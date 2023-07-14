Home
MFEJX (Mutual Fund)

MFEJX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Growth Fund

MFEJX | Fund

$162.50

$36.9 B

0.00%

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.4%

1 yr return

19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

Net Assets

$36.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$162.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MFEJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Fischman

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

Read More

MFEJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.4% -41.7% 64.0% 57.72%
1 Yr 19.3% -46.2% 77.9% 37.54%
3 Yr 4.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 21.61%
5 Yr 8.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 11.79%
10 Yr 10.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 9.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -85.9% 81.6% 36.11%
2021 9.6% -31.0% 26.7% 15.35%
2020 8.2% -13.0% 34.8% 47.32%
2019 7.9% -6.0% 10.6% 5.63%
2018 -0.3% -15.9% 2.0% 8.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.4% -41.7% 64.0% 55.42%
1 Yr 19.3% -46.2% 77.9% 34.51%
3 Yr 4.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 21.71%
5 Yr 8.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 14.13%
10 Yr 12.4%* -16.8% 19.7% 9.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -85.9% 81.6% 36.20%
2021 9.6% -31.0% 26.7% 15.26%
2020 8.2% -13.0% 34.8% 47.32%
2019 7.9% -6.0% 10.6% 5.63%
2018 -0.2% -15.9% 3.1% 20.10%

NAV & Total Return History

MFEJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFEJX Category Low Category High MFEJX % Rank
Net Assets 36.9 B 189 K 222 B 5.23%
Number of Holdings 71 2 3509 41.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.4 B -1.37 M 104 B 5.41%
Weighting of Top 10 46.91% 11.4% 116.5% 49.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.10%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.84%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.85%
  4. Apple Inc 5.24%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.60%
  6. Adobe Inc 3.31%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 2.93%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.62%
  9. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.49%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 2.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFEJX % Rank
Stocks 		96.60% 50.26% 104.50% 77.46%
Cash 		3.40% -10.83% 49.73% 17.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 37.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 42.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 34.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 34.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFEJX % Rank
Technology 		35.24% 0.00% 65.70% 51.23%
Healthcare 		13.92% 0.00% 39.76% 37.54%
Financial Services 		13.30% 0.00% 43.06% 19.43%
Communication Services 		11.75% 0.00% 66.40% 35.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.09% 0.00% 62.57% 79.75%
Industrials 		6.47% 0.00% 30.65% 48.52%
Basic Materials 		3.60% 0.00% 18.91% 12.30%
Consumer Defense 		2.87% 0.00% 25.50% 58.85%
Real Estate 		1.76% 0.00% 16.05% 34.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 53.36%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 69.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFEJX % Rank
US 		93.60% 34.69% 100.00% 56.72%
Non US 		3.00% 0.00% 54.22% 49.67%

MFEJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 20.29% 85.23%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.50% 21.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MFEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MFEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 316.74% 16.13%

MFEJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFEJX Category Low Category High MFEJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 43.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFEJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFEJX Category Low Category High MFEJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.18% -6.13% 1.75% 38.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFEJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MFEJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Fischman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2002

20.18

20.2%

Eric B. Fischman, is an investment officer and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® since Novembwe 2019. Eric joined MFS as an equity research analyst in 2000 and was named portfolio manager in 2002. Prior to joining MFS he served as an equity research analyst at State Street Research and he was a staff attorney at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. He earned an MBA from Columbia Business School, a Juris Doctorate degree from Boston University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University. He also holds the Certified Financial Analyst designation.

Paul Gordon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Paul J. Gordon - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2004 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Equity Research Associate at Fidelity Investments Management and Research Co. - Babson College, BS, cum laude

Bradford Mak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Bradford J. Mak - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2010; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 2 years as an Investment Analyst at Kingsbrook Partners, LP; 2 years as an Investment Analyst at Highbridge Capital Management; 3 years as Private Equity Associate - Healthcare Group at Paul Capital Partners; 2 years as Strategic

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

