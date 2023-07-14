The fund may invest in both individual securities and other investment companies, including other series of BNY Mellon Funds Trust, funds in the BNY Mellon Family of Funds and unaffiliated open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (referred to below as the "underlying funds"), which in turn may invest directly in the asset classes described below. To pursue its goal, the fund currently intends to allocate its assets, directly and/or through investment in the underlying funds, to gain investment exposure to the following asset classes: Large Cap Equities, Small Cap and Mid Cap Equities, Developed International and Global Equities, Emerging Markets Equities, Investment Grade Bonds, High Yield Bonds, Emerging Markets Debt, Diversifying Strategies and Money Market Instruments.

BNYM Investment Adviser allocates the fund's investments (directly and/or through investment in the underlying funds) among these asset classes using fundamental and quantitative analysis, and its outlook for the economy and financial markets. The underlying funds are selected by BNYM Investment Adviser based on their investment objectives and management policies, portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance, and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. The fund may change the underlying funds – whether affiliated or unaffiliated – from time to time without notice to fund shareholders. The fund may invest directly in the equity securities of large-cap companies (generally those with total market capitalizations of $5 billion or more) and in fixed-income securities rated investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by BNYM Investment Adviser, at the time of purchase.

The fund is not required to maintain exposure to any particular asset class and BNYM Investment Adviser determines whether to invest in a particular asset class and whether to invest directly in securities or through an underlying fund, and sets the target allocations. The asset classes and the fund's targets and ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the asset classes, and the underlying funds selected by BNYM Investment Adviser as fund investment options as of the date of this prospectus were as follows:

Asset Class Target Range Large Cap EquitiesDirect InvestmentsBNY Mellon Focused Equity Opportunities FundBNY Mellon Income Stock FundBNY Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc.BNY Mellon U.S. Equity FundBNY Mellon Research Growth Fund, Inc.BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund 24% 20% to 45% Small Cap and Mid Cap EquitiesBNY Mellon Mid Cap Multi-Strategy FundBNY Mellon Small Cap Multi-Strategy FundBNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Value FundBNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fund 11% 5% to 20% Developed International and Global EquitiesBNY Mellon International FundBNY Mellon International Equity FundBNY Mellon Global Stock FundBNY Mellon International Stock FundBNY Mellon Global Real Estate Securities FundBNY Mellon International Small Cap Fund 12% 5% to 20% Emerging Markets EquitiesBNY Mellon Emerging Markets Fund 5% 0% to 20% Investment Grade BondsDirect InvestmentsBNY Mellon Short-Term U.S. Government Securities FundBNY Mellon Intermediate Bond FundBNY Mellon Corporate Bond FundUnaffiliated Investment Company 27% 20% to 55%

Asset Class Target Range High Yield BondsBNY Mellon High Yield FundBNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Fund 3% 0% to 10% Emerging Markets DebtUnaffiliated Investment Company 0% 0% to 10% Diversifying StrategiesBNY Mellon Dynamic Total Return FundUnaffiliated Investment Companies 17% 0% to 20% Money Market InstrumentsDirect Investments 1% 0% to 10%

The asset classes and the target weightings and ranges have been selected for investment over longer time periods based on BNYM Investment Adviser's expectation that the selected securities and underlying funds, in combination, will be appropriate to achieve the fund's investment objective. The target weightings will deviate over the short term because of market movements and fund cash flows. If appreciation or depreciation in the value of selected securities or an underlying fund's shares causes the percentage of the fund's assets invested in an asset class to fall outside the applicable investment range, BNYM Investment Adviser will consider whether to reallocate the fund's assets, but is not required to do so. BNYM Investment Adviser normally considers reallocating the fund's investments at least quarterly, but may do so more often in response to market conditions. Any changes to the asset classes, underlying funds or the allocation weightings may be implemented over a reasonable period of time. BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the asset classes, whether to invest directly in securities or through an underlying fund, and the target allocations and ranges, without shareholder approval or prior notice, when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate. To the extent an underlying fund offers multiple classes of shares, the fund will purchase shares of the class with the lowest expense ratio and without a sales load or distribution and/or service fee.