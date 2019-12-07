Together with Greg Miller, Darlene formed Wellesley Asset Management in 1991. As a practicing CPA, Darlene had helped many clients build net worth and liquid assets, and knew how important it was to protect investors’ wealth. From the beginning, WAM’s investing strategy has had an absolute return focus – seeking to grow wealth and yet limit risk. Darlene is a Certified Financial Planner™, a member of the Financial Planning Association and has been a volunteer with the Massachusetts Chapter of the FPA. She has worked closely with private clients, families and a wide variety of investors for over 25 years. She has worked extensively with other advisors and investment professionals, helping them successfully implement WAM’s convertible bond strategy with their clientele. As President of Wellesley Asset Management, Darlene is responsible for the firm’s overall day to day operations, strategic planning and execution. Darlene directs WAM’s Private Client Group, and is a Portfolio Manager of the Miller Family of Funds. Darlene has been a guest speaker at many investment related conferences and has been quoted in numerous business publications including The Wall Street Journal and Institutional Investor. In 2018, Forbes ranked Darlene one of the Top 50 Women Wealth Advisors in America. In 2017, she was recognized by The Commonwealth Institute (TCI) and The Boston Globe, as a leader of one of the “Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts.” This marked the sixth consecutive year Darlene has received this award from TCI. Also in 2017, Darlene was named a “Top Wealth Adviser Mom” in the inaugural list published in Working Mother magazine. Darlene received a Bachelor Degree in Finance from Simmons College, where she received the Massachusetts Society of CPAs student achievement award. Darlene also holds an MBA from Babson College where she was a recipient of the Douglass Prize for Entrepreneurship. Darlene donates time to local charitable organizations, and participates in a variety of business and professional organizations. She has also been an evaluator for Babson College’s business plan competitions. Darlene resides with her family in Sudbury, Massachusetts.