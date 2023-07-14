Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|MICSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-1.6%
|17.6%
|64.91%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-21.2%
|15.9%
|89.47%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-19.8%
|10.7%
|49.06%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-15.7%
|4.7%
|86.54%
|10 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-5.6%
|6.3%
|92.31%
* Annualized
|MICSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MICSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|944 M
|3.86 M
|5.61 B
|20.69%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|35
|1746
|63.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|347 M
|1.29 M
|2.16 B
|24.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.76%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|81.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MICSX % Rank
|Stocks
|85.15%
|82.14%
|99.81%
|98.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|6.14%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|3.45%
|Cash
|4.56%
|0.13%
|15.78%
|39.66%
|Other
|4.15%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|3.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|84.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|84.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MICSX % Rank
|Technology
|23.88%
|0.00%
|35.18%
|50.00%
|Financial Services
|18.23%
|7.86%
|53.75%
|60.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.90%
|2.54%
|30.22%
|37.93%
|Industrials
|10.49%
|0.00%
|28.54%
|25.86%
|Communication Services
|9.95%
|0.00%
|16.87%
|50.00%
|Consumer Defense
|7.44%
|0.00%
|15.16%
|24.14%
|Real Estate
|6.61%
|0.00%
|16.03%
|32.76%
|Utilities
|2.09%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|39.66%
|Healthcare
|1.93%
|0.00%
|11.60%
|81.03%
|Basic Materials
|1.47%
|0.00%
|24.13%
|51.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.66%
|93.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MICSX % Rank
|Non US
|83.17%
|82.14%
|99.70%
|98.28%
|US
|1.98%
|0.00%
|7.68%
|25.86%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2019
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2016
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2010
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
