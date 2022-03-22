Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$915 K
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MFPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.4%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MFPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-67.1%
|73.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|74.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-58.1%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-51.1%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|MFPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MFPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-67.1%
|76.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|76.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-58.1%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-51.1%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|MFPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFPGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|915 K
|0
|814 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|17358
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-28.8 B
|134 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFPGX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|80.89%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|166.23%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-483.27%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|533.06%
|N/A
|MFPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|928.63%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|MFPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MFPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MFPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|N/A
|MFPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFPGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.51%
|N/A
|MFPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MFPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFPGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.10%
|N/A
|MFPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2012
|$0.060
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2022
0.3
0.3%
Principal and Director of Global Trading at Milliman. Mr. Cummings has served in this role since 2007. Mr. Cummings has more than 13 years of experience as a trader with a primary focus on options. Prior to joining Milliman, he was involved in various proprietary trading strategies and was a portfolio manager of associated derivatives funds. These strategies included volatility arbitrage, global macro, and high-frequency trading. Entities at which Mr. Cummings has previously worked include Citadel Investment Group, TradeNet (as a primary market maker on the Chicago Board Options Exchange), KCM Group and Spyglass Capital Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2022
0.3
0.3%
Jeff Greco is a portfolio manager with Milliman’s Portfolio Management group. He researches hedging methodologies, volatility and return distributions, and implements managed risk strategies on market portfolios. Mr. Greco has over 15 years of quantitative finance experience, including as a risk management professional at Citadel LLC, a senior quantitative strategist at Deutsche Bank, and a senior research analyst at Bank of America. Additionally, Mr. Greco has been teaching for over 10 years as an adjunct professor for the University of Chicago’s financial mathematics graduate program. Mr. Greco has a Bachelors degree in Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as Master’s Degrees in Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University and in Applied Mathematics from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2022
0.3
0.3%
Maria Schiopu, CFA, joined Milliman in 2013 and is Senior Director – Head of Portfolio Management with Milliman. Ms. Schiopu holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Northwestern University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2022
0.3
0.3%
Rosenfeld is a Trader and Risk Manager within Milliman’s Capital Markets Group. He manages hedging and investment strategies for insurance companies, funds, and a number of U.S. equity unit investment trusts. Mr. Rosenfeld joined Milliman in 2018 and has more than 5 years of experience in capital markets. Prior to joining Milliman, Mr. Rosenfeld was a global macro portfolio manager at Gelber Group with a focus on equity and interest rate derivatives trading. Mr. Rosenfeld holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|43.76
|4.66
|4.5
