate. Sharat received a Bachelor of Technology from the Institute of Technology in Varanasi, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, in Calcutta, India. He is fluent in Hindi and Bengali. Sharat has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund since 2008 and of the Matthews India Fund since 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Inbok Song is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and co-manages the firm’s Pacific Tiger Strategy. Prior to rejoining the Matthews in 2019, Inbok spent three years at Seafarer Capital Partners as a portfolio manager, the firm’s Director of Research and chief data scientist. Previously she was at Thornburg Investment Management as an associate portfolio manager. From 2007 to 2015, she was at Matthews, most recently as a portfolio manager. From 2005 to 2006, Inbok served as an Analyst and Technology Specialist at T. Stone Corp., a private equity firm in Seoul, South Korea. From 2004 to 2005, she was a research engineer for Samsung SDI in Seoul. Inbok received both a B.A. and Masters in Materials Science and Engineering from Seoul National University. She received a Masters in International Management from the University of London, King’s College, and also an M.A. in Management Science and Engineering, with a concentration in finance from Stanford University. Inbok is fluent in Korean. Inbok has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund since 2019.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Winnie Chwang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China Small Strategy and co-manages the China and Asia ESG Strategies. She joined the firm in 2004 and has built her investment career at the firm. Winnie earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business and received her B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is fluent in Mandarin and conversational in Cantonese. Winnie has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2014, of the Matthews Asia ESG Fund since its inception in 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Andrew Mattock, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China and China Small Companies Strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business majoring in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Andrew has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.67
|0.25
