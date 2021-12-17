Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund

MGLPX | Fund

-

$1.07 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MGLPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MERCERGLIN
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash, or cash equivalents. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund reasonably anticipates that under normal circumstances it will invest significantly in a broad range of countries, which will typically be countries represented by the MSCI World Index, and that approximately 30%-60% of its assets will be invested in equity securities of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in cash, cash equivalents or cash-like investments. The Fund invests in large, medium and small capitalization companies. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by matching the return of its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, over 5-7 years with lower price volatility than the benchmark for the period, by investing in securities of issuers with certain volatility characteristics. Such volatility characteristics may include, but are not limited to, high return on equity, low debt to equity ratios, and high earnings growth stability.

Stock index futures and various types of swaps may be used to implement the equity security selection component of the Fund’s investment strategy. Currency forwards may be used to make stock-selection and country allocation decisions independently of the underlying currency. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.

Certain subadvisers may employ a systematic and quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.

Read More

MGLPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MGLPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGLPX Category Low Category High MGLPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.07 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 461 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 181 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 16.96% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 2.77%
  2. State Street Global Advisors 2.24%
  3. Visa Inc 2.14%
  4. Alphabet Inc 1.62%
  5. Moody's Corp 1.56%
  6. Johnson Johnson 1.48%
  7. Becton Dickinson and Co 1.37%
  8. Mastercard Inc 1.34%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.24%
  10. Nestle SA 1.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGLPX % Rank
Stocks 		96.14% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.83% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.02% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGLPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGLPX % Rank
US 		69.15% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		27.00% N/A N/A N/A

MGLPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MGLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MGLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGLPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGLPX Category Low Category High MGLPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGLPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGLPX Category Low Category High MGLPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGLPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MGLPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

