Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Meridian Contrarian Fund

mutual fund
MFCCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$34.61 -0.38 -1.09%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (MVALX) Primary Inst (MFCIX) A (MFCAX) C (MFCCX)
MFCCX (Mutual Fund)

Meridian Contrarian Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$34.61 -0.38 -1.09%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (MVALX) Primary Inst (MFCIX) A (MFCAX) C (MFCCX)
MFCCX (Mutual Fund)

Meridian Contrarian Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$34.61 -0.38 -1.09%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (MVALX) Primary Inst (MFCIX) A (MFCAX) C (MFCCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meridian Contrarian Fund

MFCCX | Fund

$34.61

$641 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.2%

Net Assets

$641 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meridian Contrarian Fund

MFCCX | Fund

$34.61

$641 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.16%

MFCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Meridian Contrarian Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Meridian
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James England

Fund Description

The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of publicly traded common stocks of U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in the stocks of businesses that are out of consensus favor and likely to have recently underperformed their peers, or the market due to what the Investment Adviser deems to be temporary operational issues. The Fund then emphasizes stocks which the Investment Adviser believes are undervalued in relation to the business’s (or issuer’s) long-term earnings power or asset value, or the stock market in general. Securities in which the Fund invests may be undervalued because of many factors, including market decline, poor economic conditions, tax-loss selling or actual or anticipated unfavorable developments affecting the issuer of the security. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any capitalization across a broad range of industries. The Fund intends to invest at least 65% of its total assets in common stocks and equity-related securities (such as convertible debt securities and warrants). The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in debt or fixed income securities, including higher yield, higher risk, lower rated or unrated corporate bonds commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” These are bonds that are rated Ba or below by Moody’s or BB or below by S&P. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities rated Ca or below by Moody’s or C or below by S&P, or unrated but considered by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets, calculated at the time of purchase, in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies. The Fund generally sells investments when (i) the Investment Adviser concludes that the company’s fundamentals are not meeting expectations; (ii) better investment opportunities exist; and/or (iii) the company’s business has improved and this, in the Investment Adviser’s opinion, is reflected in the share price.
Read More

MFCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -23.7% 31.6% 36.59%
1 Yr 0.8% -41.1% 28.9% 87.50%
3 Yr 3.9%* -20.7% 20.7% 61.40%
5 Yr -5.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 89.01%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 26.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -52.6% 20.1% 85.03%
2021 3.8% -25.0% 15.1% 65.12%
2020 5.3% -2.9% 196.6% 17.96%
2019 3.3% -2.6% 8.3% 82.54%
2018 -6.1% -11.1% 0.0% 92.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -27.0% 31.6% 31.83%
1 Yr 0.8% -41.1% 48.6% 78.55%
3 Yr 3.9%* -20.7% 20.7% 61.38%
5 Yr -5.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 90.41%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% 25.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -52.6% 20.1% 85.03%
2021 3.8% -25.0% 15.1% 65.12%
2020 5.3% -2.9% 196.6% 17.96%
2019 3.3% -2.6% 8.3% 82.54%
2018 -6.1% -11.1% 0.0% 96.77%

NAV & Total Return History

MFCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFCCX Category Low Category High MFCCX % Rank
Net Assets 641 M 481 K 145 B 41.15%
Number of Holdings 72 1 2445 59.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 190 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 27.86%
Weighting of Top 10 27.19% 2.9% 100.0% 36.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd 3.29%
  2. SMART Global Holdings Inc 3.16%
  3. CNH Industrial NV 3.13%
  4. CACI International Inc Class A 3.03%
  5. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc 2.96%
  6. Signature Bank 2.91%
  7. Welbilt Inc 2.82%
  8. Brookfield Renewable Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (Sub Voting) 2.81%
  9. Colony Capital Inc Class A 2.80%
  10. Juniper Networks Inc 2.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFCCX % Rank
Stocks 		91.49% 0.00% 100.57% 95.77%
Cash 		8.09% -2.51% 100.00% 3.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.43% 0.00% 21.68% 2.99%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 33.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 34.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 33.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFCCX % Rank
Technology 		26.82% 0.00% 40.65% 2.49%
Industrials 		12.19% 0.00% 45.89% 81.55%
Financial Services 		11.45% 0.00% 46.10% 80.55%
Real Estate 		9.93% 0.00% 25.82% 19.45%
Healthcare 		9.62% 0.00% 47.15% 56.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.55% 2.49% 46.48% 73.07%
Energy 		5.15% 0.00% 58.13% 48.38%
Consumer Defense 		5.12% 0.00% 32.18% 25.44%
Basic Materials 		4.56% 0.00% 26.18% 70.32%
Utilities 		4.54% 0.00% 18.97% 37.91%
Communication Services 		1.06% 0.00% 30.98% 84.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFCCX % Rank
US 		88.08% 0.00% 100.04% 84.58%
Non US 		3.41% 0.00% 27.19% 29.60%

MFCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.16% 0.03% 33.98% 7.36%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 94.50%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

MFCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 32.56%

Trading Fees

MFCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 321.00% 83.29%

MFCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFCCX Category Low Category High MFCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 53.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFCCX Category Low Category High MFCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.27% -2.06% 3.38% 99.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MFCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James England

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

James England is a Portfolio Manager at ArrowMark Partners and Co-Portfolio Manager of Meridian Contrarian Fund. He has been Portfolio Manager of the Meridian Contrarian Fund since 2001. James previously worked as an equity derivatives trader at Toronto Dominion Securities, in the equity sales and trading group of Goldman, Sachs & Co. and as a Consumer and Retail Analyst at The Seidler Companies. James received his bachelor’s degree from McGill University and a master's degree in Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×