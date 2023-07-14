Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
582.9%
1 yr return
518.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
81.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
34.4%
Net Assets
$115 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.5%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.18%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MIKOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|582.9%
|-99.8%
|582.9%
|0.96%
|1 Yr
|518.8%
|-99.8%
|518.8%
|0.96%
|3 Yr
|81.8%*
|-86.7%
|82.5%
|0.98%
|5 Yr
|34.4%*
|-68.4%
|34.4%
|0.99%
|10 Yr
|17.2%*
|-44.2%
|17.3%
|1.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIKOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.9%
|-98.9%
|105.8%
|90.00%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-14.8%
|20.1%
|89.80%
|2020
|11.8%
|-7.5%
|12.6%
|3.09%
|2019
|-1.0%
|-4.8%
|10.7%
|96.91%
|2018
|-7.9%
|-10.8%
|3.7%
|96.74%
|MIKOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIKOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|115 M
|500 K
|6.04 B
|44.76%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|13
|873
|81.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67.3 M
|996 K
|3.17 B
|45.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.54%
|10.1%
|100.0%
|48.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIKOX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.98%
|0.00%
|102.00%
|77.14%
|Cash
|3.02%
|-2.00%
|100.00%
|21.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|5.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.90%
|31.19%
|16.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|7.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.75%
|4.76%
|MIKOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.09%
|4.32%
|28.16%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|74.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.14%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.15%
|54.90%
|MIKOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MIKOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.27%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIKOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.18%
|4.00%
|217.50%
|84.78%
|MIKOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIKOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.40%
|74.29%
|MIKOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MIKOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIKOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.93%
|-4.11%
|6.59%
|78.10%
|MIKOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2007
15.42
15.4%
Michael J. Oh is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Asia Innovators and Korea Strategies. Michael joined the Matthews in 2000 as a Research Analyst and has built his investment career at the Matthews. Michael received a B.A. in Political Economy of Industrial Societies from the University of California, Berkeley. He is fluent in Korean. Michael has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Korea Fund since 2007 and of the Matthews Asia Innovators Fund since 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Elli Lee is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and co-manages the firm’s Korea Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, Elli worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for 10 years, most recently in Korean Equity Sales and previously as an Equity Research Analyst covering South Korea’s engineering, construction, steel and education sectors. From 2003 to 2005, Elli was an Investor Relations Specialist at Hana Financial Group in Seoul. She received a B.A. in Economics from Bates College, and is fluent in Korean.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Sojung Park is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and co-manages the firm’s Korea Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, she earned an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. From 2010 to 2013, Sojung worked as an Equity Research Analyst at HSBC Securities as primary analyst for mid-cap companies in the Korean financial services sector, and from 2009 to 2010, was an Equity Research Associate at E*Trade Securities. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Seoul National University and is fluent in Korean. Sojung has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Korea Fund since 2022.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|31.8
|8.09
|10.64
