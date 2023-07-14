Joined DWS in 2017 with 19 years of industry experience; previously, Senior Consultant at the firm with responsibility for the implementation of BlackRock's Aladdin platform in the US; Portfolio Manager for multi-asset portable alpha strategies at Oppenheimer Funds; Portfolio Manager for global macro and fixed income at various companies, including True North Partners, HSBC, Societe General and GE; and Analyst, Metlife Investments. BA in Economics, Rutgers University.