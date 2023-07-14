Home
MFS Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund

mutual fund
MIAKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.22 -0.05 -0.54%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Inst (MIAIX) Primary A (MIAAX) Retirement (MIATX) B (MIABX) C (MIACX) Retirement (MIAJX) Retirement (MIAHX) Retirement (MIALX) Retirement (MIAKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund

MIAKX | Fund

$9.22

$1.65 B

5.65%

$0.52

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

-9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$1.65 B

Holdings in Top 10

66.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIAKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erik Weisman

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in inflation-adjusted debt instruments and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.

MFS generally focuses the fund’s investments in inflation-adjusted debt instruments issued by the U.S. Treasury. MFS may also invest the fund’s assets in other inflation-adjusted debt instruments and non-inflation-adjusted debt instruments, including corporate bonds, foreign government securities, securitized instruments, and other debt instruments.

MFS generally invests substantially all of the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS allocates the fund’s assets across maturities and types of debt instruments based on its evaluation of macroeconomic factors, including interest rates, inflation rates, and monetary and fiscal policies.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.

For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MIAKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -10.2% 200.9% 86.19%
1 Yr -9.3% -19.6% 151.3% 80.95%
3 Yr -6.0%* -30.3% 8.3% 84.08%
5 Yr -2.0%* -18.4% 9.7% 85.35%
10 Yr -1.4%* -3.3% 4.6% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -52.3% -2.9% 80.19%
2021 -0.3% -4.0% 3.8% 75.37%
2020 2.9% -11.0% 7.7% 34.00%
2019 1.4% 0.2% 4.1% 54.27%
2018 -0.9% -2.3% 0.1% 60.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -20.7% 200.9% 85.24%
1 Yr -9.3% -19.6% 151.3% 80.95%
3 Yr -6.0%* -30.3% 8.3% 84.58%
5 Yr -2.0%* -18.3% 9.7% 86.15%
10 Yr -1.4%* -3.3% 4.6% 76.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -52.3% -2.9% 80.19%
2021 -0.3% -4.0% 3.8% 75.37%
2020 2.9% -11.0% 7.7% 34.00%
2019 1.4% 0.2% 4.1% 54.77%
2018 -0.9% -1.9% 0.1% 74.74%

NAV & Total Return History

MIAKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIAKX Category Low Category High MIAKX % Rank
Net Assets 1.65 B 6.4 M 61.7 B 44.55%
Number of Holdings 93 6 1306 62.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.17 B -122 M 35.7 B 34.60%
Weighting of Top 10 66.00% 9.2% 100.0% 34.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 0.25% 10.99%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 0.13% 10.00%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 0.38% 8.75%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 0.38% 7.61%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 3.88% 6.71%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 6.40%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 6.28%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 6.28%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 6.28%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 6.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIAKX % Rank
Bonds 		101.87% 59.62% 150.30% 15.17%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 72.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 67.77%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 65.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 79.15%
Cash 		-1.87% -50.72% 30.48% 84.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIAKX % Rank
Government 		94.45% 6.70% 112.97% 24.64%
Securitized 		3.43% 0.00% 58.03% 44.08%
Municipal 		1.28% 0.00% 1.28% 2.37%
Corporate 		0.73% 0.00% 50.64% 53.55%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.11% 0.00% 18.36% 91.94%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 75.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIAKX % Rank
US 		101.87% 13.82% 120.98% 10.43%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 81.52%

MIAKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.03% 8.35% 54.81%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 0.99% 76.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MIAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 0.00% 246.00% 49.25%

MIAKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIAKX Category Low Category High MIAKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.65% 0.00% 10.33% 15.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIAKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIAKX Category Low Category High MIAKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.71% -0.06% 6.71% 52.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIAKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIAKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erik Weisman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2003

18.68

18.7%

Erik Weisman, is an investment officer and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management®. He manages the firm's inflation-adjusted bond, strategic income, global bond, global total return, and global government portfolios. He joined the firm in 2002 as a global sovereign fixed-income research analyst. Previously, he served for two years as assistant to the U.S. Executive Director and for two years as an international economist in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Erik earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and master's and Ph.D. degree from Duke University.

Geoffrey Schechter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Geoffrey L. Schechter, CFA, CPA, is an investment officer at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's government securities and municipal bond portfolios. Geoff joined MFS as an investment officer in 1993 after working as a municipal credit analyst with a major insurance company. He was named portfolio manager in 1993. Geoff is a graduate of the University of Texas and has an MBA degree from Boston University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations. Our portfolio managers are supported by our entire team of investment professionals in nine worldwide offices. The team employs a proprietary investment process to build better insights for our clients. The core principles of our approach are integrated research, global collaboration and active risk management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

