Trending ETFs

MIDZX (Mutual Fund)

MIDZX (Mutual Fund)

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund

MIDZX | Fund

$18.35

$194 M

0.00%

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.9%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$194 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund

MIDZX | Fund

$18.35

$194 M

0.00%

1.74%

MIDZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS ESG Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Arno Puskar

Fund Description

MIDZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIDZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -14.3% 35.6% 27.13%
1 Yr 15.8% -55.6% 38.6% 27.42%
3 Yr 7.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 31.53%
5 Yr 0.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 64.44%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 89.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIDZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -64.5% 28.9% 26.71%
2021 6.4% -20.5% 152.6% 65.35%
2020 4.6% -13.9% 183.6% 36.88%
2019 4.3% -8.3% 8.9% 76.42%
2018 -7.3% -13.5% 12.6% 97.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIDZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -20.5% 35.6% 23.53%
1 Yr 15.8% -55.6% 40.3% 21.32%
3 Yr 7.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 31.25%
5 Yr 4.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 44.36%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 89.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIDZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -64.5% 28.9% 26.78%
2021 6.4% -20.5% 152.6% 65.35%
2020 4.6% -13.9% 183.6% 36.80%
2019 4.3% -8.3% 8.9% 76.42%
2018 -3.9% -10.9% 12.6% 85.87%

NAV & Total Return History

MIDZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIDZX Category Low Category High MIDZX % Rank
Net Assets 194 M 177 K 1.21 T 77.54%
Number of Holdings 88 2 4154 56.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.1 M 288 K 270 B 75.47%
Weighting of Top 10 39.66% 1.8% 106.2% 21.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.49%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.02%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.77%
  5. PepsiCo Inc 2.56%
  6. Cigna Corp 2.50%
  7. Oracle Corp 2.41%
  8. Intel Corp 2.40%
  9. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.34%
  10. DaVita Inc 2.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIDZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 0.00% 130.24% 29.71%
Cash 		0.45% -102.29% 100.00% 69.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 83.57%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 83.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 81.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 81.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIDZX % Rank
Technology 		26.46% 0.00% 48.94% 18.11%
Healthcare 		14.94% 0.00% 60.70% 36.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.30% 0.00% 30.33% 32.80%
Financial Services 		11.02% 0.00% 55.59% 87.52%
Industrials 		9.44% 0.00% 29.90% 46.12%
Communication Services 		8.91% 0.00% 27.94% 36.15%
Consumer Defense 		5.97% 0.00% 47.71% 74.43%
Energy 		3.89% 0.00% 41.64% 57.00%
Real Estate 		3.38% 0.00% 31.91% 27.09%
Basic Materials 		2.85% 0.00% 25.70% 39.57%
Utilities 		1.83% 0.00% 20.91% 71.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIDZX % Rank
US 		98.45% 0.00% 127.77% 25.36%
Non US 		1.10% 0.00% 32.38% 64.29%

MIDZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIDZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.01% 49.27% 10.96%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 2.00% 43.38%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 49.91%

Sales Fees

MIDZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 85.38%

Trading Fees

MIDZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIDZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 496.00% 55.24%

MIDZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIDZX Category Low Category High MIDZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 91.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIDZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIDZX Category Low Category High MIDZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -54.00% 6.06% 91.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIDZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIDZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Arno Puskar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2019

3.29

3.3%

• Portfolio Manager for US Equities and Quantitative Analyst • BS in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University; MBA from Pepperdine University

Pankaj Bhatnagar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2019

3.29

3.3%

Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Hiten Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Joined DWS in 2017 with 19 years of industry experience; previously, Senior Consultant at the firm with responsibility for the implementation of BlackRock's Aladdin platform in the US; Portfolio Manager for multi-asset portable alpha strategies at Oppenheimer Funds; Portfolio Manager for global macro and fixed income at various companies, including True North Partners, HSBC, Societe General and GE; and Analyst, Metlife Investments. BA in Economics, Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

