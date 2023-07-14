Dividend Investing Ideas Center
$8.15
$90.8 M
1.55%
$0.13
-
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$90.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
83.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$8.15
$90.8 M
1.55%
$0.13
-
|Period
|MGTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|30.58%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|13.22%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|84.87%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|91.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|40.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|96.27%
|2021
|1.4%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|54.58%
|2020
|0.2%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|82.67%
|2019
|2.6%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|46.12%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|68.29%
|MGTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGTPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|90.8 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|67.49%
|Number of Holdings
|1685
|2
|3255
|2.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.75 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|99.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.55%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|34.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGTPX % Rank
|Bonds
|40.93%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|38.27%
|Stocks
|37.02%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|64.20%
|Other
|12.37%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|16.05%
|Cash
|8.96%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|48.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.72%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|23.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|83.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGTPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.45%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|16.99%
|Technology
|17.04%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|47.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.66%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|7.28%
|Healthcare
|12.02%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|44.66%
|Industrials
|9.06%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|52.91%
|Consumer Defense
|7.15%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|40.29%
|Communication Services
|7.10%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|30.58%
|Energy
|5.73%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|49.51%
|Basic Materials
|4.59%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|41.75%
|Utilities
|2.88%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|52.43%
|Real Estate
|2.33%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|60.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGTPX % Rank
|US
|25.51%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|57.20%
|Non US
|11.51%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|36.21%
|MGTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.21%
|4.40%
|75.10%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|41.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.13%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.05%
|0.70%
|34.69%
|MGTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MGTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|55.61%
|MGTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGTPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.55%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|88.24%
|MGTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MGTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGTPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.79%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|41.15%
|MGTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2010
11.71
11.7%
Mark Bavoso is a senior portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Asset team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1986 and has been with financial industry since 1983. Previously, he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Dean Witter InterCapital and a vice president in the equity marketing and research departments of Dean Witter Reynolds. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president and equity research analyst at Sutro & Co. Mark received a BA in both history and political science from the University of California, Davis. Mark is also a member of the Economic Club of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2011
10.84
10.8%
Cyril Moullé-Berteaux, Managing Director. Cyril Moullé-Berteaux is head of the GMA team at MSIM. He re-joined the firm in 2011 and has been with financial industry since 1991. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Cyril was a founding partner and portfolio manager at Traxis Partners, a macro hedge fund firm. At Traxis Partners, Cyril managed absolute-return portfolios and was responsible for running the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research effort. Prior to co-founding Traxis Partners, in 2003, he was a managing director at MSIM, running Asset Allocation Research and heading the Global Asset Allocation team. Previously, from 1991 to 1995, Cyril worked at Bankers Trust as a corporate finance analyst and as a derivatives trader in the emerging markets group. He received a BA in economics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Sergei Parmenov, Managing Director. Sergei Parmenov rejoined MSIM in 2011 in the Global Multi-Asset team and has been with financial industry since1996. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Sergei was a founder and manager of Lyncean Capital Management. Between 2003 and 2008, Sergei was an analyst and a portfolio manager at Traxis Partners. From 2002 to 2003, Sergei was an analyst at J. Rothschild Capital Management in London. Prior to this, he was a Vice President in the private equity department of Deutsche Bank and from 1999 to 2001, Sergei was an Associate and subsequently Vice President at Whitney & Co, focusing on European private equity investments. Sergei started his career in MSIM in 1996. He received a BA in economics from Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
