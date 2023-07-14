The Fund seeks to invest principally in a diversified portfolio of short-term, below investment grade corporate bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities”). The Fund seeks to achieve a high level of current income while minimizing price volatility associated with credit and interest rate risk.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in below investment grade securities, although the Fund may also invest in investment grade securities. Below investment grade securities are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or unrated but determined by GW&K Investment Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”), to be of comparable credit quality. In cases where the credit ratings agencies have assigned different credit ratings to the same security, the security will be considered to have the higher credit rating.

Although the Fund may invest in instruments of any duration or maturity, the Fund normally will seek to maintain a weighted average maturity of five years or less. The Fund seeks to avoid the lowest rated bonds in the high yield market by targeting bonds with a rating of B or higher by any NRSRO. The Fund’s average weighted portfolio maturity and duration may vary from time to time depending on the Subadviser’s views on the direction of interest rates.

The Fund may invest in debt securities issued by any of the following: public and private U.S. companies; the U.S. government and its agencies, instrumentalities and sponsored corporations, such as the Federal Home Loan Bank; and state and local governments issuing taxable municipal securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed securities, Rule 144A securities (securities that may be sold pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933) and preferred securities. In selecting potential investments for the Fund, GW&K combines quantitative screening tools with in-depth security specific fundamental research. GW&K uses top-down research that focuses on duration, sector allocation, credit quality and yield curve, as well as bottom-up research that focuses on fundamental analysis, valuation analysis, technical analysis and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factor analysis. GW&K may adjust its assessment of an investment based on a number of considerations.

In selecting debt securities issued by public and private U.S. companies, including corporate bonds, privately placed securities, Rule 144A securities and preferred securities, and debt securities issued by state and local governments issuing taxable municipal securities, GW&K applies its ESG factor analysis as one element of the investment process. The goal of the ESG factor analysis is to seek investments with lesser exposure to, or better management of, ESG risks.