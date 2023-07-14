Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
18.5%
1 yr return
15.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$194 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.7%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MIDUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|17.18%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|28.10%
|3 Yr
|8.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|29.42%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|63.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|75.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIDUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|25.95%
|2021
|6.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|63.26%
|2020
|4.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|36.24%
|2019
|4.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|74.05%
|2018
|-7.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|96.47%
|Period
|MIDUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|14.48%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|21.92%
|3 Yr
|8.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|29.17%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|41.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|73.06%
* Annualized
|MIDUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIDUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|194 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|76.87%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|2
|4154
|56.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|78.1 M
|288 K
|270 B
|74.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.66%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|20.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIDUX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.55%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|28.96%
|Cash
|0.45%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|68.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|36.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|37.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|33.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|34.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIDUX % Rank
|Technology
|26.46%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|17.43%
|Healthcare
|14.94%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|35.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.30%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|32.04%
|Financial Services
|11.02%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|86.83%
|Industrials
|9.44%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|45.43%
|Communication Services
|8.91%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|35.08%
|Consumer Defense
|5.97%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|73.74%
|Energy
|3.89%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|56.32%
|Real Estate
|3.38%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|26.41%
|Basic Materials
|2.85%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|38.89%
|Utilities
|1.83%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|70.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIDUX % Rank
|US
|98.45%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|24.61%
|Non US
|1.10%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|62.19%
|MIDUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|68.58%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|42.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|42.61%
|MIDUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MIDUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIDUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|53.91%
|MIDUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIDUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|65.85%
|MIDUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MIDUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIDUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|38.16%
|MIDUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2019
3.29
3.3%
Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2019
3.29
3.3%
• Portfolio Manager for US Equities and Quantitative Analyst • BS in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University; MBA from Pepperdine University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Joined DWS in 2017 with 19 years of industry experience; previously, Senior Consultant at the firm with responsibility for the implementation of BlackRock's Aladdin platform in the US; Portfolio Manager for multi-asset portable alpha strategies at Oppenheimer Funds; Portfolio Manager for global macro and fixed income at various companies, including True North Partners, HSBC, Societe General and GE; and Analyst, Metlife Investments. BA in Economics, Rutgers University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
