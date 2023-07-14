Home
MassMutual Fundamental Value Fund

mutual fund
MFULX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.79 -0.04 -0.45%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (MFUAX) Primary Retirement (MVUSX) S (MFUYX) Other (MFULX) Retirement (MFUNX) Inst (MFUZX) Retirement (MFUFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Fundamental Value Fund

MFULX | Fund

$8.79

$569 M

1.01%

$0.09

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

-4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$569 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Fundamental Value Fund

MFULX | Fund

$8.79

$569 M

1.01%

$0.09

0.95%

MFULX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Fundamental Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    R. Ropp

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of issuers that the Fund’s subadvisers believe are undervalued. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, Boston Partners Global Investors, Inc. (“Boston Partners”) and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (“Barrow Hanley”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, rights, and warrants. Although the Fund may invest in companies of any size, the Fund will tend to focus on companies with large market capitalizations (which the Fund’s subadvisers believe are generally above $1 billion). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities, including
securities that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale. The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (“IPOs”). An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
In selecting securities for the Fund, Boston Partners examines various factors to determine the value characteristics of such issuers, including price-to-book ratios and price-to-earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals, such as return on equity, earnings growth, and cash flow. Boston Partners selects securities for the Fund based on a continuous study of trends in industries and companies, earnings power, growth, and other investment criteria. Boston Partners will sell a security when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in the fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which Boston Partners continuously monitors and adjusts as appropriate.
Barrow Hanley employs a value-based investment approach and may perform a number of analyses in considering whether to buy or sell a security for the Fund. In selecting investments for the Fund, Barrow Hanley typically seeks to exploit market inefficiencies by using proprietary research to identify primarily large capitalization companies that it considers to be undervalued and to have the potential to generate superior returns while subjecting the Fund to below average levels of risk. Barrow Hanley typically invests in approximately 80–120 securities. Barrow Hanley may consider selling a stock for the Fund if, in its judgment, the security has reached its valuation target, the company’s fundamentals begin to deteriorate, or other opportunities appear more attractive.
Read More

MFULX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -13.6% 215.2% 55.83%
1 Yr -4.4% -58.6% 197.5% 92.09%
3 Yr 5.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 59.86%
5 Yr -5.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 93.69%
10 Yr -4.4%* -17.0% 13.3% 97.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -65.1% 22.3% 83.47%
2021 6.6% -25.3% 25.5% 62.90%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 46.46%
2019 -0.4% -9.2% 10.4% 97.81%
2018 -5.0% -9.4% 3.1% 85.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -13.6% 215.2% 53.06%
1 Yr -4.4% -58.6% 197.5% 92.21%
3 Yr 5.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 60.24%
5 Yr -5.6%* -15.1% 32.0% 95.03%
10 Yr 1.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 86.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -65.1% 22.3% 83.47%
2021 6.6% -25.3% 25.5% 62.90%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 46.37%
2019 -0.4% -9.2% 10.4% 97.81%
2018 -5.0% -8.9% 3.3% 90.88%

NAV & Total Return History

MFULX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFULX Category Low Category High MFULX % Rank
Net Assets 569 M 1 M 151 B 57.74%
Number of Holdings 147 2 1727 21.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 117 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 63.30%
Weighting of Top 10 20.00% 5.0% 99.2% 87.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.53%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.32%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co 2.25%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 2.18%
  5. Deere & Co 2.00%
  6. CVS Health Corp 1.95%
  7. General Dynamics Corp 1.92%
  8. Lowe's Companies Inc 1.88%
  9. Cigna Corp 1.79%
  10. Oracle Corp 1.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFULX % Rank
Stocks 		98.39% 28.02% 125.26% 45.81%
Cash 		1.61% -88.20% 71.98% 48.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 20.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 12.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 13.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 15.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFULX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.24% 0.00% 30.08% 27.72%
Financial Services 		17.46% 0.00% 58.05% 66.83%
Industrials 		14.43% 0.00% 42.76% 14.27%
Technology 		11.19% 0.00% 54.02% 42.82%
Energy 		9.75% 0.00% 54.00% 23.35%
Basic Materials 		6.62% 0.00% 21.69% 8.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.12% 0.00% 22.74% 44.80%
Consumer Defense 		5.77% 0.00% 34.10% 79.21%
Communication Services 		4.50% 0.00% 26.58% 68.48%
Utilities 		3.35% 0.00% 27.04% 66.09%
Real Estate 		1.57% 0.00% 90.54% 67.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFULX % Rank
US 		90.18% 24.51% 121.23% 65.60%
Non US 		8.21% 0.00% 41.42% 28.82%

MFULX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.04% 45.41% 47.61%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 54.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.01% 0.50% 93.21%

Sales Fees

MFULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MFULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 488.00% 50.15%

MFULX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFULX Category Low Category High MFULX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 41.90% 61.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFULX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFULX Category Low Category High MFULX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.92% -1.51% 4.28% 73.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFULX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MFULX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

R. Ropp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2017

4.64

4.6%

Mr. Ropp joined BHMS in 2001 from Frost Securities, where he was a senior equity analyst and served as managing director of the Energy Group. He served in management positions at Shell Oil Company and as a securities analyst in the energy sector at Howard, Weil, Labouisse, Friedrichs, Inc. prior to joining Frost Securities. Mr. Ropp received a Wall Street Journal “Best On The Street” listing in 2001 for his coverage of the secondary oil sector. Mr. Ropp graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He received an MBA, as well as an MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tulane University.

Brian Quinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2017

4.64

4.6%

Mr. Quinn joined BHMS in 2005 as an equity analyst. During his 17-year investment career, he served as an equity analyst for Clover Partners, LP and as a credit analyst for Frost Bank. Mr. Quinn received an MBA from Texas Christian University, where he served as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst for the William C. Conner Foundation Educational Investment Fund and was named a Neeley Scholar. He earned a BS, with a concentration in Finance from Fordham University, where he was a Varsity Football Letterman and three-time member of the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. Mr. Quinn is a member of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Brad Kinkelaar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mr. Kinkelaar joined Barrow Hanley in 2017. He previously served as an equity portfolio manager and head of dividend strategies at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO). During his investment career, Mr. Kinkelaar served as a managing director and equity portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management and as an equity analyst at State Farm Insurance Companies. Mr. Kinkelaar earned a BS in Management and Marketing from Eastern Illinois University, where he graduated cum laude. He received an MBA in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

David Pyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2019

3.32

3.3%

Mr. Pyle is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Large Cap Value portfolios. Prior to assuming this role, he was a research analyst covering the utility, insurance, leisure & lodging, packaging, publishing, and computer equipment & services sectors. Mr. Pyle joined the firm from State Street Research where he was a research analyst and associate portfolio manager in their equity value group. Prior to that, he spent five years with Price Waterhouse. Mr. Pyle holds a B.S. degree in business administration from California State University, Chico, and an M.B.A. degree from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina. Mr. Pyle holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-five years of investment experience.

Terry Pelzel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2019

3.32

3.3%

Mr. Pelzel has been a Portfolio Manager for this strategy since 2014 and was an Equity Analyst from 2010 to 2014. He continues to serve as an Equity Analyst on other strategies. Before joining Barrow Hanley in 2010, he served as a senior portfolio analyst for Highland Capital Management, LP

Mark Giambrone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2019

3.32

3.3%

Mr. Giambrone joined Barrow Hanley in 1999. Prior to joining Barrow Hanley, Mr. Giambrone served as a portfolio consultant at HOLT Value Associates. During his career, he has also served as a senior auditor/tax specialist for KPMG Peat Marwick and Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal. Mr. Giambrone graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University with a BS in Business and received an MBA from the University of Chicago

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2019

3.32

3.3%

Mr. Cohen is a portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Large Cap Value strategy. In addition to managing the Large Cap Value strategy, experience at the firm includes managing a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy focusing on security selection within the energy sector as well as the engineering & construction, and metals & mining industries. Prior to his current role, Mr. Cohen served as an equity analyst covering these same industries. He has deep experience analyzing and understanding capital intensive commodity-oriented businesses. He joined the firm from Loomis Sayles where he had over 8 years of experience as a portfolio manager for their Research Fund, as well as running a global energy hedge fund. As an equity analyst he covered the energy, materials, and industrials sectors. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles, Mr. Cohen was in consultant relations at MFS Investment Management. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Michigan and his M.S. in Finance from Brandeis University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has sixteen years of experience.

Michael Nayfa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2019

3.32

3.3%

Mr. Nayfa joined Barrow Hanley in 2008. His experience includes work as an analyst at HBK and institutional equity sales at Natexis Bleichroeder. Mr. Nayfa began his career in institutional sales at Sidoti & Company, LLC.  He holds an MBA from the University of Texas, as well as a BBA in Finance from Texas Christian University, and is a CFA charterholder.

Stephanie McGirr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2019

3.32

3.3%

Ms. McGirr is a portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Large Cap Value strategy. In addition to managing the Large Cap Value strategy, experience at the firm includes managing a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy focusing on security selection within the health care services sector as well as insurance, restaurant, retail, and apparel industries. Prior to her current role, Ms. McGirr served as an equity analyst covering these same industries. Over the course of her tenure at Boston Partners, Stephanie also covered the consumer staples and business services industries. She started with Boston Partners in 2002 as a research and quantitative associate in the firm’s research group. She joined the firm from Arthur Andersen where she was an operations associate. Ms. McGirr holds a bachelor's degree in English from Colgate University. She has eighteen years of experience.

Joshua White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Mr. White is a portfolio manager on Boston Partners Global and International strategies. Prior to this role, he was a global generalist providing fundamental research on global equities. Prior to this, Mr. White, managed a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy while covering multiple economic sectors including basic industries, consumer durables, and capital goods. Mr. White holds a B.A. degree in mathematics from Middlebury College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and has fourteen years of industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

