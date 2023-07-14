Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Portfolio, a fund of funds, seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in Class I shares of underlying Praxis Funds.
The Portfolio typically invests approximately 10 - 30 percent of its total assets in bond funds and 70 - 90 percent of its total assets in equity funds. In selecting underlying funds, the Adviser analyzes many factors, including the underlying funds’ investment objectives, total return, and volatility. The Portfolio may also invest in other mutual funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to unique investment characteristics not available in the underlying Praxis Funds and whose screening criteria may differ from the Stewardship Investing screens used by the Praxis Mutual Funds. Investments in these non-Praxis funds and ETFs will not exceed 10 percent of the value of the Portfolio’s total assets. The Portfolio may hold a minimal amount of cash or cash equivalent positions, such as money market instruments, U.S. Government securities, commercial paper, and repurchase agreements.
The above asset allocation ranges are targets. The Adviser has discretion to reallocate the Portfolio’s assets among the allowable investments described above. As a result of market gains or losses, the percentage of the Portfolio’s assets invested in bond funds and equity funds at any given time may be different from the asset allocation target ranges shown above. The Adviser expects to rebalance the Portfolio’s assets annually in accordance with the asset allocation model then in effect but reserves the right to rebalance more or less frequently as it deems appropriate, depending on market conditions, investment performance, and other factors. The Portfolio seeks to avoid investments that are deemed inconsistent with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below.
Stewardship Investing
The Portfolio also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including:
● Respecting the dignity and value of all people
● Building a world at peace and free from violence
● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society
● Exhibiting responsible management practices
● Supporting and involving communities
● Practicing environmental stewardship
|Period
|MGAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|29.26%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|23.79%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|19.24%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|8.70%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|16.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|33.44%
|2021
|5.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|20.67%
|2020
|2.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|35.69%
|2019
|4.4%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|20.00%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|38.87%
|Period
|MGAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|28.94%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|23.96%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|18.34%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|10.22%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|15.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|33.44%
|2021
|5.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|21.00%
|2020
|2.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|35.69%
|2019
|4.4%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|20.00%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|11.70%
|MGAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|90.6 M
|963 K
|126 B
|87.62%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|4
|7731
|99.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|89.8 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|85.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|5.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|79.15%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|34.60%
|Bonds
|19.93%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|32.70%
|Cash
|0.72%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|88.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|82.86%
|Other
|0.08%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|46.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|90.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGAFX % Rank
|Technology
|20.70%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|33.33%
|Financial Services
|15.77%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|39.05%
|Healthcare
|11.73%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|71.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.58%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|45.40%
|Industrials
|10.53%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|50.79%
|Communication Services
|8.03%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|27.94%
|Consumer Defense
|6.69%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|49.84%
|Real Estate
|5.13%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|37.14%
|Basic Materials
|4.87%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|29.21%
|Energy
|3.09%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|87.62%
|Utilities
|2.88%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|50.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGAFX % Rank
|US
|54.82%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|50.16%
|Non US
|24.33%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|22.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGAFX % Rank
|Corporate
|44.14%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.21%
|Securitized
|26.83%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|7.94%
|Government
|24.30%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|53.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.87%
|Municipal
|1.25%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|7.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|90.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGAFX % Rank
|US
|17.41%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|33.65%
|Non US
|2.52%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|43.17%
|MGAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|65.68%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|27.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|MGAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|58.82%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MGAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|50.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.90%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|7.82%
|MGAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|80.76%
|MGAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MGAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.28%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|14.38%
|MGAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.394
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2016
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2014
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2014
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2014
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2014
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2012
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2012
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2012
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 17, 2013
8.96
9.0%
Benjamin J. Bailey joined Everence in 2000. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Intermediate Income Fund in March 2005. He served as assistant portfolio manager for the Fund since 2002. Benjamin began his investment career at Everence as an investment services support assistant and then as a fixed income research analyst. He received his bachelor’s in business-economics from Huntington College in 2000. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Dale Snyder, CFA® . Dale Snyder has been a portfolio manager since 2013. He joined Everence in 1999 as an equity analyst. Dale holds a BA in Business (minor in Economics) from Goshen (Ind.) College and a MBA from Indiana University. Dale is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
