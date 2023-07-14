Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
19.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$497 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.01%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers. Foreign issuers are companies organized under the laws of a foreign country, whose principal trading market is in a foreign country or with a majority of their assets or business outside the United States. The fund may invest in companies of any size. Though not specifically limited, the fund ordinarily will invest in a broad range of (and in any case at least five different) countries. The fund will limit its investments in any single company to no more than 5% of the fund's assets at the time of purchase.
The stocks purchased may have value and/or growth characteristics. The portfolio manager employs a bottom-up investment approach which emphasizes individual stock selection.
The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE) Index, has a below-average price/earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend.
|Period
|MIINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|9.32%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|25.07%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|40.39%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|38.04%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|25.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|67.62%
|2021
|3.6%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|32.70%
|2020
|1.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|83.56%
|2019
|4.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|51.85%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|54.18%
|Period
|MIINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|9.32%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|23.66%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|39.24%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|40.50%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|36.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|67.62%
|2021
|3.6%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|32.70%
|2020
|1.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|83.56%
|2019
|4.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|51.85%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|51.39%
|MIINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|497 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|57.00%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|1
|10801
|63.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|168 M
|0
|34.5 B
|50.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.65%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|24.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIINX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.16%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|27.04%
|Cash
|0.84%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|66.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|20.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|48.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|12.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|22.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIINX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.23%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|18.27%
|Financial Services
|15.73%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|73.96%
|Technology
|13.68%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|28.78%
|Healthcare
|13.34%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|32.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.83%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|63.02%
|Communication Services
|7.82%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|22.01%
|Consumer Defense
|7.81%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|77.55%
|Utilities
|5.25%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|8.78%
|Basic Materials
|4.53%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|85.32%
|Energy
|2.95%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|80.00%
|Real Estate
|1.83%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|52.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIINX % Rank
|Non US
|95.41%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|52.61%
|US
|3.75%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|27.50%
|MIINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|29.91%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|87.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|73.39%
|MIINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MIINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.01%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|72.51%
|MIINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.44%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|2.80%
|MIINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MIINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.62%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|47.84%
|MIINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.524
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2012
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Jim is Newton’s deputy chief investment officer of equity. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity, International Equity, International Small Cap Equity and Global Healthcare REIT strategies. Jim has been the lead portfolio manager on the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity and Global Healthcare REITs strategies since their inceptions in 2011 and 2015 respectively, engineering both outcome-oriented income strategies to provide exposure to distinct themes in a risk-aware framework.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
