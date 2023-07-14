Dividend Investing Ideas Center
-0.4%
1 yr return
-9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$1.65 B
Holdings in Top 10
66.0%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in inflation-adjusted debt instruments and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.
MFS generally focuses the fund’s investments in inflation-adjusted debt instruments issued by the U.S. Treasury. MFS may also invest the fund’s assets in other inflation-adjusted debt instruments and non-inflation-adjusted debt instruments, including corporate bonds, foreign government securities, securitized instruments, and other debt instruments.
MFS generally invests substantially all of the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments.
MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
MFS allocates the fund’s assets across maturities and types of debt instruments based on its evaluation of macroeconomic factors, including interest rates, inflation rates, and monetary and fiscal policies.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.
For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MIAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|86.19%
|1 Yr
|-9.3%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|80.95%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|84.08%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|85.35%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|80.19%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|75.37%
|2020
|2.9%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|34.00%
|2019
|1.4%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|54.27%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|60.53%
|MIAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIAKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.65 B
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|44.55%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|6
|1306
|62.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.17 B
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|34.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.00%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|34.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIAKX % Rank
|Bonds
|101.87%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|15.17%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|72.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|67.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|65.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|79.15%
|Cash
|-1.87%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|84.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIAKX % Rank
|Government
|94.45%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|24.64%
|Securitized
|3.43%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|44.08%
|Municipal
|1.28%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|2.37%
|Corporate
|0.73%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|53.55%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.11%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|91.94%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|75.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIAKX % Rank
|US
|101.87%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|10.43%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|81.52%
|MIAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|54.81%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|76.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|MIAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MIAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|49.25%
|MIAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIAKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.65%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|15.17%
|MIAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MIAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIAKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.71%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|52.40%
|MIAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2003
18.68
18.7%
Erik Weisman, is an investment officer and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management®. He manages the firm's inflation-adjusted bond, strategic income, global bond, global total return, and global government portfolios. He joined the firm in 2002 as a global sovereign fixed-income research analyst. Previously, he served for two years as assistant to the U.S. Executive Director and for two years as an international economist in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Erik earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and master's and Ph.D. degree from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Geoffrey L. Schechter, CFA, CPA, is an investment officer at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's government securities and municipal bond portfolios. Geoff joined MFS as an investment officer in 1993 after working as a municipal credit analyst with a major insurance company. He was named portfolio manager in 1993. Geoff is a graduate of the University of Texas and has an MBA degree from Boston University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations. Our portfolio managers are supported by our entire team of investment professionals in nine worldwide offices. The team employs a proprietary investment process to build better insights for our clients. The core principles of our approach are integrated research, global collaboration and active risk management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
