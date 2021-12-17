Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings, in equity securities (such as dividend-paying securities, common stock and preferred stock) of companies that are located in emerging markets, and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets but that may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, which may include American, European and Global Depositary Receipts and other depositary receipts (“Depositary Receipts”). (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund invests in large, medium and small capitalization companies. For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents. The Fund’s portfolio securities are denominated primarily in foreign currencies and are typically held outside the U.S.

Stock index futures and various types of swaps may be used to implement the country selection component of the Fund’s investment strategy. Currency forwards may be used to make stock-selection and country allocation decisions independently of the underlying currency. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, swaps and currency forwards to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.

Certain subadvisers may employ a systematic and quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.

Emerging market countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. In determining if a security is economically tied to an emerging market country the Fund generally looks to the country of incorporation of the issuer as listed on Bloomberg, a widely recognized provider of market information. The Fund’s subadvisers may determine a security is economically tied to an emerging market country based on other factors, such as an issuer’s country of domicile, where the majority of an issuer’s revenues are generated or where an issuer’s primary exchange is located. As a result, a security may be economically tied to more than one country. With respect to derivative instruments, the Fund generally considers such instruments to be economically tied to emerging market countries if the underlying assets of the derivatives are (i) foreign currencies (or baskets or indices of such currencies); (ii) instruments or securities that are issued by foreign governments or by an issuer economically tied to an emerging market country as described above; or (iii) for certain money market instruments, if either the issuer or the guarantor of such money market instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country as described above.

In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in equity securities of companies that are located in “frontier markets” countries and other investments that are tied economically to “frontier markets” countries. “Frontier markets” is often used to describe the markets of smaller, less accessible, but still investable, countries of the developing world. “Frontier market” countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The securities of frontier market companies tend to be smaller in total market capitalization.