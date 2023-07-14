Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.6%
1 yr return
-0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$1.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
44.9%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 216.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in debt instruments of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers. Debt instruments include U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds, foreign government securities, securitized instruments (including mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities), and other obligations to repay money borrowed.
While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in debt instruments of any type, MFS generally focuses on debt instruments of issuers located in developed markets.
MFS generally focuses on investment grade quality debt instruments, but may also invest in below investment grade quality debt instruments.
MFS normally enters into currency hedging transactions using derivatives to reduce the fund’s foreign currency exposure such that the fund is primarily exposed to the U.S. dollar.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region. MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index (USD Hedged) less 15%.
MFS may invest up to 35% of the fund’s assets in any industry that accounts for more than 20% of the global bond market as measured by an index determined by MFS to be an appropriate measure of the global bond market, currently the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index (USD Hedged).
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MGBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|61.54%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|25.19%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|22.88%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|22.68%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|88.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|91.94%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|2.65%
|2020
|2.3%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|39.45%
|2019
|1.4%
|-15.5%
|3.1%
|52.00%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-0.6%
|30.6%
|11.54%
|Period
|MGBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|91.94%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|2.65%
|2020
|2.3%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|44.95%
|2019
|1.4%
|-15.5%
|3.3%
|71.00%
|2018
|-0.9%
|0.1%
|30.6%
|11.54%
|MGBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.06 B
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|45.80%
|Number of Holdings
|560
|5
|7040
|44.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-95.2 M
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|88.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.93%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|21.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGBAX % Rank
|Bonds
|81.59%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|93.94%
|Cash
|17.37%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|8.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.03%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|77.27%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|82.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|78.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|68.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGBAX % Rank
|Government
|48.25%
|1.71%
|97.31%
|81.06%
|Corporate
|29.47%
|0.00%
|70.79%
|54.55%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.54%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|68.18%
|Securitized
|8.20%
|0.00%
|29.11%
|50.76%
|Municipal
|0.36%
|0.00%
|3.10%
|23.48%
|Derivative
|0.18%
|0.00%
|50.79%
|9.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGBAX % Rank
|Non US
|52.76%
|26.05%
|98.85%
|66.67%
|US
|28.83%
|-11.86%
|53.57%
|75.76%
|MGBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|25.78%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|76.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|MGBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|2.25%
|4.75%
|43.75%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MGBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|216.00%
|2.00%
|402.00%
|96.40%
|MGBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.06%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|87.88%
|MGBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MGBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.40%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|47.33%
|MGBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2013
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2012
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.277
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2011
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2010
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2010
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2010
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2010
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2010
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2010
12.0
12.0%
Erik Weisman, is an investment officer and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management®. He manages the firm's inflation-adjusted bond, strategic income, global bond, global total return, and global government portfolios. He joined the firm in 2002 as a global sovereign fixed-income research analyst. Previously, he served for two years as assistant to the U.S. Executive Director and for two years as an international economist in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Erik earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and master's and Ph.D. degree from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Andy Li, CFA - Fixed Income Portfolio Manager - As a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk assessment and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2018 - Previous experience includes 4 years as Portfolio Manager at Man GLG; 6 years as Portfolio Manager at ECM Asset Management; 2 years as Management Consultant at Accenture. - Imperial College, London, Bachelor of Engineering, Honors
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Henry Peabody, CFA - Investment Officer - Fixed Income Portfolio Manager - As a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk assessment and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2019 - Previous experience includes 6 years as Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Eaton Vance Management; 3 years as Vice President, Research Analyst at Merganser Capital Management; 6 years as Research Analyst and Trader at Emerson Investment Management. - Member of several portfolio management teams, primarily focused on US credit investing in core, core plus, global aggregate, global aggregate opportunistic and global credit strategies - Affiliations include Boston Security Analyst's Society, CFA Institute - Boston College, Carroll School of Management, Master of Business Administration - Trinity College, Bachelor of Arts
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
David P. Cole, CFA, is an Investment Officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and Portfolio Manager at the firm. David employed in the investment area of MFS since 2004 after working for five years as a High Yield Analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments. Prior to this, he served as a financial economist/treasury market analyst for Thomson Financial Services and two years as an economist for Standard and Poor's. David has a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Philipp S. Burgener, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager with MFS Investment Management(r) (MFS(r)). He is a member of the firm's limited duration portfolio management team. He also has research analyst responsibilities. Philipp joined MFS in 2000 as an inside wholesaler and transferred to the Fixed Income Department in 2002 as an analytic support associate in the Quantitative Group. In 2003 he joined the Structured Products Group and was promoted to an Investment Grade Research Analyst in 2005. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2017. Philipp earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University and his Master of Science degree from Boston University. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Matthew W. Ryan, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager of Massachusetts Financial Services Company. Before joining the firm in 1997, Matt worked for four years as an economist at the International Monetary Fund and for five years as an international economist with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He was named a portfolio manager at MFS in 1998. He is a graduate of Williams College and earned a master's degree in international economics and foreign policy from Johns Hopkins University. Matt also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Ward Brown, CFA, Ph.D., is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the Emerging Markets Debt team, and his duties include managing the firm's emerging market debt strategies in addition to conducting macroeconomic research and individual credit analysis. Ward joined MFS in 2005 as a fixed-income research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2008. Prior to joining MFS, he served as an economist for the International Monetary Fund for eight years. Ward spent four years as a research and teaching assistant for the Financial Markets Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science and later served as a lecturer at the school in the Economics Department. Ward earned his bachelor's degree from McGill University and holds a master's and a doctoral degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Michael Skatrud, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management (MFS). He is responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned coverage universe and he works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. Michael joined MFS in 2013 from Columbia Management, where he had worked as a high yield analyst for four years. Previously, he was a senior credit analyst at Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., for two years and spent seven years as a corporate bond analyst at Putnam Investments. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1996. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
