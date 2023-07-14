Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$30 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.8%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 110.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US and non-US companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process. A principal component of the Investment Manager’s investment process for the Portfolio is volatility management. Volatility, a risk measurement, measures the magnitude of fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index over time. The Investment Manager seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted equity returns (returns after accounting for the risk taken to achieve those returns) while lowering portfolio volatility (up and down movements in the fund’s returns). The Investment Manager’s investment process is benchmark-unaware, which means that the Portfolio’s assets are not managed by reference to a benchmark index. The Investment Manager examines fundamental company information (such as financial statements) and seeks to identify high quality companies with sustainable operating performance in order to build a well-diversified global portfolio of common stocks. The Investment Manager performs an independent assessment of stock risk and also seeks to manage risk through diversification.
The Portfolio management team selects investments for the Portfolio from a broad investment universe of stocks and depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The active, quantitative approach utilized by the Portfolio management team involves initial screening, risk assessment and evaluation of each company relative to its global peers. The Portfolio will typically focus on securities of developed market companies, using an objective, systematic investment process that blends both risk and stock ranking assessments designed to capture attractive risk-to-return characteristics and create a low volatility portfolio. In addition to a multidimensional assessment of risk, each company is evaluated daily according to four independent measures: growth, value, sentiment and quality. The Portfolio may invest across the capitalization spectrum.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.
The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy.
|Period
|MEVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|58.28%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|99.43%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|96.11%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|93.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MEVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|94.68%
|2021
|5.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|58.41%
|2020
|-2.4%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|10.63%
|2019
|4.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|65.15%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|32.85%
|Period
|MEVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|58.84%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|98.64%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|94.89%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|92.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MEVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|94.68%
|2021
|5.7%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|58.79%
|2020
|-2.4%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|23.15%
|2019
|4.7%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|60.61%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|27.11%
|MEVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30 M
|199 K
|133 B
|87.83%
|Number of Holdings
|210
|1
|9075
|20.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.48 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|93.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.79%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|95.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.66%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|53.74%
|Cash
|1.34%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|41.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|44.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|51.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|38.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|41.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEVIX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|19.14%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|5.18%
|Healthcare
|17.79%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|23.46%
|Communication Services
|10.29%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|54.30%
|Financial Services
|9.96%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|81.61%
|Technology
|9.81%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|95.26%
|Industrials
|9.39%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|30.95%
|Utilities
|8.23%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|4.85%
|Real Estate
|5.77%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|1.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.07%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|82.60%
|Basic Materials
|2.49%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|66.08%
|Energy
|2.07%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|78.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEVIX % Rank
|US
|63.40%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|34.03%
|Non US
|35.26%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|63.00%
|MEVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|48.12%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|30.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|8.91%
|MEVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MEVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|78.95%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MEVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|110.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|96.56%
|MEVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.66%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|37.86%
|MEVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MEVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.62%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|19.20%
|MEVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.030
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
7.01
7.0%
Paul Moghtader, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Paul Moghtader is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Paul was Head of the Global Active Equity Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). At SSgA Paul was the senior manager responsible for the research and portfolio management of all multi-regional active quantitative equity strategies. Previously, Paul was an analyst at State Street Bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
7.01
7.0%
Taras Ivanenko, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Taras Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Taras was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Earlier at SSgA, he was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Taras was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
7.01
7.0%
Ciprian Marin is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1997 and joined Lazard in 2008. Education: MBA in Finance, International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics, Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 registrations. He has managed a portion of the Fund since August 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
7.01
7.0%
Craig Scholl is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1984 and joined Lazard in 2007. Education: BS in Finance and Public Communications, Syracuse University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
7.01
7.0%
Susanne Willumsen Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Susanne Willumsen is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. She began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Susanne was Managing Director, Head of Active Equities Europe with State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). During her 13 year tenure at SSgA, Susanne was responsible for the research and portfolio management of all UK and European equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Alex Lai is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 2002. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Alex was a Vice President and Quantitative Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Prior to that, Alex was an investment-banking analyst at Lehman Brothers Asia in Hong Kong. He has an MSc in Finance from Boston College and a BBA (Hons) in Finance and Accounting from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...