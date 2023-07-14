The Fund is a "fund of funds" that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC (“New York Life Investments”) or its affiliates (the "Underlying Funds"). The Underlying Funds are described and offered for direct investment in separate prospectuses. The Fund is designed for investors with a particular risk profile as represented by the asset class allocations described below, and invests in a distinct mix of Underlying Funds.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing substantially all of its assets in Underlying Equity Funds (normally within a range of 90% to 100%). The Fund may invest approximately 25% (within a range of 15% to 35%) of its assets in Underlying International Equity Funds. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in Underlying Fixed-Income Funds. New York Life Investments may change the asset class allocations, the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests, or the target weighting without approval from shareholders. With respect to investments in Underlying Funds that invest significantly in both U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities, New York Life Investments will generally allocate such investments equally between Underlying U.S. Equity Funds and International Equity Funds.

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Underlying Equity Funds. New York Life Investments will determine each Underlying Fund’s asset class, and for Underlying Funds that may potentially fall into multiple asset classes, New York Life Investments will classify them based on certain factors, including, but not limited to, the Underlying Fund's investment strategy and portfolio characteristics. The Underlying Funds may engage in strategies involving non-traditional asset classes (e.g., master limited partnerships), non-traditional investment strategies (e.g., non-correlated returns or short sales) or illiquid assets.

New York Life Investments uses a two-step asset allocation process to create the Fund's portfolio. The first step includes a strategic review of the target allocations to the equity and fixed-income asset classes and a determination of any tactical allocation adjustments to establish the portion of the Fund's investable portfolio (meaning the Fund's assets available for investment, other than working cash balances) to be invested in each asset class.

The following table illustrates the Fund's target allocations among asset classes (the target allocations and/or actual holdings will vary from time to time as a result of the tactical allocation process, although these variations will remain within the ranges described above):

U.S. Equity International Equity Total Equity Fixed-Income MainStay Equity Allocation Fund* 75% 25% 100% 0%

*Percentages represent target allocations, actual allocation percentages may vary up to +/-10% under normal conditions.

The second step in the portfolio's construction process involves the actual selection of Underlying Funds to represent the asset classes indicated above and determination of target weightings among the Underlying Funds. The Fund may invest in any or all of the Underlying Funds within an asset class, but will not normally invest in every Underlying Fund at one time. Selection of individual Underlying Funds is based on several factors, including, but not limited to, past performance and total portfolio characteristics (e.g., size, style, credit quality and duration). For cash management purposes, the Fund may hold a portion of its assets in U.S. government securities, cash or cash equivalents. The Fund also may invest in Underlying Funds that are money market funds.

New York Life Investments monitors the Fund's portfolio daily to ensure that the Fund's actual asset class allocations among the Underlying Funds continue to conform to the Fund's target allocations over time and may periodically adjust target asset class allocations based on various quantitative and qualitative data relating to the U.S. and international economies, securities markets, and various segments within those markets. In response to adverse market or other conditions, the Fund may, regardless of its normal asset class allocations, temporarily hold all or a portion of its assets in U.S. government securities, money market funds, cash, or cash equivalents. In connection with the asset allocation process, the Fund may from time to time invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying Fund.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as total return swaps, to seek to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.