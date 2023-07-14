Home
MIBLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 11, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Flahive

Fund Description

The fund may invest in both individual securities and other investment companies, including other series of BNY Mellon Funds Trust, funds in the BNY Mellon Family of Funds and unaffiliated open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (referred to below as the "underlying funds"), which in turn may invest directly in the asset classes described below. To pursue its goal, the fund currently intends to allocate its assets, directly and/or through investment in the underlying funds, to gain investment exposure to the following asset classes: Large Cap Equities, Small Cap and Mid Cap Equities, Developed International and Global Equities, Emerging Markets Equities, Investment Grade Bonds, High Yield Bonds, Emerging Markets Debt, Diversifying Strategies and Money Market Instruments.

BNYM Investment Adviser allocates the fund's investments (directly and/or through investment in the underlying funds) among these asset classes using fundamental and quantitative analysis, and its outlook for the economy and financial markets. The underlying funds are selected by BNYM Investment Adviser based on their investment objectives and management policies, portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance, and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. The fund may change the underlying funds – whether affiliated or unaffiliated – from time to time without notice to fund shareholders. The fund may invest directly in the equity securities of large-cap companies (generally those with total market capitalizations of $5 billion or more) and in fixed-income securities rated investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by BNYM Investment Adviser, at the time of purchase.

The fund is not required to maintain exposure to any particular asset class and BNYM Investment Adviser determines whether to invest in a particular asset class and whether to invest directly in securities or through an underlying fund, and sets the target allocations. The asset classes and the fund's targets and ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the asset classes, and the underlying funds selected by BNYM Investment Adviser as fund investment options as of the date of this prospectus were as follows:

Asset Class

Target

Range

Large Cap EquitiesDirect InvestmentsBNY Mellon Focused Equity Opportunities FundBNY Mellon Income Stock FundBNY Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc.BNY Mellon U.S. Equity FundBNY Mellon Research Growth Fund, Inc.BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund

24%

20% to 45%

Small Cap and Mid Cap EquitiesBNY Mellon Mid Cap Multi-Strategy FundBNY Mellon Small Cap Multi-Strategy FundBNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Value FundBNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fund

11%

5% to 20%

Developed International and Global EquitiesBNY Mellon International FundBNY Mellon International Equity FundBNY Mellon Global Stock FundBNY Mellon International Stock FundBNY Mellon Global Real Estate Securities FundBNY Mellon International Small Cap Fund

12%

5% to 20%

Emerging Markets EquitiesBNY Mellon Emerging Markets Fund

5%

0% to 20%

Investment Grade BondsDirect InvestmentsBNY Mellon Short-Term U.S. Government Securities FundBNY Mellon Intermediate Bond FundBNY Mellon Corporate Bond FundUnaffiliated Investment Company

27%

20% to 55%

Asset Class

Target

Range

High Yield BondsBNY Mellon High Yield FundBNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Fund

3%

0% to 10%

Emerging Markets DebtUnaffiliated Investment Company

0%

0% to 10%

Diversifying StrategiesBNY Mellon Dynamic Total Return FundUnaffiliated Investment Companies

17%

0% to 20%

Money Market InstrumentsDirect Investments

1%

0% to 10%

The asset classes and the target weightings and ranges have been selected for investment over longer time periods based on BNYM Investment Adviser's expectation that the selected securities and underlying funds, in combination, will be appropriate to achieve the fund's investment objective. The target weightings will deviate over the short term because of market movements and fund cash flows. If appreciation or depreciation in the value of selected securities or an underlying fund's shares causes the percentage of the fund's assets invested in an asset class to fall outside the applicable investment range, BNYM Investment Adviser will consider whether to reallocate the fund's assets, but is not required to do so. BNYM Investment Adviser normally considers reallocating the fund's investments at least quarterly, but may do so more often in response to market conditions. Any changes to the asset classes, underlying funds or the allocation weightings may be implemented over a reasonable period of time. BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the asset classes, whether to invest directly in securities or through an underlying fund, and the target allocations and ranges, without shareholder approval or prior notice, when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate. To the extent an underlying fund offers multiple classes of shares, the fund will purchase shares of the class with the lowest expense ratio and without a sales load or distribution and/or service fee.

Read More

MIBLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -8.3% 18.1% 29.31%
1 Yr -1.2% -13.3% 143.9% 88.77%
3 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 25.7% 48.38%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 57.71%
10 Yr 0.3%* -6.1% 9.0% 50.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -34.7% 92.4% 89.82%
2021 4.3% -6.1% 19.5% 26.54%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 23.95%
2019 2.9% 0.1% 14.9% 71.99%
2018 -2.7% -12.6% 0.0% 67.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -11.9% 18.1% 29.44%
1 Yr -1.2% -13.3% 143.9% 88.26%
3 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 25.7% 48.60%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 53.28%
10 Yr 3.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 31.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -34.7% 92.4% 89.82%
2021 4.3% -6.1% 19.5% 26.69%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 23.95%
2019 2.9% 0.1% 14.9% 71.99%
2018 -1.5% -12.6% 0.2% 41.07%

NAV & Total Return History

MIBLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIBLX Category Low Category High MIBLX % Rank
Net Assets 462 M 658 K 207 B 64.80%
Number of Holdings 544 2 15351 25.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 236 M 660 K 48.5 B 58.72%
Weighting of Top 10 51.01% 8.4% 105.0% 44.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BNY Mellon Focused Equity Opp M 10.27%
  2. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 7.40%
  3. BNY Mellon Select Managers Sm Cp Val Y 5.63%
  4. BNY Mellon Intermediate Bond M 5.46%
  5. BNY Mellon Select Managers Sm Cp Gr Y 4.56%
  6. BNY Mellon Corporate Bond M 3.97%
  7. BNY Mellon International Equity Y 3.84%
  8. BNY Mellon Income Stock M 3.76%
  9. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets M 3.51%
  10. BNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Y 2.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIBLX % Rank
Stocks 		65.60% 0.00% 99.40% 15.12%
Bonds 		24.47% 0.00% 116.75% 91.01%
Cash 		8.82% -16.75% 81.51% 13.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.82% 0.00% 23.84% 32.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.23% 0.00% 27.92% 31.74%
Other 		0.05% -2.51% 25.19% 46.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIBLX % Rank
Technology 		21.50% 0.00% 44.21% 34.02%
Healthcare 		14.02% 0.00% 29.35% 45.22%
Financial Services 		13.82% 0.00% 38.77% 65.98%
Industrials 		10.72% 0.00% 24.37% 39.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.79% 0.00% 19.36% 49.86%
Communication Services 		6.97% 0.00% 23.67% 53.14%
Consumer Defense 		6.20% 0.00% 19.93% 65.57%
Real Estate 		6.17% 0.00% 65.01% 18.17%
Energy 		5.15% 0.00% 85.65% 43.44%
Basic Materials 		3.49% 0.00% 33.35% 68.99%
Utilities 		2.17% 0.00% 99.55% 79.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIBLX % Rank
US 		56.58% -1.65% 98.67% 21.53%
Non US 		9.02% 0.00% 37.06% 57.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIBLX % Rank
Corporate 		43.03% 0.00% 98.21% 25.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.39% 0.14% 100.00% 12.67%
Government 		16.92% 0.00% 97.26% 70.84%
Securitized 		10.78% 0.00% 92.13% 70.71%
Municipal 		2.74% 0.00% 24.80% 6.27%
Derivative 		1.14% 0.00% 31.93% 19.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIBLX % Rank
US 		22.05% 0.00% 62.18% 85.29%
Non US 		2.42% 0.00% 84.73% 69.89%

MIBLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 17.63% 64.17%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.83% 45.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.83% 72.77%

Sales Fees

MIBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.71% 0.00% 343.00% 18.30%

MIBLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIBLX Category Low Category High MIBLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.17% 0.00% 8.35% 42.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIBLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIBLX Category Low Category High MIBLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.86% -2.34% 19.41% 65.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIBLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIBLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Flahive

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2006

16.18

16.2%

John F. Flahive, CFA, has been employed by Dreyfus since November 1994. He is a senior vice president of The Bank of New York Mellon, which he joined in October 1994.

Thomas Murphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Murphy has been employed by Dreyfus since June 2010. He is a managing director, Tax-Managed Equity, of The Bank of New York Mellon, which he joined in 1981.

Michael Mongelluzzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Mongelluzzo is a vice president and portfolio manager on the Tax-Managed Equity team at BNY Mellon. He has been employed by The Bank of New York Mellon since 2002; and by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. since December 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

