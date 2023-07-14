Home
Trending ETFs

MEVOX (Mutual Fund)

MEVOX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$30 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 110.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MEVOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Managed Equity Volatility Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Taras Ivanenko

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US and non-US companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process. A principal component of the Investment Manager’s investment process for the Portfolio is volatility management. Volatility, a risk measurement, measures the magnitude of fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index over time. The Investment Manager seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted equity returns (returns after accounting for the risk taken to achieve those returns) while lowering portfolio volatility (up and down movements in the fund’s returns). The Investment Manager’s investment process is benchmark-unaware, which means that the Portfolio’s assets are not managed by reference to a benchmark index. The Investment Manager examines fundamental company information (such as financial statements) and seeks to identify high quality companies with sustainable operating performance in order to build a well-diversified global portfolio of common stocks. The Investment Manager performs an independent assessment of stock risk and also seeks to manage risk through diversification.

The Portfolio management team selects investments for the Portfolio from a broad investment universe of stocks and depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The active, quantitative approach utilized by the Portfolio management team involves initial screening, risk assessment and evaluation of each company relative to its global peers. The Portfolio will typically focus on securities of developed market companies, using an objective, systematic investment process that blends both risk and stock ranking assessments designed to capture attractive risk-to-return characteristics and create a low volatility portfolio. In addition to a multidimensional assessment of risk, each company is evaluated daily according to four independent measures: growth, value, sentiment and quality. The Portfolio may invest across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy.

Read More

MEVOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -35.6% 29.2% 59.62%
1 Yr 5.2% 17.3% 252.4% 99.66%
3 Yr 3.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 96.72%
5 Yr 1.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 95.70%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -24.3% 957.1% 94.56%
2021 5.7% -38.3% 47.1% 58.28%
2020 -2.3% -54.2% 0.6% 10.90%
2019 4.7% -76.0% 54.1% 66.62%
2018 -1.8% -26.1% 47.8% 33.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -35.6% 29.2% 60.18%
1 Yr 5.2% 11.4% 252.4% 98.98%
3 Yr 3.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 95.62%
5 Yr 1.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 94.90%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -24.3% 957.1% 94.56%
2021 5.7% -33.1% 47.1% 58.66%
2020 -2.3% -44.4% 1.8% 23.28%
2019 4.7% -6.5% 54.1% 63.54%
2018 -1.8% -14.4% 47.8% 29.98%

NAV & Total Return History

MEVOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEVOX Category Low Category High MEVOX % Rank
Net Assets 30 M 199 K 133 B 87.94%
Number of Holdings 210 1 9075 20.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.48 M -18 M 37.6 B 93.72%
Weighting of Top 10 14.79% 9.1% 100.0% 95.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NTT DOCOMO Inc 1.73%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEVOX % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 61.84% 125.47% 53.85%
Cash 		1.34% -174.70% 23.12% 41.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 70.93%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 73.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 68.06%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 69.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEVOX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		19.14% 0.00% 73.28% 5.29%
Healthcare 		17.79% 0.00% 35.42% 23.57%
Communication Services 		10.29% 0.00% 57.66% 54.41%
Financial Services 		9.96% 0.00% 38.42% 81.72%
Technology 		9.81% 0.00% 49.87% 95.37%
Industrials 		9.39% 0.00% 44.06% 31.06%
Utilities 		8.23% 0.00% 29.12% 4.96%
Real Estate 		5.77% 0.00% 39.48% 1.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.07% 0.00% 40.94% 82.71%
Basic Materials 		2.49% 0.00% 38.60% 66.19%
Energy 		2.07% 0.00% 21.15% 90.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEVOX % Rank
US 		63.40% 0.13% 103.82% 34.14%
Non US 		35.26% 0.58% 99.46% 63.11%

MEVOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.85% 0.01% 44.27% 5.70%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.82% 30.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 10.53%

Sales Fees

MEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 84.21%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 110.00% 0.00% 395.00% 96.67%

MEVOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEVOX Category Low Category High MEVOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.42% 0.00% 3.26% 67.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEVOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEVOX Category Low Category High MEVOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.39% -4.27% 12.65% 23.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEVOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEVOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taras Ivanenko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Taras Ivanenko, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Taras Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Taras was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Earlier at SSgA, he was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Taras was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research.

Craig Scholl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Craig Scholl is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1984 and joined Lazard in 2007. Education: BS in Finance and Public Communications, Syracuse University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Ciprian Marin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Ciprian Marin is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1997 and joined Lazard in 2008. Education: MBA in Finance, International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics, Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 registrations. He has managed a portion of the Fund since August 2015.

Susanne Willumsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Susanne Willumsen Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Susanne Willumsen is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. She began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Susanne was Managing Director, Head of Active Equities Europe with State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). During her 13 year tenure at SSgA, Susanne was responsible for the research and portfolio management of all UK and European equity strategies.

Paul Moghtader

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Paul Moghtader, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Paul Moghtader is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Paul was Head of the Global Active Equity Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). At SSgA Paul was the senior manager responsible for the research and portfolio management of all multi-regional active quantitative equity strategies. Previously, Paul was an analyst at State Street Bank.

Alex Lai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Alex Lai is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 2002. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Alex was a Vice President and Quantitative Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Prior to that, Alex was an investment-banking analyst at Lehman Brothers Asia in Hong Kong. He has an MSc in Finance from Boston College and a BBA (Hons) in Finance and Accounting from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

