YTD Return
35.5%
1 yr return
12.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-17.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-15.9%
Net Assets
$290 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.6%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MGRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|35.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|16.67%
|1 Yr
|12.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|68.36%
|3 Yr
|-17.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|95.64%
|5 Yr
|-15.9%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|98.35%
|10 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|96.65%
* Annualized
|MGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGRSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|290 M
|189 K
|222 B
|70.67%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|3509
|75.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|175 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|68.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.58%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|52.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGRSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.13%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|71.39%
|Cash
|2.87%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|24.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|44.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|48.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|41.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|41.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGRSX % Rank
|Technology
|34.61%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|55.49%
|Healthcare
|18.19%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|12.54%
|Communication Services
|17.61%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|6.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.69%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|63.11%
|Financial Services
|11.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|33.20%
|Industrials
|3.46%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|78.20%
|Real Estate
|1.44%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|43.61%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|59.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|72.87%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|91.64%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|83.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGRSX % Rank
|US
|91.60%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|67.87%
|Non US
|5.53%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|29.43%
|MGRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|58.35%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|73.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|50.52%
|MGRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MGRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|38.46%
|MGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGRSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.43%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|49.67%
|MGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGRSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.64%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|72.36%
|MGRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$3.138
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2004
18.41
18.4%
Frank M. Sands, Jr, CFA has has been Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer at Sands Capital Management since 2008. Mr. Sands, Jr. has previously held the positions of President, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager with Sands Capital Management since joining Sands Capital Management in June 2000. Before joining Sands Capital Management, he was a Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager, and Principal at Fayez Sarofim & Co. from August 1994 to June 2000. Frank M. Sands, Jr. has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2006
16.0
16.0%
Christopher M. Ericksen, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management. Before joining Transamerica in 2004, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs in investment banking and investment management (1994 to 2004).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2006
16.0
16.0%
Jeffrey S. Van Harte, chairman and the chief investment officer, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a senior vice president and the chief investment officer at Delaware, and was the chief investment officer for its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a principal and executive vice president at Transamerica Investment Management (1980 to 2005).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2013
9.0
9.0%
A. Michael Sramek, CFA, is a portfolio manager, Research Analyst, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Managing Director, has been with Sands Capital since 2001. Prior to joining Sands Capital, he was a Research Analyst at Mastrapasqua & Associates during 2000. Prior to obtaining his MBA in 2000, he was an Associate, Plan Sponsor Services at BARRA/Rogers Casey from 1995 to 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Mr. Johnston, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, has been with Sands Capital since 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Joined Sands Capital in 2005 • Portfolio Manager, Sr. Research Analyst (2016-2020) • Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst (2011-2016) • Research Analyst (2008-2011) • Research Associate (2005-2008) Washington & Lee University • BS, Physics-Engineering (2005) • BA, Chemistry (2005)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
William Montana, a portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in September 2014. Previously, he was an associate at TPG Capital, a private equity firm, and focused on growth capital opportunities (2011 to 2014). Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs and focused on financial institutions.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
