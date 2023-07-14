Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
Net Assets
$77.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.4%
Expense Ratio 1.70%
Front Load 4.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 112.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities of issuers in emerging markets. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be an emerging market issuer based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A., the Fund’s Subadvisor, has discretion to determine the countries considered to be emerging market countries, including taking into consideration a variety of factors such as the development of a country’s financial and capital markets and inclusion in an index, such as the J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index, considered by the Subadvisor to be representative of emerging markets.
The securities in which the Fund invests may be denominated in foreign currency. The debt securities in which the Fund invests may consist of securities that are rated below investment grade. Below investment grade securities are generally securities that receive low ratings from a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such as securities rated lower than BBB- and Baa3), or if unrated, are deemed to be of comparable quality by the Subadvisor. Securities rated below investment grade by a NRSRO are commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds.” If NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security's credit quality. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any duration or maturity.
The Fund's principal investments include sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate Eurobonds. The Fund may invest in floating rate notes and inverse floating rate notes. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as forward commitments, futures, options and swap agreements to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in swaps, including credit default swaps and credit default swap indices. The Fund may buy and sell currency on a spot basis, buy foreign currency options, and enter into foreign currency forward contracts. These techniques may be used for any purpose, including to seek to increase the Fund's return.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor identifies investment opportunities by deploying a relative value focused investment approach. The approach consists of three primary layers of analysis. The first layer assesses medium-term sovereign creditworthiness and sets up the basis for identifying the second and third layer investment opportunities, which are relative country (second layer) and instrument (third layer) investment opportunities. The Subadvisor also considers key fundamental macro-economic drivers such as growth and inflation dynamics, internal and external imbalances as well as structural reform and political risk trends. The investment approach is aware of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks as ESG factors are explicitly integrated in the sovereign creditworthiness analysis. The Subadvisor may avoid investments in sovereign or corporate issuers where the combination of fundamental and ESG risks are not appropriately reflected in valuations.
In addition, the Subadvisor implements a Controversial Activity Exclusion policy related to companies and industries involved with the production of coal, tobacco products, chemical, biological or white phosphorus weapons, and gambling.
The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund.
|Period
|MGHHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|39.82%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|72.16%
|3 Yr
|-8.7%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|87.18%
|5 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|87.29%
|10 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|59.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGHHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|81.37%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|66.98%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|87.25%
|2019
|2.6%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|12.29%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|58.66%
|Period
|MGHHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|37.43%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|67.37%
|3 Yr
|-8.7%*
|-17.0%
|16.0%
|87.14%
|5 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-18.6%
|8.5%
|79.93%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|24.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGHHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|81.37%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|66.98%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|86.93%
|2019
|2.7%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|9.30%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|28.62%
|MGHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGHHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|77.7 M
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|64.67%
|Number of Holdings
|152
|4
|2121
|77.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.5 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|70.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.38%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|82.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGHHX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.13%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|64.94%
|Cash
|9.87%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|35.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|84.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|74.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|92.38%
|MGHHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.70%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|24.06%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|58.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|MGHHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.00%
|0.75%
|5.75%
|56.60%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MGHHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGHHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|112.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|85.12%
|MGHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGHHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.60%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|15.57%
|MGHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MGHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGHHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.21%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|85.45%
|MGHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2009
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2008
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2008
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2008
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2008
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Diliana Deltcheva has been Head of Emerging Market Debt at Candriam Luxembourg since March 2015. Ms. Deltcheva started her career at ING Investment Management in Netherlands as a Quantitative Fixed Income Analyst in 2002 and was later promoted to an Emerging Markets Debt Fund Manager in 2006. At ING IM, Ms. Deltcheva co-managed and developed investment processes for Hard Currency, Local Currency and Blend strategies. Between 2011 and 2015, she worked at F&C Investments as a Senior Emerging Fund Manager. Ms. Deltcheva holds a Masters Degree in International Finance from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Double BA degree in Political Science / International Relations and Business Administration from the American University in Bulgaria and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Mr. Mey has managed the MainStay Candriam Emerging Markets Debt Fund since 2019. He joined Candriam Luxembourg in March 2017 as a Fund Manager specializing in Emerging Markets Corporate Bonds from Union Bancaire Privee’s Emerging Market Fixed Income Team, where he was responsible for covering Asian Credit Markets. Mr. Mey spent 8 years at F&C Investments, initially as a Performance Analyst before joining the Global High Yield Desk in 2010. In 2012 he joined the Emerging Market Debt Team where he was a fund manager for Emerging Market Corporate Bonds. He holds an MA in International Financial Analysis from Newcastle University as well as a BA (Hons) Degree in Accounting and Financing from Newcastle University. He has been a CFA® charterholder since 2013
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...