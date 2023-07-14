To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund invests, under normal circumstances, in approximately 25-30 companies that are considered by BNYM Investment Adviser to be positioned for long-term earnings growth. The fund may hold growth or value stocks or a blend of both. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies of any size, although it focuses on large-cap companies (generally, those companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase). The fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers, but may invest up to 25% of its assets in the equity securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging market countries.

The fund's portfolio managers monitor sector and security weightings and regularly evaluate the fund's risk-adjusted returns to manage the risk profile of the fund's portfolio. The portfolio managers adjust exposure limits as necessary.