Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AMG GW&K High Income Fund

mutual fund
MGGBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.51 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
N (MGGBX) Primary Inst (GWHIX)
MGGBX (Mutual Fund)

AMG GW&K High Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.51 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
N (MGGBX) Primary Inst (GWHIX)
MGGBX (Mutual Fund)

AMG GW&K High Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.51 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
N (MGGBX) Primary Inst (GWHIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG GW&K High Income Fund

MGGBX | Fund

$20.51

$18.8 M

4.70%

$0.96

1.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$18.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 97.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG GW&K High Income Fund

MGGBX | Fund

$20.51

$18.8 M

4.70%

$0.96

1.37%

MGGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG GW&K High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 25, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Repoff

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to invest principally in a diversified portfolio of short-term, below investment grade corporate bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities”). The Fund seeks to achieve a high level of current income while minimizing price volatility associated with credit and interest rate risk.
The Fund intends to invest primarily in below investment grade securities, although the Fund may also invest in investment grade securities. Below investment grade securities are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or unrated but determined by GW&K Investment Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”), to be of comparable credit quality. In cases where the credit ratings agencies have assigned different credit ratings to the same security, the security will be considered to have the higher credit rating.
Although the Fund may invest in instruments of any duration or maturity, the Fund normally will seek to maintain a weighted average maturity of five years or less. The Fund seeks to avoid the lowest rated bonds in the high yield market by targeting bonds with a rating of B or higher by any NRSRO. The Fund’s average weighted portfolio maturity and duration may vary from time to time depending on the Subadviser’s views on the direction of interest rates. 
The Fund may invest in debt securities issued by any of the following: public and private U.S. companies; the U.S. government and its agencies, instrumentalities and sponsored corporations, such as the Federal Home Loan Bank; and state and local governments issuing taxable municipal securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed securities, Rule 144A securities (securities that may be sold pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933) and preferred securities. In selecting potential investments for the Fund, GW&K combines quantitative screening tools with in-depth security specific fundamental research. GW&K uses top-down research that focuses on duration, sector allocation, credit quality and yield curve, as well as bottom-up research that focuses on fundamental analysis, valuation analysis, technical analysis and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factor analysis. GW&K may adjust its assessment of an investment based on a number of considerations. 
In selecting debt securities issued by public and private U.S. companies, including corporate bonds, privately placed securities, Rule 144A securities and preferred securities, and debt securities issued by state and local governments issuing taxable municipal securities, GW&K applies its ESG factor analysis as one element of the investment process. The goal of the ESG factor analysis is to seek investments with lesser exposure to, or better management of, ESG risks. 
Read More

MGGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -7.1% 10.3% 72.86%
1 Yr 2.0% -9.9% 18.7% 37.63%
3 Yr -3.4%* -11.1% 72.2% 73.36%
5 Yr 0.1%* -14.2% 37.5% 8.28%
10 Yr 0.2%* -9.1% 19.0% 7.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -33.4% 3.6% 9.81%
2021 0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 27.92%
2020 1.1% -8.4% 70.9% 12.97%
2019 1.8% -1.1% 5.1% 60.23%
2018 -1.0% -4.0% 0.1% 10.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -14.3% 7.8% 67.92%
1 Yr 2.0% -18.1% 22.2% 31.94%
3 Yr -3.4%* -11.1% 72.2% 73.27%
5 Yr 0.2%* -14.2% 37.5% 7.23%
10 Yr 0.9%* -9.1% 19.0% 17.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -33.4% 3.6% 9.81%
2021 0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 27.92%
2020 1.1% -8.4% 70.9% 12.97%
2019 1.8% -1.0% 5.1% 65.06%
2018 -0.8% -4.0% 0.2% 22.05%

NAV & Total Return History

MGGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGGBX Category Low Category High MGGBX % Rank
Net Assets 18.8 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 97.84%
Number of Holdings 96 2 2736 94.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.05 M -492 M 2.55 B 95.10%
Weighting of Top 10 16.23% 3.0% 100.0% 24.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 6.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGGBX % Rank
Bonds 		94.92% 0.00% 154.38% 44.62%
Cash 		4.19% -52.00% 100.00% 33.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.89% 0.00% 14.10% 16.14%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 93.54%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 82.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 98.56%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGGBX % Rank
Corporate 		95.81% 0.00% 129.69% 44.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.19% 0.00% 99.98% 39.25%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 79.94%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 88.31%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 76.48%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 84.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGGBX % Rank
US 		88.63% 0.00% 150.64% 7.49%
Non US 		6.29% 0.00% 118.12% 91.35%

MGGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.03% 18.97% 26.41%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.84% 11.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.50% 75.62%

Sales Fees

MGGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MGGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 95.45%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 97.00% 1.00% 255.00% 84.80%

MGGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGGBX Category Low Category High MGGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.70% 0.00% 37.22% 82.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGGBX Category Low Category High MGGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.36% -2.39% 14.30% 97.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MGGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Repoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Stephen is a portfolio manager across all of GW&K’s Taxable Fixed Income Strategies and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He also provides research coverage for credits in the Energy, Autos, and Home Building sectors. Prior to joining GW&K in 2013, Stephen worked at Fidelity Investments as a High Yield Research Analyst. Stephen graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University where he received a BA in Philosophy and a BS in English Education. He received his MSF from Boston College and is a CFA charterholder. Stephen is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Mary Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Mary is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our taxable fixed income team, including portfolio management, research and trading. She is also a member of the firm’s Investment and ESG Committees. Before joining GW&K in 2005, she was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with Fortis Investments where she was responsible for all of the firm’s U.S. dollar-denominated taxable bond mutual funds. Prior to that, Mary was a Vice President at Invesco, where she managed various institutional mandates, including several large pensions, endowments and foundations. In this capacity, she also served as a senior high yield credit analyst. She started her investment career as a Fixed Income Trader and Credit Analyst at Gardner and Preston Moss. Mary graduated cum laude from Wheaton College where she earned an AB in Economics and she received her MBA from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×