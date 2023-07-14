Home
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Inflation-Protected and Income Fund

mutual fund
MIPSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.35 -0.05 -0.53%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
A (MPSAX) Primary Other (MIPLX) Retirement (MIPSX) Retirement (MIPNX) S (MIPYX) Inst (MIPZX) Retirement (MIPRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

-5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$330 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 100.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Inflation-Protected and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Trevallion

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in inflation-indexed bonds and other income-producing securities. Inflation-indexed bonds are instruments indexed or otherwise linked to general measures of inflation because their principal is typically adjusted to reflect general movements of inflation in the country of issue. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The Fund may invest in inflation-indexed bonds issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments or their agencies or instrumentalities, by government-sponsored enterprises, or by corporations. The Fund expects to enter into total return swaps based on one or more inflation indexes or on inflation-indexed bonds or other inflation derivatives, as a substitute for purchasing certain inflation-indexed bonds or otherwise to adjust the inflation-sensitivity of the portfolio. Use of total return swaps will create leverage in the Fund.
The Fund may also invest in other income-producing securities of any kind (including, but not limited to, corporate bonds and notes, Rule 144A securities, U.S. and non-U.S. government and agency or instrumentality bonds, money market instruments, and mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, including collateralized bond and loan obligations). The Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities that are not denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, to-be-announced, or forward commitment basis.
The Fund may invest in (i) securities denominated in currencies of emerging market countries, (ii) fixed income securities or debt instruments issued by emerging market entities or sovereign nations and/or (iii) debt instruments denominated in or based on the currencies, interest rates, or issues of emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are defined to include any country that did not become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (O.E.C.D.) prior to 1975 and Turkey.
The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including investment companies that are advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, subadviser, sub-subadviser, or its affiliates, or by unaffiliated parties.
The Fund generally intends to maintain a dollar-weighted average credit quality of A or better (determined on the basis of the highest credit rating of the Fund’s investments at the time of their purchase or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s subadviser, Barings LLC (“Barings”), or sub-subadviser, Baring International Investment Limited (“BIIL”)). The Fund will invest primarily in assets rated investment grade at the time of purchase (rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s or the equivalent by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Barings or BIIL) but not in assets rated below Ba3 by Moody’s, below BB- by Standard & Poor’s and the equivalent by any NRSRO. In the event that a security is downgraded after its purchase by the Fund, the Fund may continue to hold the security if Barings or BIIL
considers that doing so would be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund invests in a portfolio of securities that Barings or BIIL expects to provide an attractive rate of real return. Barings or BIIL defines “real return” as the portfolio’s total return (before expenses) less the estimated rate of inflation, measured using the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (the “CPI-U”).
In addition to the total return swaps and other derivatives referred to above, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative transactions, including, but not limited to, total return swaps (for hedging purposes or to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments), interest rate swaps (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments), credit default swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments), and futures contracts, foreign currency futures and forward contracts, including derivatives thereof  (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments or to gain market exposure). The Fund may also enter into forward commitment transactions. The Fund may invest in common stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), or other equity securities and derivatives thereof for hedging purposes or to enhance total return. The use of such techniques may have the effect of creating investment leverage in the Fund.
In selecting investments for the Fund, Barings or BIIL seeks to construct a portfolio of inflation-indexed and other income-producing securities and other financial instruments, including derivatives, designed to meet the real return objective of the Fund. Barings or BIIL may choose to sell securities with deteriorating credit or limited upside potential compared to other securities.
Read More

MIPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -10.2% 200.9% 3.33%
1 Yr -5.8% -19.6% 151.3% 37.62%
3 Yr -5.6%* -30.3% 8.5% 68.66%
5 Yr -2.0%* -18.4% 9.6% 82.32%
10 Yr -1.6%* -3.2% 4.6% 83.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -52.3% -2.9% 49.76%
2021 -0.5% -4.0% 3.8% 86.21%
2020 1.8% -11.0% 7.7% 73.00%
2019 1.5% 0.2% 4.1% 33.67%
2018 -0.9% -2.3% 0.1% 50.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -20.7% 200.9% 2.86%
1 Yr -5.8% -19.6% 151.3% 37.62%
3 Yr -5.6%* -30.3% 8.5% 69.15%
5 Yr -2.0%* -18.4% 9.6% 83.08%
10 Yr -0.2%* -3.2% 4.6% 37.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -52.3% -2.9% 49.76%
2021 -0.5% -4.0% 3.8% 86.21%
2020 1.8% -11.0% 7.7% 73.00%
2019 1.5% 0.2% 4.1% 35.18%
2018 -0.9% -1.9% 0.1% 64.74%

NAV & Total Return History

MIPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIPSX Category Low Category High MIPSX % Rank
Net Assets 330 M 6.3 M 61.7 B 72.99%
Number of Holdings 214 6 1306 36.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 -4.87 M -122 M 35.7 B 93.84%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 9.2% 100.0% 3.13%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIPSX % Rank
Bonds 		92.09% 59.62% 150.30% 83.89%
Cash 		9.33% -50.72% 30.48% 6.16%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 42.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 27.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 55.45%
Other 		-1.41% -1.41% 29.91% 97.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIPSX % Rank
Securitized 		58.03% 0.00% 58.03% 0.95%
Government 		32.92% 6.70% 112.97% 92.89%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.74% 0.00% 18.36% 15.64%
Derivative 		0.30% -20.72% 17.98% 23.22%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 77.73%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 42.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIPSX % Rank
US 		91.95% 13.82% 120.98% 64.45%
Non US 		0.14% -8.42% 54.30% 54.98%

MIPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.03% 8.35% 50.48%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 0.99% 62.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 60.00%

Sales Fees

MIPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 100.00% 0.00% 246.00% 83.08%

MIPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIPSX Category Low Category High MIPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.74% 0.00% 10.33% 27.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIPSX Category Low Category High MIPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.63% -0.06% 6.71% 89.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Trevallion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2008

13.59

13.6%

Douglas Trevallion is a member of the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and the Head of Global Securitized and Liquid Products. Doug is responsible for the portfolio management of the firm’s securitized and multi-asset portfolio strategies. Doug has worked in the industry since 1987 and his experience has encompassed stable value, core, core plus, active short and leveraged inflation strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, he worked at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company where he established fixed income analytical and risk capabilities for the company. Doug holds a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Yulia Alekseeva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Yulia Alekseeva is a Portfolio Manager in the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and Head of Securitized Credit Research. Yulia has worked in the industry since 2005. Prior to re-joining the firm in 2019, Yulia was employed at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as a Principal in the Structured Credit department following positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Yulia holds a B.A. in Economics & Finance from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the CFA Institute and an Associate Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

