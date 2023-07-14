Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.0%
1 yr return
20.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-29.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-22.3%
Net Assets
$37.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.4%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 78.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MFGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.0%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|16.99%
|1 Yr
|20.0%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|18.37%
|3 Yr
|-29.7%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|97.78%
|5 Yr
|-22.3%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|98.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|47.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|44.13%
|2021
|-18.0%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|94.14%
|2020
|-12.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|99.62%
|2019
|2.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|93.37%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|82.08%
|Period
|MFGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|44.13%
|2021
|-18.0%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|94.14%
|2020
|-12.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|99.62%
|2019
|2.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|93.18%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|89.21%
|MFGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFGFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.4 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|91.55%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|20
|3702
|46.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.1 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|92.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.36%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|35.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFGFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.13%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|26.58%
|Cash
|0.87%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|70.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|10.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|16.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|2.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|6.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFGFX % Rank
|Technology
|38.16%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|12.85%
|Healthcare
|17.53%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|51.94%
|Industrials
|14.13%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|55.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.73%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|64.26%
|Financial Services
|7.23%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|45.60%
|Communication Services
|3.10%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|43.84%
|Consumer Defense
|3.08%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|31.16%
|Real Estate
|1.69%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|61.62%
|Basic Materials
|1.35%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|62.32%
|Energy
|0.99%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|54.93%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|27.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFGFX % Rank
|US
|91.22%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|75.00%
|Non US
|7.91%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|16.55%
|MFGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|22.72%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|31.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|30.06%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|84.46%
|MFGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MFGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MFGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|78.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|79.02%
|MFGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFGFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|10.92%
|MFGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MFGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFGFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.06%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|83.04%
|MFGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Ethan is a Managing Partner and Director of Research at Westfield Capital. As a member of the Investment Committee, he contributes ideas to all of Westfield’s products, with a specific concentration in Business, Financial, and Consumer Services. In 1999, Ethan joined the Westfield team after working as a Research Analyst at Johnson Rice & Company LLC, in New Orleans, LA. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Ethan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in 1996. He is a member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts. In addition to spending time with his family, Ethan enjoys guitar, basketball, golf and scuba diving.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Timothy Manning Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Boston University, 1997 Professional Experience State Street, 1996 – 2000 John Hancock Financial Services, 2000 – 2002 RiverSource Investments, 2002 – 2007 Wellington Management, 2007 – Present
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Will joined Westfield Capital Management in April 1994. In addition to his executive duties, he chairs the Investment Committee, serves as Market Strategist and contributes investment ideas primarily within the Health Care and Energy sectors. In 2001, Will was promoted to President and Chief Investment Officer and now oversees all of Westfield's US equity and hedge fund strategies. In this role, Will and his team have grown the firm from $2 billion to $13 billion in assets under management. Prior to joining Westfield, Will worked in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Alex Brown & Sons, where his responsibilities included mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and spin-offs. Before that, he was a Vice President at Kidder, Peabody & Company. Will graduated from Middlebury College in 1983 and received a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1992. Will and his family are very active in community service, focusing their efforts on education for underprivileged youth. He is a member of the Board of Directors of SquashBusters and the Advisory Board of The Base.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
