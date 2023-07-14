Home
Trending ETFs

MFOMX (Mutual Fund)

MFOMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Focused Equity Opportunities Fund

MFOMX | Fund

$14.59

$399 M

1.31%

$0.19

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

-5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$399 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.38%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MFOMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Focused Equity Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Lee

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund invests, under normal circumstances, in approximately 25-30 companies that are considered by BNYM Investment Adviser to be positioned for long-term earnings growth. The fund may hold growth or value stocks or a blend of both. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies of any size, although it focuses on large-cap companies (generally, those companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase). The fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers, but may invest up to 25% of its assets in the equity securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging market countries.

The fund's portfolio managers monitor sector and security weightings and regularly evaluate the fund's risk-adjusted returns to manage the risk profile of the fund's portfolio. The portfolio managers adjust exposure limits as necessary.

Read More

MFOMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -41.7% 64.0% 96.80%
1 Yr -5.0% -46.2% 77.9% 95.98%
3 Yr -3.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 68.06%
5 Yr -4.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 83.91%
10 Yr -0.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 84.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.6% -85.9% 81.6% 40.95%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 34.99%
2020 3.3% -13.0% 34.8% 94.56%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 71.65%
2018 -4.6% -15.9% 2.0% 90.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -41.7% 64.0% 92.53%
1 Yr -5.0% -46.2% 77.9% 92.70%
3 Yr -3.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 67.65%
5 Yr -0.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 72.31%
10 Yr 7.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 50.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.6% -85.9% 81.6% 41.03%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 34.99%
2020 3.3% -13.0% 34.8% 94.56%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 71.65%
2018 -1.2% -15.9% 3.1% 48.38%

NAV & Total Return History

MFOMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFOMX Category Low Category High MFOMX % Rank
Net Assets 399 M 189 K 222 B 66.99%
Number of Holdings 30 2 3509 93.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 196 M -1.37 M 104 B 67.87%
Weighting of Top 10 50.23% 11.4% 116.5% 31.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.13%
  2. Apple Inc 5.79%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.76%
  4. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 5.48%
  5. Facebook Inc Class A 5.30%
  6. American International Group Inc 5.11%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.81%
  8. AbbVie Inc 4.58%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.52%
  10. Adobe Inc 4.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFOMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.96% 50.26% 104.50% 40.98%
Cash 		1.04% -10.83% 49.73% 55.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 71.80%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 72.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 71.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 70.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFOMX % Rank
Technology 		26.07% 0.00% 65.70% 81.15%
Healthcare 		14.90% 0.00% 39.76% 29.26%
Financial Services 		12.80% 0.00% 43.06% 23.28%
Industrials 		10.16% 0.00% 30.65% 12.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.98% 0.00% 62.57% 88.61%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 66.40% 69.67%
Consumer Defense 		7.86% 0.00% 25.50% 8.93%
Energy 		5.53% 0.00% 41.09% 7.30%
Basic Materials 		2.56% 0.00% 18.91% 23.11%
Real Estate 		2.50% 0.00% 16.05% 21.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 79.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFOMX % Rank
US 		98.96% 34.69% 100.00% 13.28%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 95.49%

MFOMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.01% 20.29% 57.76%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 70.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 77.84%

Sales Fees

MFOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MFOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.38% 0.00% 316.74% 46.80%

MFOMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFOMX Category Low Category High MFOMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 41.31% 74.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFOMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFOMX Category Low Category High MFOMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -6.13% 1.75% 5.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFOMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MFOMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2018

4.24

4.2%

Mr. Lee is a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which he joined in 2005. Mr. Lee is a member of the Large Cap Equity Team at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and is a senior analyst for the Technology and Telecommunications sectors.

Donald Sauber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2018

4.24

4.2%

Donald M. Sauber has been a primary portfolio manager of BNY Mellon Large Cap Market Opportunities Fund with respect to the Focused Equity Strategy, the Large Cap Growth Strategy and the Large Cap Dividend Strategy, of BNY Mellon Tax-Sensitive Large Cap Multi-Strategy Fund with respect to the Large Cap Core Strategy, the Focused Equity Strategy, the Large Cap Growth Strategy and the Large Cap Dividend Strategy, and of BNY Mellon Focused Equity Opportunities Fund since March 2018. Mr. Sauber is a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which he joined in 2006. Mr. Sauber is a member of the Large Cap Equity Team at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and is a senior analyst for the Financial Services sector.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

