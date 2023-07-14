MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in inflation-adjusted debt instruments and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.

MFS generally focuses the fund’s investments in inflation-adjusted debt instruments issued by the U.S. Treasury. MFS may also invest the fund’s assets in other inflation-adjusted debt instruments and non-inflation-adjusted debt instruments, including corporate bonds, foreign government securities, securitized instruments, and other debt instruments.

MFS generally invests substantially all of the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS allocates the fund’s assets across maturities and types of debt instruments based on its evaluation of macroeconomic factors, including interest rates, inflation rates, and monetary and fiscal policies.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.

For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.