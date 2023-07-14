Home
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon International Fund

mutual fund
MIINX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.23 -0.06 -0.39%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
M (MPITX) Primary Inv (MIINX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon International Fund

MIINX | Fund

$15.23

$497 M

3.44%

$0.52

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$497 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.01%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BNY Mellon International Fund

MIINX | Fund

$15.23

$497 M

3.44%

$0.52

1.28%

MIINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 11, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Lydotes

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers. Foreign issuers are companies organized under the laws of a foreign country, whose principal trading market is in a foreign country or with a majority of their assets or business outside the United States. The fund may invest in companies of any size. Though not specifically limited, the fund ordinarily will invest in a broad range of (and in any case at least five different) countries. The fund will limit its investments in any single company to no more than 5% of the fund's assets at the time of purchase.

The stocks purchased may have value and/or growth characteristics. The portfolio manager employs a bottom-up investment approach which emphasizes individual stock selection.

The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE) Index, has a below-average price/earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend.

Read More

MIINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% 2.1% 19.2% 9.32%
1 Yr 19.9% -20.6% 27.8% 25.07%
3 Yr 4.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 40.39%
5 Yr 1.1%* -9.9% 60.9% 38.04%
10 Yr 2.3%* -6.0% 9.9% 25.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -43.6% 71.3% 67.62%
2021 3.6% -15.4% 9.4% 32.70%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 83.56%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 51.85%
2018 -4.0% -13.0% -0.7% 54.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -16.4% 19.2% 9.32%
1 Yr 19.9% -27.2% 27.8% 23.66%
3 Yr 4.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 39.24%
5 Yr 1.5%* -9.9% 60.9% 40.50%
10 Yr 3.2%* -2.6% 10.2% 36.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -43.6% 71.3% 67.62%
2021 3.6% -15.4% 9.4% 32.70%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 83.56%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 51.85%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% -0.7% 51.39%

NAV & Total Return History

MIINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIINX Category Low Category High MIINX % Rank
Net Assets 497 M 1.02 M 369 B 57.00%
Number of Holdings 89 1 10801 63.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 168 M 0 34.5 B 50.21%
Weighting of Top 10 32.65% 1.9% 101.9% 24.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.26%
  2. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  3. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  7. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  8. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  9. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  10. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIINX % Rank
Stocks 		99.16% 0.00% 122.60% 27.04%
Cash 		0.84% -65.15% 100.00% 66.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 20.03%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 48.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 12.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 22.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIINX % Rank
Industrials 		17.23% 5.17% 99.49% 18.27%
Financial Services 		15.73% 0.00% 47.75% 73.96%
Technology 		13.68% 0.00% 36.32% 28.78%
Healthcare 		13.34% 0.00% 21.01% 32.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.83% 0.00% 36.36% 63.02%
Communication Services 		7.82% 0.00% 21.69% 22.01%
Consumer Defense 		7.81% 0.00% 32.29% 77.55%
Utilities 		5.25% 0.00% 13.68% 8.78%
Basic Materials 		4.53% 0.00% 23.86% 85.32%
Energy 		2.95% 0.00% 16.89% 80.00%
Real Estate 		1.83% 0.00% 14.59% 52.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIINX % Rank
Non US 		95.41% 0.00% 124.02% 52.61%
US 		3.75% -7.71% 68.98% 27.50%

MIINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.02% 26.51% 29.91%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.60% 87.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 1.00% 73.39%

Sales Fees

MIINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.01% 2.00% 247.00% 72.51%

MIINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIINX Category Low Category High MIINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.44% 0.00% 13.15% 2.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIINX Category Low Category High MIINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.62% -0.93% 6.38% 47.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Lydotes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Jim is Newton’s deputy chief investment officer of equity. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity, International Equity, International Small Cap Equity and Global Healthcare REIT strategies. Jim has been the lead portfolio manager on the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity and Global Healthcare REITs strategies since their inceptions in 2011 and 2015 respectively, engineering both outcome-oriented income strategies to provide exposure to distinct themes in a risk-aware framework.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

