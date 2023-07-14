Home
Trending ETFs

MGFRX (Mutual Fund)

MGFRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Global Fund

MGFRX | Fund

$11.26

$245 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.1%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

Net Assets

$245 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MGFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Global Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Delano

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies in the U.S. and foreign countries. The Fund can invest without limit in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and can invest in any country, including developing or emerging market countries. However, the Fund currently emphasizes investments in developed markets such as the United States, Western European countries, and Japan. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages to any particular countries. As a fundamental policy, the Fund normally will invest in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States). Typically, the Fund invests in a number of different countries. The Fund does not limit its investments to companies in a particular market capitalization range, but currently focuses on common stocks of mid- and large-cap companies. The Fund may purchase exchange-traded options for hedging purposes or to take long or short positions on equity securities or indexes of equity securities. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to
one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund’s subadviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (“Invesco Advisers”), primarily looks for quality companies, regardless of domicile, that have sustainable growth. Invesco Advisers’ investment approach combines a thematic approach to idea generation with bottom-up, fundamental company analysis. Invesco Advisers seeks to identify secular changes in the world and looks for pockets of durable change that it believes will drive global growth for the next decade. These large scale structural themes are referred to collectively as MANTRA®: Mass Affluence, New Technology, Restructuring, and Aging. Invesco Advisers does not target a fixed allocation with regard to any particular theme, and may choose to focus on various sub-themes within each theme. Within each sub-theme, Invesco Advisers employs fundamental company analysis to select investments for the Fund’s portfolio. The economic characteristics Invesco Advisers seeks include a combination of high return on invested capital, good cash flow characteristics, high barriers to entry, dominant market share, a strong competitive position, talented management, and balance sheet strength that Invesco Advisers believes will enable the company to fund its own growth. These criteria may vary. Invesco Advisers also considers how industry dynamics, market trends, and general economic conditions may affect a company’s earnings outlook.
Invesco Advisers has a long-term investment horizon of typically three to five years. Invesco Advisers also has a contrarian buy discipline; Invesco Advisers buys high quality companies that fit its investment criteria when their valuations underestimate their long-term earnings potential. For example, a company’s stock price may dislocate from its fundamental outlook due to a short-term earnings glitch or negative, short-term market sentiment, which can give rise to an investment opportunity. Invesco Advisers monitors individual issuers for changes in earnings potential or other effects of changing market conditions that may trigger a decision to sell a security, but do not require a decision to do so.
Read More

MGFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.1% -35.6% 29.2% 76.29%
1 Yr -2.8% 17.3% 252.4% 22.61%
3 Yr -6.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 37.96%
5 Yr -6.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 23.49%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 33.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.8% -24.3% 957.1% 26.00%
2021 1.2% -38.3% 47.1% 9.10%
2020 6.5% -54.2% 0.6% 98.38%
2019 6.8% -76.0% 54.1% 42.02%
2018 -7.6% -26.1% 47.8% 91.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.1% -35.6% 29.2% 76.40%
1 Yr -2.8% 11.4% 252.4% 20.91%
3 Yr -6.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 35.89%
5 Yr -6.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 22.42%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 32.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.8% -24.3% 957.1% 26.00%
2021 1.2% -33.1% 47.1% 9.10%
2020 6.5% -44.4% 1.8% 98.52%
2019 6.8% -6.5% 54.1% 5.86%
2018 -7.6% -14.4% 47.8% 84.53%

NAV & Total Return History

MGFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGFRX Category Low Category High MGFRX % Rank
Net Assets 245 M 199 K 133 B 56.36%
Number of Holdings 66 1 9075 50.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 142 M -18 M 37.6 B 48.68%
Weighting of Top 10 50.96% 9.1% 100.0% 19.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 12.05%
  2. Intuit Inc 5.85%
  3. S&P Global Inc 5.58%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.52%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGFRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.36% 61.84% 125.47% 27.20%
Cash 		0.64% -174.70% 23.12% 67.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 31.72%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 39.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 23.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 27.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGFRX % Rank
Technology 		30.94% 0.00% 49.87% 13.33%
Communication Services 		16.44% 0.00% 57.66% 5.95%
Industrials 		14.72% 0.00% 44.06% 14.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.50% 0.00% 40.94% 22.80%
Healthcare 		9.88% 0.00% 35.42% 86.78%
Financial Services 		8.60% 0.00% 38.42% 75.55%
Real Estate 		3.15% 0.00% 39.48% 37.89%
Basic Materials 		1.75% 0.00% 38.60% 79.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 76.98%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 74.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 98.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGFRX % Rank
US 		57.80% 0.13% 103.82% 56.72%
Non US 		41.56% 0.58% 99.46% 31.17%

MGFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 44.27% 42.87%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 56.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 22.62%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.76% 83.71%

Sales Fees

MGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 395.00% 8.72%

MGFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGFRX Category Low Category High MGFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 22.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGFRX Category Low Category High MGFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.72% -4.27% 12.65% 88.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MGFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Delano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

John Delano, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, Mr. Delano was a Vice President and Director of Equity Research, Global Team of Oppenheimer since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Delano worked as a Senior Research Analyst in OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2007. Before joining OppenheimerFunds, John worked at Putnam Investments as an analyst covering large-cap growth focusing on hardware, software and telecommunication services. During his nine-year tenure at Putnam Investments, John was also a derivatives analyst as well as an equity analyst focusing on retail. Prior to that, he worked as a trader at NationsBanc-CRT. John holds a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Duke University. John is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

