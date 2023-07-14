Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
27.1%
1 yr return
-2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
Net Assets
$245 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.0%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MGFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-46.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|26.00%
|2021
|1.2%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|9.10%
|2020
|6.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|98.38%
|2019
|6.8%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|42.02%
|2018
|-7.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|91.39%
|MGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|245 M
|199 K
|133 B
|56.36%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|1
|9075
|50.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|142 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|48.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.96%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|19.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.36%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|27.20%
|Cash
|0.64%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|67.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|31.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|39.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|23.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|27.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGFRX % Rank
|Technology
|30.94%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|13.33%
|Communication Services
|16.44%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|5.95%
|Industrials
|14.72%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|14.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.50%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|22.80%
|Healthcare
|9.88%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|86.78%
|Financial Services
|8.60%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|75.55%
|Real Estate
|3.15%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|37.89%
|Basic Materials
|1.75%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|79.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|76.98%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|74.23%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|98.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGFRX % Rank
|US
|57.80%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|56.72%
|Non US
|41.56%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|31.17%
|MGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|42.87%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|56.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.62%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|83.71%
|MGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|8.72%
|MGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|22.21%
|MGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.72%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|88.52%
|MGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
John Delano, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, Mr. Delano was a Vice President and Director of Equity Research, Global Team of Oppenheimer since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Delano worked as a Senior Research Analyst in OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2007. Before joining OppenheimerFunds, John worked at Putnam Investments as an analyst covering large-cap growth focusing on hardware, software and telecommunication services. During his nine-year tenure at Putnam Investments, John was also a derivatives analyst as well as an equity analyst focusing on retail. Prior to that, he worked as a trader at NationsBanc-CRT. John holds a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Duke University. John is a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
