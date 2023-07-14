Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$641 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.2%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MFCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|22.81%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|79.50%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|50.52%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|83.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|6.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|82.49%
|2021
|4.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|54.52%
|2020
|5.6%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|14.75%
|2019
|3.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|81.97%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|89.44%
|Period
|MFCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|20.05%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|69.58%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|50.00%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|86.63%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|6.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|82.49%
|2021
|4.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|54.52%
|2020
|5.6%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|14.75%
|2019
|3.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|81.97%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|94.72%
|MFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|641 M
|481 K
|145 B
|40.65%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|1
|2445
|59.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|190 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|27.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.19%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|35.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.49%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|95.27%
|Cash
|8.09%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|2.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.43%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|2.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|32.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|33.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFCIX % Rank
|Technology
|26.82%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|2.00%
|Industrials
|12.19%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|81.05%
|Financial Services
|11.45%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|80.05%
|Real Estate
|9.93%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|18.95%
|Healthcare
|9.62%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|56.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.55%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|72.57%
|Energy
|5.15%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|47.88%
|Consumer Defense
|5.12%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|24.94%
|Basic Materials
|4.56%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|69.83%
|Utilities
|4.54%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|37.41%
|Communication Services
|1.06%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|84.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFCIX % Rank
|US
|88.08%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|84.08%
|Non US
|3.41%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|29.10%
|MFCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|37.06%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.21%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|MFCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MFCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|19.23%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MFCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|82.72%
|MFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|53.10%
|MFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|83.21%
|MFCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$2.776
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2001
20.43
20.4%
James England is a Portfolio Manager at ArrowMark Partners and Co-Portfolio Manager of Meridian Contrarian Fund. He has been Portfolio Manager of the Meridian Contrarian Fund since 2001. James previously worked as an equity derivatives trader at Toronto Dominion Securities, in the equity sales and trading group of Goldman, Sachs & Co. and as a Consumer and Retail Analyst at The Seidler Companies. James received his bachelor’s degree from McGill University and a master's degree in Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...