Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.9%
1 yr return
-5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
Net Assets
$399 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.2%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.38%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund invests, under normal circumstances, in approximately 25-30 companies that are considered by BNYM Investment Adviser to be positioned for long-term earnings growth. The fund may hold growth or value stocks or a blend of both. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies of any size, although it focuses on large-cap companies (generally, those companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase). The fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers, but may invest up to 25% of its assets in the equity securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging market countries.
The fund's portfolio managers monitor sector and security weightings and regularly evaluate the fund's risk-adjusted returns to manage the risk profile of the fund's portfolio. The portfolio managers adjust exposure limits as necessary.
|Period
|MFOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|97.13%
|1 Yr
|-5.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|96.07%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|68.92%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|84.64%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|85.65%
* Annualized
|2022
|-32.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|41.87%
|2021
|5.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|35.75%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|94.73%
|2019
|4.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|71.84%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|91.43%
|YTD
|8.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|92.86%
|1 Yr
|-5.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|92.95%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|68.51%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|73.90%
|10 Yr
|6.8%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|52.38%
* Annualized
|2022
|-32.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|41.95%
|2021
|5.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|35.75%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|94.73%
|2019
|4.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|71.84%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|50.48%
|Net Assets
|399 M
|189 K
|222 B
|66.91%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|3509
|93.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|196 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|67.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.23%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|31.19%
|Stocks
|98.96%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|40.33%
|Cash
|1.04%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|54.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|20.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|25.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|15.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|14.43%
|Technology
|26.07%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|81.07%
|Healthcare
|14.90%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|29.18%
|Financial Services
|12.80%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|23.20%
|Industrials
|10.16%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|12.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.98%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|88.52%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|69.59%
|Consumer Defense
|7.86%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|8.85%
|Energy
|5.53%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|7.21%
|Basic Materials
|2.56%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|22.87%
|Real Estate
|2.50%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|21.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|39.26%
|US
|98.96%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|12.46%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|87.46%
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|35.98%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|69.85%
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|29.38%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|46.71%
|Dividend Yield
|1.09%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|24.88%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|13.15%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2012
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Mar 07, 2018
4.24
4.2%
Mr. Lee is a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which he joined in 2005. Mr. Lee is a member of the Large Cap Equity Team at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and is a senior analyst for the Technology and Telecommunications sectors.
Mar 07, 2018
4.24
4.2%
Donald M. Sauber has been a primary portfolio manager of BNY Mellon Large Cap Market Opportunities Fund with respect to the Focused Equity Strategy, the Large Cap Growth Strategy and the Large Cap Dividend Strategy, of BNY Mellon Tax-Sensitive Large Cap Multi-Strategy Fund with respect to the Large Cap Core Strategy, the Focused Equity Strategy, the Large Cap Growth Strategy and the Large Cap Dividend Strategy, and of BNY Mellon Focused Equity Opportunities Fund since March 2018. Mr. Sauber is a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which he joined in 2006. Mr. Sauber is a member of the Large Cap Equity Team at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and is a senior analyst for the Financial Services sector.
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
