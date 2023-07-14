Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
-0.3%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
Net Assets
$53.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.3%
Expense Ratio 1.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 164.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MERVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|3.4%
|3.4%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-15.6%
|12.6%
|20.00%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|6.8%
|6.8%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|5.4%
|5.4%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|3.2%
|3.2%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|MERVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.7%
|-15.5%
|7.1%
|20.00%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-0.1%
|1.2%
|60.00%
|2020
|2.3%
|5.2%
|5.2%
|100.00%
|2019
|0.1%
|2.6%
|2.6%
|100.00%
|2018
|1.0%
|0.6%
|0.6%
|100.00%
|Period
|MERVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|3.4%
|3.4%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-19.8%
|12.6%
|20.00%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|6.8%
|6.8%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|5.4%
|5.4%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|3.2%
|3.2%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|MERVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.7%
|-15.5%
|7.1%
|20.00%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-0.1%
|1.2%
|60.00%
|2020
|2.3%
|7.1%
|7.1%
|100.00%
|2019
|0.1%
|2.6%
|2.6%
|100.00%
|2018
|1.4%
|2.4%
|2.4%
|100.00%
|MERVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MERVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|53.8 M
|105 K
|52.6 M
|20.00%
|Number of Holdings
|606
|5
|278
|20.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22 M
|1.97 M
|12.8 M
|20.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.32%
|48.8%
|48.8%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MERVX % Rank
|Stocks
|66.56%
|-1.39%
|325.56%
|60.00%
|Cash
|26.60%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|60.00%
|Bonds
|7.40%
|0.00%
|7.62%
|20.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|20.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.23%
|20.00%
|Other
|-0.64%
|-9.69%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MERVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|38.93%
|38.76%
|38.76%
|100.00%
|Technology
|23.38%
|22.50%
|22.50%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|14.33%
|6.88%
|6.88%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|9.76%
|11.12%
|11.12%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|4.61%
|8.98%
|8.98%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|3.47%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.15%
|8.23%
|8.23%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|1.02%
|0.20%
|0.20%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.93%
|0.41%
|0.41%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.42%
|2.85%
|2.85%
|100.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MERVX % Rank
|US
|61.71%
|-1.39%
|325.56%
|60.00%
|Non US
|4.85%
|0.00%
|8.67%
|20.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MERVX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|56.55%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.00%
|Derivative
|27.50%
|0.00%
|27.89%
|20.00%
|Corporate
|15.94%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.00%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MERVX % Rank
|US
|6.45%
|0.00%
|7.36%
|20.00%
|Non US
|0.95%
|0.00%
|0.26%
|20.00%
|MERVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.91%
|1.91%
|9.52%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|1.20%
|1.25%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.25%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MERVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MERVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MERVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|164.00%
|189.00%
|189.00%
|100.00%
|MERVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MERVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.57%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.00%
|MERVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MERVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MERVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.57%
|-0.19%
|2.00%
|100.00%
|MERVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.686
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2007
15.34
15.3%
Mr. Roy Behren serves as Managing Partner, Member of Investment Committee, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager at Westchester Capital Funds. He was also their Chief Compliance Officer from September 2002 through June 2010. After earning a B.S. in Economics at The Wharton School, he received a J.D. degree from the University of Miami Law School and an LL.M. degree in corporate law from the New York University School of Law. In 1987, he joined the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's New York Regional Office, where he worked as an enforcement attorney for seven years prior to starting his investment career at WCM. From 2004 through 2006, Roy served as a member of Redback Networks' Board of Directors and its Audit Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2007
15.34
15.3%
Mr. Shannon has served as Co-President of Westchester Capital Management, LLC since 2011 and also serves as Co-President and a Trustee of the Fund. Mr. Shannon served as Westchester’s Director of Research from May 1996 until April 2005. From April 2005 to April 2006, Mr. Shannon was Senior Vice President in charge of the Special Situations and Mergers Group of D.E. Shaw & Co. Mr. Shannon returned to Westchester in May 2006 as a research analyst and portfolio strategist and has served as a portfolio manager for the Fund since January 2007. He worked for two major Canadian technology firms for three years before joining Burns Fry Ltd in 1986 as a research analyst. Mr. Shannon is also a Director of GBC Asset Management Inc. Mr. Shannon is a Partner of Pembroke where he is also a Portfolio Manager. He graduated from McGill University in 1980 in Electrical Engineering and from the Richard Ivey School of Business at The University of Western Ontario in 1983 with a Masters in Business Administration degree. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1990.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|14.17
|14.17
|14.17
|14.17
