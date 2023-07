Mr. Susser is an Executive Managing Director of MacKay Shields. Prior to joining MacKay Shields in 2006, Mr. Susser was a Portfolio Manager with Golden Tree Asset Management. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Head of High Yield Bond Research at Banc of America Securities. From 1999 to 2004, Andrew was named to the Institutional Investor All-America Fixed Income Research Team; from 2002 to 2004, he was ranked by Institutional Investor as the No. 1 analyst in the high yield sector. Andrew also worked as a Fixed Income Analyst for Salomon Brothers, as a Senior Analyst at Moody's Investors Service and as a Market Analyst and Institutional Trading Liaison for Merrill Lynch Capital Markets. He began his career as a Corporate Finance and M&A Attorney at Shearman & Sterling in their New York office. Andrew received a BA from Vassar College, an MBA from the Wharton Graduate School of Business and a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He has been working in the investment industry since 1986.