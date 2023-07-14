Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Praxis Genesis Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
MGAFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.21 -0.07 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (MGAFX) Primary
MGAFX (Mutual Fund)

Praxis Genesis Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.21 -0.07 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (MGAFX) Primary
MGAFX (Mutual Fund)

Praxis Genesis Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.21 -0.07 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (MGAFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Praxis Genesis Growth Portfolio

MGAFX | Fund

$17.21

$90.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$90.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Praxis Genesis Growth Portfolio

MGAFX | Fund

$17.21

$90.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.49%

MGAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Praxis Genesis Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Praxis Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Bailey

Fund Description

The Portfolio, a fund of funds, seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in Class I shares of underlying Praxis Funds.

The Portfolio typically invests approximately 10 - 30 percent of its total assets in bond funds and 70 - 90 percent of its total assets in equity funds. In selecting underlying funds, the Adviser analyzes many factors, including the underlying funds’ investment objectives, total return, and volatility. The Portfolio may also invest in other mutual funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to unique investment characteristics not available in the underlying Praxis Funds and whose screening criteria may differ from the Stewardship Investing screens used by the Praxis Mutual Funds. Investments in these non-Praxis funds and ETFs will not exceed 10 percent of the value of the Portfolio’s total assets. The Portfolio may hold a minimal amount of cash or cash equivalent positions, such as money market instruments, U.S. Government securities, commercial paper, and repurchase agreements.

The above asset allocation ranges are targets. The Adviser has discretion to reallocate the Portfolio’s assets among the allowable investments described above. As a result of market gains or losses, the percentage of the Portfolio’s assets invested in bond funds and equity funds at any given time may be different from the asset allocation target ranges shown above. The Adviser expects to rebalance the Portfolio’s assets annually in accordance with the asset allocation model then in effect but reserves the right to rebalance more or less frequently as it deems appropriate, depending on market conditions, investment performance, and other factors. The Portfolio seeks to avoid investments that are deemed inconsistent with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below.

Stewardship Investing

The Portfolio also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including:

● Respecting the dignity and value of all people

● Building a world at peace and free from violence

● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society

● Exhibiting responsible management practices

● Supporting and involving communities

● Practicing environmental stewardship

Read More

MGAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -3.2% 29.3% 29.26%
1 Yr 9.0% -12.9% 32.0% 23.79%
3 Yr 3.5%* -6.5% 13.0% 19.24%
5 Yr 2.0%* -8.2% 5.9% 8.70%
10 Yr 3.1%* -6.9% 6.0% 16.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -37.4% -8.2% 33.44%
2021 5.6% -5.0% 12.0% 20.67%
2020 2.8% -5.7% 7.8% 35.69%
2019 4.4% -2.1% 6.3% 20.00%
2018 -2.5% -6.1% -0.8% 38.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -14.6% 29.3% 28.94%
1 Yr 9.0% -12.9% 57.6% 23.96%
3 Yr 3.5%* -6.5% 22.1% 18.34%
5 Yr 3.2%* -7.8% 16.4% 10.22%
10 Yr 5.4%* -3.4% 8.5% 15.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -37.4% -8.2% 33.44%
2021 5.6% -5.0% 12.0% 21.00%
2020 2.8% -5.7% 7.8% 35.69%
2019 4.4% -2.1% 6.3% 20.00%
2018 -1.3% -6.1% 0.1% 11.70%

NAV & Total Return History

MGAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGAFX Category Low Category High MGAFX % Rank
Net Assets 90.6 M 963 K 126 B 87.62%
Number of Holdings 6 4 7731 99.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.8 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 85.71%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 13.3% 100.0% 5.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Praxis International Index I 24.17%
  2. Praxis Value Index I 21.31%
  3. Praxis Growth Index I 20.25%
  4. Praxis Impact Bond I 19.78%
  5. Praxis Small Cap Index I 14.49%
  6. First American Government Obligs X 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGAFX % Rank
Stocks 		79.15% 0.19% 99.72% 34.60%
Bonds 		19.93% 0.00% 91.12% 32.70%
Cash 		0.72% -7.71% 88.33% 88.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 26.48% 82.86%
Other 		0.08% -2.61% 17.60% 46.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 90.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGAFX % Rank
Technology 		20.70% 1.07% 52.93% 33.33%
Financial Services 		15.77% 0.28% 52.80% 39.05%
Healthcare 		11.73% 0.00% 36.30% 71.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.58% 0.00% 16.01% 45.40%
Industrials 		10.53% 1.16% 32.55% 50.79%
Communication Services 		8.03% 0.00% 26.62% 27.94%
Consumer Defense 		6.69% 0.00% 27.24% 49.84%
Real Estate 		5.13% 0.00% 33.86% 37.14%
Basic Materials 		4.87% 0.00% 15.48% 29.21%
Energy 		3.09% 0.00% 29.22% 87.62%
Utilities 		2.88% 0.00% 31.67% 50.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGAFX % Rank
US 		54.82% 0.19% 96.85% 50.16%
Non US 		24.33% 0.00% 38.11% 22.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGAFX % Rank
Corporate 		44.14% 0.00% 100.00% 29.21%
Securitized 		26.83% 0.00% 37.97% 7.94%
Government 		24.30% 0.00% 99.71% 53.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.48% 0.00% 100.00% 95.87%
Municipal 		1.25% 0.00% 17.02% 7.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 90.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGAFX % Rank
US 		17.41% 0.00% 91.12% 33.65%
Non US 		2.52% 0.00% 18.39% 43.17%

MGAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 3.35% 65.68%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.25% 27.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

MGAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 58.82%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MGAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.90% 4.00% 398.00% 7.82%

MGAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGAFX Category Low Category High MGAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.05% 80.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGAFX Category Low Category High MGAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.28% -1.12% 5.55% 14.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MGAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Bailey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 17, 2013

8.96

9.0%

Benjamin J. Bailey joined Everence in 2000. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Intermediate Income Fund in March 2005. He served as assistant portfolio manager for the Fund since 2002. Benjamin began his investment career at Everence as an investment services support assistant and then as a fixed income research analyst. He received his bachelor’s in business-economics from Huntington College in 2000. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation in 2003.

Dale Snyder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Dale Snyder, CFA® . Dale Snyder has been a portfolio manager since 2013. He joined Everence in 1999 as an equity analyst. Dale holds a BA in Business (minor in Economics) from Goshen (Ind.) College and a MBA from Indiana University. Dale is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×