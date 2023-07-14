Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high yield instruments (also known as “junk bonds”) and other financial instruments with economic characteristics similar to such instruments, such as derivatives and exchange-traded funds

(“ETFs”). This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

High yield instruments in which the Fund may invest include domestic and foreign bonds (including corporate bonds), convertible securities, forward commitments, loan participations and assignments, preferred stocks and privately issued securities (e.g., Rule 144A securities) that are rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.

The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in investment grade instruments including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, loan participations and assignments, U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt securities and ETFs that invest in such instruments. The Fund may also invest up to 5% of its net assets in foreign currency-denominated securities. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries, which the Adviser defines as those countries that are: (i) characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (ii) included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider; or (iii) countries with similar developing or emerging characteristics as countries classified as emerging market countries pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) and (ii) above, in each case determined at the time of purchase. The Fund may also invest in equity securities, which are ownership interests in a public or private company or partnership and consist of common stocks, warrants and rights to acquire common stock, and investments in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization.

The Fund also may invest up to 5% of its net assets in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, for bona fide hedging purposes, to gain exposure to certain markets or segments of markets, and for speculative purposes. From time to time, the Fund may experience significant inflows; if this occurs, the Fund may, on a temporary or interim basis, invest these new assets (potentially in an amount which may approach up to 50% of the Fund’s total net assets if new flows were extremely large relative to

the Fund’s current assets) in a combination of derivative instruments and other investment companies, including ETFs, until such time as the Adviser can identify and invest in appropriate high yield instruments in accordance with the Fund’s principal strategy. The Fund may purchase or sell securities or other assets on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may borrow money for, among other reasons, cash management purposes, to obtain leverage and to meet redemptions.

The average portfolio duration of the Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index, which as of September 30, 2021 was 3.9 years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser will consider the risks and opportunities presented by the industries within the high yield universe. The Adviser evaluates the bond issuers within the selected industries and identifies those investments which the Adviser believes have favorable risk reward characteristics and match the Adviser’s investing philosophy. The Adviser evaluates various criteria such as historical and future expected financial performance, management tenure and experience, capital structure, free cash flow generation, barriers to entry, security protections, yield and relative value, and ownership structure. The Adviser targets investments that have individual yield premiums which appear to be favorable and are viewed by the Adviser as having a comparable or lower probability of default and/or loss risk.

The Fund may invest in cash or money market instruments for the purpose of meeting redemption requests or making other anticipated cash payments.