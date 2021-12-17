Home
Trending ETFs

MEMVX (Mutual Fund)

MEMVX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer Emerging Markets Equity Fund

MEMVX | Fund

-

$1.45 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.45 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MEMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MERCERGLIN
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings, in equity securities (such as dividend-paying securities, common stock and preferred stock) of companies that are located in emerging markets, and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets but that may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, which may include American, European and Global Depositary Receipts and other depositary receipts (“Depositary Receipts”). (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund invests in large, medium and small capitalization companies. For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents. The Fund’s portfolio securities are denominated primarily in foreign currencies and are typically held outside the U.S.

Stock index futures and various types of swaps may be used to implement the country selection component of the Fund’s investment strategy. Currency forwards may be used to make stock-selection and country allocation decisions independently of the underlying currency. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, swaps and currency forwards to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.

Certain subadvisers may employ a systematic and quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.

Emerging market countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. In determining if a security is economically tied to an emerging market country the Fund generally looks to the country of incorporation of the issuer as listed on Bloomberg, a widely recognized provider of market information. The Fund’s subadvisers may determine a security is economically tied to an emerging market country based on other factors, such as an issuer’s country of domicile, where the majority of an issuer’s revenues are generated or where an issuer’s primary exchange is located. As a result, a security may be economically tied to more than one country. With respect to derivative instruments, the Fund generally considers such instruments to be economically tied to emerging market countries if the underlying assets of the derivatives are (i) foreign currencies (or baskets or indices of such currencies); (ii) instruments or securities that are issued by foreign governments or by an issuer economically tied to an emerging market country as described above; or (iii) for certain money market instruments, if either the issuer or the guarantor of such money market instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country as described above.

In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in equity securities of companies that are located in “frontier markets” countries and other investments that are tied economically to “frontier markets” countries. “Frontier markets” is often used to describe the markets of smaller, less accessible, but still investable, countries of the developing world. “Frontier market” countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The securities of frontier market companies tend to be smaller in total market capitalization.

Read More

MEMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MEMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEMVX Category Low Category High MEMVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.45 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 316 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 228 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 15.73% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.80%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.90%
  3. Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd 1.84%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.77%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 1.58%
  6. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV 1.26%
  7. Reliance Industries Ltd 1.24%
  8. PTT Exploration Production PCL 1.15%
  9. Cipla Ltd/India 1.15%
  10. JD.com Inc 1.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.09% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.28% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.65% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.02% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMVX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMVX % Rank
Non US 		86.70% N/A N/A N/A
US 		8.39% N/A N/A N/A

MEMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MEMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEMVX Category Low Category High MEMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEMVX Category Low Category High MEMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MEMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

