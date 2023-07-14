Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
MEMRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.58 +0.05 +0.18%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (MEMAX) Primary B (MEMBX) C (MEMCX) Inst (MEMIX) Retirement (MEMGX) Retirement (MEMRX) Retirement (MEMHX) Retirement (MEMFX) Retirement (MEMJX)
MEMRX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.58 +0.05 +0.18%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (MEMAX) Primary B (MEMBX) C (MEMCX) Inst (MEMIX) Retirement (MEMGX) Retirement (MEMRX) Retirement (MEMHX) Retirement (MEMFX) Retirement (MEMJX)
MEMRX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.58 +0.05 +0.18%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (MEMAX) Primary B (MEMBX) C (MEMCX) Inst (MEMIX) Retirement (MEMGX) Retirement (MEMRX) Retirement (MEMHX) Retirement (MEMFX) Retirement (MEMJX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund

MEMRX | Fund

$27.58

$6.8 B

0.31%

$0.09

2.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$6.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund

MEMRX | Fund

$27.58

$6.8 B

0.31%

$0.09

2.09%

MEMRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    José Luis García

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase and include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe. MFS may also invest in equity securities of issuers that are not tied economically to emerging market countries.

Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MEMRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -11.0% 30.2% 25.67%
1 Yr 13.1% -12.7% 29.2% 24.71%
3 Yr -0.7%* -17.0% 12.8% 45.13%
5 Yr -2.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 70.18%
10 Yr 0.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 57.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -50.1% 7.2% 28.42%
2021 -4.8% -18.2% 13.6% 68.38%
2020 3.0% -7.2% 79.7% 81.48%
2019 4.1% -4.4% 9.2% 58.31%
2018 -3.2% -7.2% 7.0% 17.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -30.3% 30.2% 24.59%
1 Yr 13.1% -48.9% 29.2% 21.98%
3 Yr -0.7%* -16.3% 12.8% 45.01%
5 Yr -2.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 70.36%
10 Yr 0.7%* -12.3% 12.5% 64.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -50.1% 7.2% 28.42%
2021 -4.8% -18.2% 13.6% 68.38%
2020 3.0% -7.2% 79.7% 81.48%
2019 4.1% -4.4% 9.2% 58.61%
2018 -3.1% -7.2% 7.0% 20.36%

NAV & Total Return History

MEMRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEMRX Category Low Category High MEMRX % Rank
Net Assets 6.8 B 717 K 102 B 7.85%
Number of Holdings 96 10 6734 53.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.58 B 340 K 19.3 B 9.28%
Weighting of Top 10 38.65% 2.8% 71.7% 29.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.86% 0.90% 110.97% 39.85%
Cash 		2.14% -23.67% 20.19% 53.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 85.39%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 82.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 82.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 85.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMRX % Rank
Technology 		22.01% 0.00% 47.50% 51.09%
Financial Services 		18.48% 0.00% 48.86% 72.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.84% 0.00% 48.94% 26.25%
Communication Services 		12.53% 0.00% 39.29% 13.96%
Consumer Defense 		11.63% 0.00% 28.13% 8.71%
Basic Materials 		7.49% 0.00% 30.03% 56.47%
Industrials 		3.47% 0.00% 43.53% 84.25%
Real Estate 		3.23% 0.00% 17.15% 17.03%
Energy 		3.07% 0.00% 24.80% 64.66%
Healthcare 		1.81% 0.00% 93.26% 83.10%
Utilities 		1.44% 0.00% 39.12% 47.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMRX % Rank
Non US 		96.75% -4.71% 112.57% 37.36%
US 		1.11% -1.60% 104.72% 40.66%

MEMRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.09% 0.03% 41.06% 17.41%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 56.71%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MEMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 190.00% 38.93%

MEMRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEMRX Category Low Category High MEMRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.31% 0.00% 12.61% 50.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEMRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEMRX Category Low Category High MEMRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -1.98% 17.62% 72.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEMRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEMRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

José Luis García

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 10, 2008

13.65

13.7%

Jose Luis Garcia is an investment officer, equity portfolio manager and the director of equity - Latin America at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages or comanages several international equity portfolios for MFS, including Latin American and emerging markets portfolios, as well as oversees the analyst-led research international portfolios. He also contributes to the MFS global research platform as an equity research analyst focused on Latin American stocks. He is based in Mexico City. Jose Luis joined MFS in 2002. Previously,he was chief executive officer of Telefonica B2B in Mexico.

Harry Purcell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Harry Purcell is an investment officer, portfolio manager and equity research analyst at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the firm's emerging market equity portfolio management team. As an analyst, he is responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned coverage areas. Harry works closely with MFS portfolio managers to ensure investment ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. Harry joined MFS in 2012 as an analyst and added portfolio management duties in 2017. Prior to joining MFS, he co-founded and served as a portfolio manager at Zedd Capital for three years. He previously held portfolio management roles at CQS Management Limited and Tribeca Global (part of Citigroup). He spent seven years at F&C Management Ltd., holding both the roles of pan-European fund manager and head of global technology research. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1998. Harry holds earned his Master of Arts degree from Oxford University.

Rajesh Nair

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Rajesh R. Nair - Investment Officer - Equity Research Analyst - As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2008 - Previous experience includes 7 years as Director, Holt Sales at Credit Suisse, Holt Value Associates; 1 year as Analyst at Deutsche Bank - Regional Head Office; 2 years as Project Manager at System Access; 3 years as Associate Consultant at Citicorp Software. - London Business School, Master of Business Administration - University of Calicut, Business Technology

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×