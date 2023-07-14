Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in inflation-indexed bonds and other income-producing securities. Inflation-indexed bonds are instruments indexed or otherwise linked to general measures of inflation because their principal is typically adjusted to reflect general movements of inflation in the country of issue. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The Fund may invest in inflation-indexed bonds issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments or their agencies or instrumentalities, by government-sponsored enterprises, or by corporations. The Fund expects to enter into total return swaps based on one or more inflation indexes or on inflation-indexed bonds or other inflation derivatives, as a substitute for purchasing certain inflation-indexed bonds or otherwise to adjust the inflation-sensitivity of the portfolio. Use of total return swaps will create leverage in the Fund.

The Fund may also invest in other income-producing securities of any kind (including, but not limited to, corporate bonds and notes, Rule 144A securities, U.S. and non-U.S. government and agency or instrumentality bonds, money market instruments, and mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, including collateralized bond and loan obligations). The Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities that are not denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, to-be-announced, or forward commitment basis.

The Fund may invest in (i) securities denominated in currencies of emerging market countries, (ii) fixed income securities or debt instruments issued by emerging market entities or sovereign nations and/or (iii) debt instruments denominated in or based on the currencies, interest rates, or issues of emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are defined to include any country that did not become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (O.E.C.D.) prior to 1975 and Turkey.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including investment companies that are advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, subadviser, sub-subadviser, or its affiliates, or by unaffiliated parties.

The Fund generally intends to maintain a dollar-weighted average credit quality of A or better (determined on the basis of the highest credit rating of the Fund’s investments at the time of their purchase or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s subadviser, Barings LLC (“Barings”), or sub-subadviser, Baring International Investment Limited (“BIIL”)). The Fund will invest primarily in assets rated investment grade at the time of purchase (rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s or the equivalent by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Barings or BIIL) but not in assets rated below Ba3 by Moody’s, below BB- by Standard & Poor’s and the equivalent by any NRSRO. In the event that a security is downgraded after its purchase by the Fund, the Fund may continue to hold the security if Barings or BIIL

considers that doing so would be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund invests in a portfolio of securities that Barings or BIIL expects to provide an attractive rate of real return. Barings or BIIL defines “real return” as the portfolio’s total return (before expenses) less the estimated rate of inflation, measured using the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (the “CPI-U”).

In addition to the total return swaps and other derivatives referred to above, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative transactions, including, but not limited to, total return swaps (for hedging purposes or to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments), interest rate swaps (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments), credit default swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments), and futures contracts, foreign currency futures and forward contracts, including derivatives thereof (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments or to gain market exposure). The Fund may also enter into forward commitment transactions. The Fund may invest in common stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), or other equity securities and derivatives thereof for hedging purposes or to enhance total return. The use of such techniques may have the effect of creating investment leverage in the Fund.

In selecting investments for the Fund, Barings or BIIL seeks to construct a portfolio of inflation-indexed and other income-producing securities and other financial instruments, including derivatives, designed to meet the real return objective of the Fund. Barings or BIIL may choose to sell securities with deteriorating credit or limited upside potential compared to other securities.