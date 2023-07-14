Home
Matthews Korea Fund

mutual fund
MIKOX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.36 +0.43 +1.66%
primary theme
Small Regions Equity
share class
Inst (MIKOX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Matthews Korea Fund

MIKOX | Fund

$26.36

$115 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

582.9%

1 yr return

518.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

81.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

34.4%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.18%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIKOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 582.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 81.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 38.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthews Korea Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matthews Asia Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Oh

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews Korea Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of companies located in South Korea. A company or other issuer is considered to be "located" in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asian (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project with significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asian country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term "located" and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. 
principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asian country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. 
The Fund seeks to invest in companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health. Matthews expects that the companies in which the Fund invests typically will be of medium or large size, but the Fund may invest in companies of any size. Matthews measures a company’s size with respect to fundamental criteria such as, but not limited to, market capitalization, book value, revenues, profits, cash flow, dividends paid and number of employees. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector. 
Read More

MIKOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIKOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 582.9% -99.8% 582.9% 0.96%
1 Yr 518.8% -99.8% 518.8% 0.96%
3 Yr 81.8%* -86.7% 82.5% 0.98%
5 Yr 34.4%* -68.4% 34.4% 0.99%
10 Yr 17.2%* -44.2% 17.3% 1.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIKOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.9% -98.9% 105.8% 90.00%
2021 -3.5% -14.8% 20.1% 89.80%
2020 11.8% -7.5% 12.6% 3.09%
2019 -1.0% -4.8% 10.7% 96.91%
2018 -7.9% -10.8% 3.7% 96.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIKOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 582.9% -99.8% 582.9% 0.96%
1 Yr 518.8% -99.8% 518.8% 0.96%
3 Yr 81.8%* -86.7% 82.5% 0.99%
5 Yr 38.8%* -68.4% 38.9% 1.15%
10 Yr 22.9%* -44.2% 23.1% 1.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIKOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.9% -98.9% 105.8% 90.00%
2021 -3.5% -14.8% 20.1% 89.80%
2020 11.8% -7.5% 12.6% 3.09%
2019 -1.0% -4.8% 10.7% 96.91%
2018 -4.8% -10.8% 3.7% 85.87%

NAV & Total Return History

MIKOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIKOX Category Low Category High MIKOX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 500 K 6.04 B 44.76%
Number of Holdings 32 13 873 81.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 67.3 M 996 K 3.17 B 45.71%
Weighting of Top 10 56.54% 10.1% 100.0% 48.57%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIKOX % Rank
Stocks 		96.98% 0.00% 102.00% 77.14%
Cash 		3.02% -2.00% 100.00% 21.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 5.71%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 16.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 7.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 4.76%

MIKOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIKOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.09% 4.32% 28.16%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.35% 74.29%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% 54.90%

Sales Fees

MIKOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIKOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 2.27%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIKOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.18% 4.00% 217.50% 84.78%

MIKOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIKOX Category Low Category High MIKOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.40% 74.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIKOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIKOX Category Low Category High MIKOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.93% -4.11% 6.59% 78.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIKOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MIKOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Oh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2007

15.42

15.4%

Michael J. Oh is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Asia Innovators and Korea Strategies. Michael joined the Matthews in 2000 as a Research Analyst and has built his investment career at the Matthews. Michael received a B.A. in Political Economy of Industrial Societies from the University of California, Berkeley. He is fluent in Korean. Michael has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Korea Fund since 2007 and of the Matthews Asia Innovators Fund since 2006.

Elli Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Elli Lee is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and co-manages the firm’s Korea Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, Elli worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for 10 years, most recently in Korean Equity Sales and previously as an Equity Research Analyst covering South Korea’s engineering, construction, steel and education sectors. From 2003 to 2005, Elli was an Investor Relations Specialist at Hana Financial Group in Seoul. She received a B.A. in Economics from Bates College, and is fluent in Korean.

Sojung Park

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Sojung Park is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and co-manages the firm’s Korea Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, she earned an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. From 2010 to 2013, Sojung worked as an Equity Research Analyst at HSBC Securities as primary analyst for mid-cap companies in the Korean financial services sector, and from 2009 to 2010, was an Equity Research Associate at E*Trade Securities. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Seoul National University and is fluent in Korean. Sojung has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Korea Fund since 2022.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 8.09 10.64

