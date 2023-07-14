Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.5%
1 yr return
-5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.1%
Net Assets
$569 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.0%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MFUNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|57.65%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|93.40%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|65.25%
|5 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|95.13%
|10 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|98.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFUNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|84.56%
|2021
|6.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|66.78%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|44.96%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|98.63%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|86.59%
|MFUNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFUNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|569 M
|1 M
|151 B
|57.99%
|Number of Holdings
|147
|2
|1727
|21.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|117 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|63.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.00%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|87.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFUNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.39%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|46.06%
|Cash
|1.61%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|49.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|70.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|67.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|68.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|69.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFUNX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.24%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|27.97%
|Financial Services
|17.46%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|67.08%
|Industrials
|14.43%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|14.52%
|Technology
|11.19%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|43.07%
|Energy
|9.75%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|23.60%
|Basic Materials
|6.62%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|9.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.12%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|45.13%
|Consumer Defense
|5.77%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|79.46%
|Communication Services
|4.50%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|69.22%
|Utilities
|3.35%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|66.34%
|Real Estate
|1.57%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|67.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFUNX % Rank
|US
|90.18%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|65.85%
|Non US
|8.21%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|29.06%
|MFUNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|22.92%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|56.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.97%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|82.41%
|MFUNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|96.32%
|MFUNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MFUNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|51.69%
|MFUNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFUNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.61%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|87.81%
|MFUNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MFUNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFUNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|89.07%
|MFUNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$2.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2010
|$0.054
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 26, 2009
|$0.000
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2008
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 17, 2007
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2003
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2017
4.64
4.6%
Mr. Ropp joined BHMS in 2001 from Frost Securities, where he was a senior equity analyst and served as managing director of the Energy Group. He served in management positions at Shell Oil Company and as a securities analyst in the energy sector at Howard, Weil, Labouisse, Friedrichs, Inc. prior to joining Frost Securities. Mr. Ropp received a Wall Street Journal “Best On The Street” listing in 2001 for his coverage of the secondary oil sector. Mr. Ropp graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He received an MBA, as well as an MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tulane University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2017
4.64
4.6%
Mr. Quinn joined BHMS in 2005 as an equity analyst. During his 17-year investment career, he served as an equity analyst for Clover Partners, LP and as a credit analyst for Frost Bank. Mr. Quinn received an MBA from Texas Christian University, where he served as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst for the William C. Conner Foundation Educational Investment Fund and was named a Neeley Scholar. He earned a BS, with a concentration in Finance from Fordham University, where he was a Varsity Football Letterman and three-time member of the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. Mr. Quinn is a member of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Mr. Kinkelaar joined Barrow Hanley in 2017. He previously served as an equity portfolio manager and head of dividend strategies at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO). During his investment career, Mr. Kinkelaar served as a managing director and equity portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management and as an equity analyst at State Farm Insurance Companies. Mr. Kinkelaar earned a BS in Management and Marketing from Eastern Illinois University, where he graduated cum laude. He received an MBA in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2019
3.32
3.3%
Mr. Pyle is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Large Cap Value portfolios. Prior to assuming this role, he was a research analyst covering the utility, insurance, leisure & lodging, packaging, publishing, and computer equipment & services sectors. Mr. Pyle joined the firm from State Street Research where he was a research analyst and associate portfolio manager in their equity value group. Prior to that, he spent five years with Price Waterhouse. Mr. Pyle holds a B.S. degree in business administration from California State University, Chico, and an M.B.A. degree from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina. Mr. Pyle holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-five years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2019
3.32
3.3%
Mr. Cohen is a portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Large Cap Value strategy. In addition to managing the Large Cap Value strategy, experience at the firm includes managing a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy focusing on security selection within the energy sector as well as the engineering & construction, and metals & mining industries. Prior to his current role, Mr. Cohen served as an equity analyst covering these same industries. He has deep experience analyzing and understanding capital intensive commodity-oriented businesses. He joined the firm from Loomis Sayles where he had over 8 years of experience as a portfolio manager for their Research Fund, as well as running a global energy hedge fund. As an equity analyst he covered the energy, materials, and industrials sectors. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles, Mr. Cohen was in consultant relations at MFS Investment Management. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Michigan and his M.S. in Finance from Brandeis University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has sixteen years of experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2019
3.32
3.3%
Mr. Nayfa joined Barrow Hanley in 2008. His experience includes work as an analyst at HBK and institutional equity sales at Natexis Bleichroeder. Mr. Nayfa began his career in institutional sales at Sidoti & Company, LLC. He holds an MBA from the University of Texas, as well as a BBA in Finance from Texas Christian University, and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2019
3.32
3.3%
Mr. Pelzel has been a Portfolio Manager for this strategy since 2014 and was an Equity Analyst from 2010 to 2014. He continues to serve as an Equity Analyst on other strategies. Before joining Barrow Hanley in 2010, he served as a senior portfolio analyst for Highland Capital Management, LP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2019
3.32
3.3%
Mr. Giambrone joined Barrow Hanley in 1999. Prior to joining Barrow Hanley, Mr. Giambrone served as a portfolio consultant at HOLT Value Associates. During his career, he has also served as a senior auditor/tax specialist for KPMG Peat Marwick and Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal. Mr. Giambrone graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University with a BS in Business and received an MBA from the University of Chicago
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2019
3.32
3.3%
Ms. McGirr is a portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Large Cap Value strategy. In addition to managing the Large Cap Value strategy, experience at the firm includes managing a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy focusing on security selection within the health care services sector as well as insurance, restaurant, retail, and apparel industries. Prior to her current role, Ms. McGirr served as an equity analyst covering these same industries. Over the course of her tenure at Boston Partners, Stephanie also covered the consumer staples and business services industries. She started with Boston Partners in 2002 as a research and quantitative associate in the firm’s research group. She joined the firm from Arthur Andersen where she was an operations associate. Ms. McGirr holds a bachelor's degree in English from Colgate University. She has eighteen years of experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Mr. White is a portfolio manager on Boston Partners Global and International strategies. Prior to this role, he was a global generalist providing fundamental research on global equities. Prior to this, Mr. White, managed a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy while covering multiple economic sectors including basic industries, consumer durables, and capital goods. Mr. White holds a B.A. degree in mathematics from Middlebury College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and has fourteen years of industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
