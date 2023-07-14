Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in “green bonds.” “Green bonds” are bonds and notes all of the proceeds of which are used to finance projects which the Adviser believes will have a positive environmental impact. The Fund invests in securities of issuers located in no fewer than three countries, which may include the U.S. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in securities of issuers located outside the U.S. and the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. The Adviser considers an issuer to be located outside the U.S. if its head office is located outside the U.S. Emerging markets are economies that the Adviser believes are not generally recognized to be fully developed markets, as measured by gross national income, financial market infrastructure, market capitalization and/or other factors. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in securities rated below investment grade (i.e., none of the three major ratings agencies (Moody’s Investors Services, Inc., Fitch Investor Services, Inc. or S&P Global Ratings) have rated the securities in one of their top four ratings categories) (commonly known as “junk bonds”), or, if unrated, securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity and expects that under normal circumstances the modified duration of its portfolio will range between 0 and 10. This flexibility is intended to allow the portfolio managers to reposition the Fund to take advantage of significant interest rate movements. Performance is expected to derive primarily from security selection and duration is not expected to be a major source of excess return relative to the benchmark.

The Fund primarily invests in fixed-income securities issued by companies, banks, supranational entities, development banks, agencies, regions and governments. In deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Adviser selects securities based on their financial valuation profile and an analysis of the global environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) impact of the issuer or the projects funded with the securities. Following the evaluation of a security, the portfolio managers value the security based, among other factors, on what they believe is a fair spread for the issue relative to comparable government securities, as well as historical and expected default and recovery rates. The portfolio managers will re-evaluate and possibly sell a security if there is a deterioration of its ESG quality and/or financial rating, among other reasons.

Green bonds are usually issued to finance specific projects intended to generate an environmental benefit while offering potential market return in the same manner as other “conventional” fixed income securities. Beyond fundamental security analysis, the Adviser independently analyzes each green bond it selects for the Fund along the following lines:

• Use of Proceeds: legal documentation specifies that proceeds will be used to finance or refinance projects with a positive environmental impact, such as projects relating to climate change, preservation of resources, pollution prevention or mitigation and biodiversity.

• Impact on Sustainable Opportunity: quality of the environmental impact of the project is analyzed. Four evaluation levels have been defined with respect to the positive environmental impact: High, Significant, Low or No, and Negative. Only issues that the Adviser believes will have a High or Significant positive environmental impact can qualify.

• Risk Evaluation: an analysis of the general practices of the issuer and of the management of the environmental and social risks during the life cycle of the projects.

• Reporting: issuer should provide regular reports on the use of proceeds. This reporting will also be used to reevaluate all other aspects of the Adviser’s analysis as described above.

The Adviser monitors developments in the global green bond market and may revise the above criteria in the future.