Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$462 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.0%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.71%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund may invest in both individual securities and other investment companies, including other series of BNY Mellon Funds Trust, funds in the BNY Mellon Family of Funds and unaffiliated open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (referred to below as the "underlying funds"), which in turn may invest directly in the asset classes described below. To pursue its goal, the fund currently intends to allocate its assets, directly and/or through investment in the underlying funds, to gain investment exposure to the following asset classes: Large Cap Equities, Small Cap and Mid Cap Equities, Developed International and Global Equities, Emerging Markets Equities, Investment Grade Bonds, High Yield Bonds, Emerging Markets Debt, Diversifying Strategies and Money Market Instruments.
BNYM Investment Adviser allocates the fund's investments (directly and/or through investment in the underlying funds) among these asset classes using fundamental and quantitative analysis, and its outlook for the economy and financial markets. The underlying funds are selected by BNYM Investment Adviser based on their investment objectives and management policies, portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance, and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. The fund may change the underlying funds – whether affiliated or unaffiliated – from time to time without notice to fund shareholders. The fund may invest directly in the equity securities of large-cap companies (generally those with total market capitalizations of $5 billion or more) and in fixed-income securities rated investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by BNYM Investment Adviser, at the time of purchase.
The fund is not required to maintain exposure to any particular asset class and BNYM Investment Adviser determines whether to invest in a particular asset class and whether to invest directly in securities or through an underlying fund, and sets the target allocations. The asset classes and the fund's targets and ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the asset classes, and the underlying funds selected by BNYM Investment Adviser as fund investment options as of the date of this prospectus were as follows:
|
Asset Class
|
Target
|
Range
|
Large Cap EquitiesDirect InvestmentsBNY Mellon Focused Equity Opportunities FundBNY Mellon Income Stock FundBNY Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc.BNY Mellon U.S. Equity FundBNY Mellon Research Growth Fund, Inc.BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund
|
24%
|
20% to 45%
|
Small Cap and Mid Cap EquitiesBNY Mellon Mid Cap Multi-Strategy FundBNY Mellon Small Cap Multi-Strategy FundBNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Value FundBNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fund
|
11%
|
5% to 20%
|
Developed International and Global EquitiesBNY Mellon International FundBNY Mellon International Equity FundBNY Mellon Global Stock FundBNY Mellon International Stock FundBNY Mellon Global Real Estate Securities FundBNY Mellon International Small Cap Fund
|
12%
|
5% to 20%
|
Emerging Markets EquitiesBNY Mellon Emerging Markets Fund
|
5%
|
0% to 20%
|
Investment Grade BondsDirect InvestmentsBNY Mellon Short-Term U.S. Government Securities FundBNY Mellon Intermediate Bond FundBNY Mellon Corporate Bond FundUnaffiliated Investment Company
|
27%
|
20% to 55%
|
Asset Class
|
Target
|
Range
|
High Yield BondsBNY Mellon High Yield FundBNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Fund
|
3%
|
0% to 10%
|
Emerging Markets DebtUnaffiliated Investment Company
|
0%
|
0% to 10%
|
Diversifying StrategiesBNY Mellon Dynamic Total Return FundUnaffiliated Investment Companies
|
17%
|
0% to 20%
|
Money Market InstrumentsDirect Investments
|
1%
|
0% to 10%
The asset classes and the target weightings and ranges have been selected for investment over longer time periods based on BNYM Investment Adviser's expectation that the selected securities and underlying funds, in combination, will be appropriate to achieve the fund's investment objective. The target weightings will deviate over the short term because of market movements and fund cash flows. If appreciation or depreciation in the value of selected securities or an underlying fund's shares causes the percentage of the fund's assets invested in an asset class to fall outside the applicable investment range, BNYM Investment Adviser will consider whether to reallocate the fund's assets, but is not required to do so. BNYM Investment Adviser normally considers reallocating the fund's investments at least quarterly, but may do so more often in response to market conditions. Any changes to the asset classes, underlying funds or the allocation weightings may be implemented over a reasonable period of time. BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the asset classes, whether to invest directly in securities or through an underlying fund, and the target allocations and ranges, without shareholder approval or prior notice, when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate. To the extent an underlying fund offers multiple classes of shares, the fund will purchase shares of the class with the lowest expense ratio and without a sales load or distribution and/or service fee.
|Period
|MIBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|29.31%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|88.77%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|48.38%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|57.71%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|50.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|89.82%
|2021
|4.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|26.54%
|2020
|3.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|23.95%
|2019
|2.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|71.99%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|67.24%
|Period
|MIBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|29.44%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|88.26%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|48.60%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|53.28%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|31.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|89.82%
|2021
|4.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|26.69%
|2020
|3.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|23.95%
|2019
|2.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|71.99%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|41.07%
|MIBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIBLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|462 M
|658 K
|207 B
|64.80%
|Number of Holdings
|544
|2
|15351
|25.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|236 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|58.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.01%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|44.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIBLX % Rank
|Stocks
|65.60%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|15.12%
|Bonds
|24.47%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|91.01%
|Cash
|8.82%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|13.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.82%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|32.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.23%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|31.74%
|Other
|0.05%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|46.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIBLX % Rank
|Technology
|21.50%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|34.02%
|Healthcare
|14.02%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|45.22%
|Financial Services
|13.82%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|65.98%
|Industrials
|10.72%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|39.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.79%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|49.86%
|Communication Services
|6.97%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|53.14%
|Consumer Defense
|6.20%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|65.57%
|Real Estate
|6.17%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|18.17%
|Energy
|5.15%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|43.44%
|Basic Materials
|3.49%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|68.99%
|Utilities
|2.17%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|79.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIBLX % Rank
|US
|56.58%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|21.53%
|Non US
|9.02%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|57.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIBLX % Rank
|Corporate
|43.03%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|25.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.39%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|12.67%
|Government
|16.92%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|70.84%
|Securitized
|10.78%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|70.71%
|Municipal
|2.74%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|6.27%
|Derivative
|1.14%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|19.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIBLX % Rank
|US
|22.05%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|85.29%
|Non US
|2.42%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|69.89%
|MIBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|64.17%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|45.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|72.77%
|MIBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MIBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.71%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|18.30%
|MIBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIBLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.17%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|42.34%
|MIBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MIBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIBLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.86%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|65.37%
|MIBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2008
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
John F. Flahive, CFA, has been employed by Dreyfus since November 1994. He is a senior vice president of The Bank of New York Mellon, which he joined in October 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Murphy has been employed by Dreyfus since June 2010. He is a managing director, Tax-Managed Equity, of The Bank of New York Mellon, which he joined in 1981.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Mongelluzzo is a vice president and portfolio manager on the Tax-Managed Equity team at BNY Mellon. He has been employed by The Bank of New York Mellon since 2002; and by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. since December 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
