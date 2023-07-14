Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$423 M
Holdings in Top 10
72.7%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is a "fund of funds" that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC (“New York Life Investments”) or its affiliates (the "Underlying Funds"). The Underlying Funds are described and offered for direct investment in separate prospectuses. The Fund is designed for investors with a particular risk profile as represented by the asset class allocations described below, and invests in a distinct mix of Underlying Funds.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing substantially all of its assets in Underlying Equity Funds (normally within a range of 90% to 100%). The Fund may invest approximately 25% (within a range of 15% to 35%) of its assets in Underlying International Equity Funds. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in Underlying Fixed-Income Funds. New York Life Investments may change the asset class allocations, the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests, or the target weighting without approval from shareholders. With respect to investments in Underlying Funds that invest significantly in both U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities, New York Life Investments will generally allocate such investments equally between Underlying U.S. Equity Funds and International Equity Funds.
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Underlying Equity Funds. New York Life Investments will determine each Underlying Fund’s asset class, and for Underlying Funds that may potentially fall into multiple asset classes, New York Life Investments will classify them based on certain factors, including, but not limited to, the Underlying Fund's investment strategy and portfolio characteristics. The Underlying Funds may engage in strategies involving non-traditional asset classes (e.g., master limited partnerships), non-traditional investment strategies (e.g., non-correlated returns or short sales) or illiquid assets.
New York Life Investments uses a two-step asset allocation process to create the Fund's portfolio. The first step includes a strategic review of the target allocations to the equity and fixed-income asset classes and a determination of any tactical allocation adjustments to establish the portion of the Fund's investable portfolio (meaning the Fund's assets available for investment, other than working cash balances) to be invested in each asset class.
The following table illustrates the Fund's target allocations among asset classes (the target allocations and/or actual holdings will vary from time to time as a result of the tactical allocation process, although these variations will remain within the ranges described above):
|
U.S. Equity
|
International Equity
|
Total Equity
|
Fixed-Income
|
MainStay Equity Allocation Fund*
|
75%
|
25%
|
100%
|
0%
*Percentages represent target allocations, actual allocation percentages may vary up to +/-10% under normal conditions.
The second step in the portfolio's construction process involves the actual selection of Underlying Funds to represent the asset classes indicated above and determination of target weightings among the Underlying Funds. The Fund may invest in any or all of the Underlying Funds within an asset class, but will not normally invest in every Underlying Fund at one time. Selection of individual Underlying Funds is based on several factors, including, but not limited to, past performance and total portfolio characteristics (e.g., size, style, credit quality and duration). For cash management purposes, the Fund may hold a portion of its assets in U.S. government securities, cash or cash equivalents. The Fund also may invest in Underlying Funds that are money market funds.
New York Life Investments monitors the Fund's portfolio daily to ensure that the Fund's actual asset class allocations among the Underlying Funds continue to conform to the Fund's target allocations over time and may periodically adjust target asset class allocations based on various quantitative and qualitative data relating to the U.S. and international economies, securities markets, and various segments within those markets. In response to adverse market or other conditions, the Fund may, regardless of its normal asset class allocations, temporarily hold all or a portion of its assets in U.S. government securities, money market funds, cash, or cash equivalents. In connection with the asset allocation process, the Fund may from time to time invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying Fund.
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as total return swaps, to seek to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.
|Period
|MGXCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|84.82%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|81.68%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|78.29%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-12.9%
|17.1%
|76.51%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|60.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGXCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|57.14%
|2021
|3.3%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|77.65%
|2020
|3.0%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|68.42%
|2019
|4.2%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|52.98%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|81.82%
|Period
|MGXCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|84.82%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|81.15%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|78.29%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-12.9%
|21.1%
|81.82%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|71.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGXCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|57.14%
|2021
|3.3%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|77.65%
|2020
|3.0%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|68.42%
|2019
|4.2%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|53.57%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|86.06%
|MGXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGXCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|423 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|62.30%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|4
|9963
|33.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|336 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|54.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.65%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|58.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGXCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.56%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|34.03%
|Cash
|4.43%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|27.23%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|76.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|71.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|63.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|74.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGXCX % Rank
|Technology
|21.00%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|35.79%
|Financial Services
|17.51%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|13.68%
|Healthcare
|13.00%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|64.74%
|Industrials
|12.31%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|22.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.48%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|69.47%
|Communication Services
|6.66%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|53.16%
|Consumer Defense
|5.38%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|76.32%
|Basic Materials
|4.62%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|36.84%
|Real Estate
|3.24%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|52.63%
|Energy
|3.22%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|63.68%
|Utilities
|2.57%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|48.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGXCX % Rank
|US
|68.50%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|47.12%
|Non US
|27.06%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|39.79%
|MGXCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|11.23%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|3.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|MGXCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|28.00%
|MGXCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGXCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|70.22%
|MGXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGXCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.25%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|34.03%
|MGXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MGXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGXCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.25%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|90.43%
|MGXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.666
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2005
17.17
17.2%
Jonathan Swaney was an employee of New York Life Investments from 1997-2009 and was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research at New York Life Investments’ Equity Investors Group. Also within New York Life Investments, Mr. Swaney previously worked with the Investment Consulting Group and was a portfolio manager with the Quantitative Strategies unit. In 2009, Mr. Swaney joined Madison Square Investors LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life. While at Madison Square Investors LLC, Mr. Swaney was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research. In January 2011, Mr. Swaney re-joined New York Life Investments as part of the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Swaney began his career in financil services working on the fixed income desk at the Vanguard Group after earned his B.A. in Political Science from The College of William & Mary in 1991. He also spent several years with a hedge fund of funds before coming to New York Life Investments in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2011
11.42
11.4%
Jae Yoon, CFA. From 2005-2009, Mr. Yoon was employed by New York Life Investments where he led the Investment Consulting Group. In 2009, Mr. Yoon joined MacKay Shields LLC as a Senior Managing Director responsible for Risk Management. In his role at MacKay Shields, Mr. Yoon worked side-by-side with the portfolio managers directly enhancing the risk management processes across all portfolios. In January 2011, Mr. Yoon re-joined New York Life Investments and leads the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Yoon obtained a B.S. and a Masters degree from Cornell University and attended New York University’s Stern School of Business MBA program. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998 and has been in the investment industry since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Poul Kristensen joined New York Life Investments in 2011 as a Director in the Multi-Asset Solutions Group. Mr. Kristensen is currently a Managing Director and focuses on global macroeconomic trends and investment strategy. Prior to joining New York Life Investments, he worked as a senior investment strategist for Danske Bank where he advised major pension funds on asset allocation. Mr. Kristensen holds a Master’s degree in economics from Asrhus University in Denmark, is a CFA charterholder and is also certified in quantitative finance (CQF designation).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Amit Soni joined New York Life Investments in 2013 as a Senior Associate in the Strategic Asset Allocation and Solutions Group. Mr. Soni focuses on quantitative and macro-economic investment research and portfolio management for the funds managed by the team. Prior to joining New York Life Investments, he worked as an Investment Associate in the Global Asset Allocation group at Putnam Investments. He holds a Master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Computation for Design and Optimization and a Bachelors degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (India) in Mechanical Engineering. He holds the CFA® designation and has been in the investment industry since 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
