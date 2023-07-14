To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers. Foreign issuers are companies organized under the laws of a foreign country, whose principal trading market is in a foreign country or with a majority of their assets or business outside the United States. The fund may invest in companies of any size. Though not specifically limited, the fund ordinarily will invest in a broad range of (and in any case at least five different) countries. The fund will limit its investments in any single company to no more than 5% of the fund's assets at the time of purchase.

The stocks purchased may have value and/or growth characteristics. The portfolio manager employs a bottom-up investment approach which emphasizes individual stock selection.

The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE) Index, has a below-average price/earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend.