The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of high-quality, large cap companies (generally, stocks with a market capitalization of greater than $10 billion) that the Fund's investment adviser, Madison Asset Management, LLC ("Madison"), believes incorporate sustainability into their overall strategy. Under normal conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in stocks that meet Madison's fundamental and sustainability criteria. The Fund's portfolio managers define “high-quality” companies as those businesses that exhibit durable growth, operate in large growing markets, and have strong competitive advantages with high barriers to entry St ocks that meet these criteria are selected by using an integrated research process that combines bottom-up fundamental analysis and sustainable research. The research process analyzes a company’s sustainable practices using quantitative and qualitative analysis and engagement with the company.. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and emerging market securities). To the extent invested in common stocks, the Fund generally invests in only 35-50 companies at any given time. This reflects Madison's belief that your money should be invested in Madison’s top investment ideas, and that focusing on Madison’s highest conviction investment ideas is the best way to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Madison follows a rigorous multi-step process when evaluating companies for the Fund, where Madison considers (1) the business model and overall strategy, (2) the company’s sustainable business practices starting with corporate governance, (3) the board of directors and the management team, and (4) the risk-reward of each potential investment. When evaluating the business model and overall strategy, Madison looks for durable competitive advantages, metrics that demonstrate consistent or improving levels of return on capital, growing revenue and earnings, and a solid balance sheet. When considering sustainable business practices, the Fund's portfolio managers identify material factors by industry, analyze corporate data and future targets, and engage with corporate management to better understand the company's sustainable efforts and goals. The sustainable research is combined with the fundamental research to develop an integrated view and investment thesis. When assessing the board of directors and the management team, Madison evaluates management's operational and capital allocation track records and the board of directors' corporate governance record including how the Board structures executive compensation. The final step in the process is assessing the risk-reward for the stock when deciding to invest in a company. Madison seeks to purchase securities trading at a discount to their intrinsic value as determined by applying relative multiples to projected earnings, discounted cash flows, and additional valuation methodologies. Often Madison finds companies

that meet our business model and sustainability criteria but not our valuation hurdle. Those companies are monitored for inclusion later when the price may be more appropriate.

Madison's criteria for selecting sustainable investments will vary by industry and by company. Madison uses a proprietary scoring system to assign an “above average,” “average,” or “below average” rating to each company and monitors these ratings across the portfolio. Madison will only invest in securities it determines are "average" or “above average.” Madison primarily uses the services of Sustainalytics US Inc., an independent, third-party service that provides sustainability analytics and ratings. The Sustainalytics ratings are not determinative, but one of many factors considered when making investment decisions. Madison considers a number of sustainability metrics when reviewing a company for the portfolio, which may include: carbon footprint; waste management; water usage; diversity, equity, and inclusion; product safety; data management; board composition; ethical standards; and regulatory issues. Madison may also use research reports and other data when reviewing sustainable investing opportunities.

Madison may sell stocks for several reasons, including: (i) excessive valuation, (ii) the fundamental business prospects for the company have materially changed, (iii) the company no longer meets our sustainability criteria or inconsistent or negative changes in sustainability practices or (iv) Madison finds a more attractive alternative .

The Fund’s investment strategy reflects Madison’s general “Participate and Protect ® ” investment philosophy. Madison’s expectation is that investors in the Fund will participate in market appreciation during bull markets and experience something less than full participation during bear markets compared with investors in portfolios holding more speculative and volatile securities; therefore, this investment philosophy is intended to represent a conservative investment strategy. There is no assurance that Madison’s expectations regarding this investment strategy will be realized.