Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
-5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$41 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.6%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Use of Proceeds: legal documentation specifies that proceeds will be used to finance or refinance projects with a positive environmental impact, such as projects relating to climate change, preservation of resources, pollution prevention or mitigation and biodiversity.
|•
|Impact on Sustainable Opportunity: quality of the environmental impact of the project is analyzed. Four evaluation levels have been defined with respect to the positive environmental impact: High, Significant, Low or No, and Negative. Only issues that the Adviser believes will have a High or Significant positive environmental impact can qualify.
|•
|Risk Evaluation: an analysis of the general practices of the issuer and of the management of the environmental and social risks during the life cycle of the projects.
|•
|Reporting: issuer should provide regular reports on the use of proceeds. This reporting will also be used to reevaluate all other aspects of the Adviser’s analysis as described above.
|Period
|MGGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|83.85%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|93.13%
|3 Yr
|-8.4%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|51.69%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|45.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MGGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|78.23%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|46.90%
|2020
|1.3%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|16.51%
|2019
|1.7%
|-15.5%
|3.1%
|23.00%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-0.6%
|30.6%
|N/A
|MGGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGGNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41 M
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|87.02%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|5
|7040
|97.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.8 M
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|61.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.64%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|28.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGGNX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.09%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|58.33%
|Cash
|4.91%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|37.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.00%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|49.24%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|58.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|52.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|37.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGGNX % Rank
|Corporate
|50.62%
|0.00%
|70.79%
|21.21%
|Government
|42.50%
|1.71%
|97.31%
|33.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.89%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|11.36%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.79%
|80.30%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.11%
|93.94%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.10%
|61.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGGNX % Rank
|Non US
|82.97%
|26.05%
|98.85%
|24.24%
|US
|8.12%
|-11.86%
|53.57%
|69.70%
|MGGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|57.81%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|51.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|MGGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MGGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|2.00%
|402.00%
|34.23%
|MGGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGGNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|62.88%
|MGGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MGGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGGNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.69%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|81.68%
|MGGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Marc Briand — Marc Briand has served as portfolio manager of the Mirova Global Green Bond Fund since its inception in 2017. Mr. Briand is a portfolio manager with Mirova, which he joined in 2013 as head of Fixed Income. Prior to joining Mirova, he was responsible for aggregate strategy management at Ostrum Asset Management (“Ostrum AM”) from 2007 to 2013. Marc Briand has been involved in ESG strategies since 2008 and Green Bond investments since 2012. He has held various portfolio management and team leader positions at Caisse des Dépots et Consignations, CDC Gestion. Mr. Briand is a graduate of the French business school Institut Supérieur de Gestion in Paris and has over 32 years of investment experience
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2018
3.63
3.6%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Bertrand Rocher is Portfolio Manager/Senior Credit Analyst with Mirova which he joined in 2018. Prior to joining Mirova, Mr. Rocher was Cyclical and High Yield sector analyst at Ostrum AM from 2010 to 2018. Mr. Rocher graduated from the SKEMA Business School and holds a master's degree in Finance from The Paris Institute of Political Studies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
