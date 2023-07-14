The Portfolio, a fund of funds, seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in Class I shares of underlying Praxis Funds.

The Portfolio typically invests approximately 10 - 30 percent of its total assets in bond funds and 70 - 90 percent of its total assets in equity funds. In selecting underlying funds, the Adviser analyzes many factors, including the underlying funds’ investment objectives, total return, and volatility. The Portfolio may also invest in other mutual funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to unique investment characteristics not available in the underlying Praxis Funds and whose screening criteria may differ from the Stewardship Investing screens used by the Praxis Mutual Funds. Investments in these non-Praxis funds and ETFs will not exceed 10 percent of the value of the Portfolio’s total assets. The Portfolio may hold a minimal amount of cash or cash equivalent positions, such as money market instruments, U.S. Government securities, commercial paper, and repurchase agreements.

The above asset allocation ranges are targets. The Adviser has discretion to reallocate the Portfolio’s assets among the allowable investments described above. As a result of market gains or losses, the percentage of the Portfolio’s assets invested in bond funds and equity funds at any given time may be different from the asset allocation target ranges shown above. The Adviser expects to rebalance the Portfolio’s assets annually in accordance with the asset allocation model then in effect but reserves the right to rebalance more or less frequently as it deems appropriate, depending on market conditions, investment performance, and other factors. The Portfolio seeks to avoid investments that are deemed inconsistent with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below.