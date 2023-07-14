Dividend Investing Ideas Center
12.5%
1 yr return
13.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$6.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.7%
Expense Ratio 2.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase and include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe. MFS may also invest in equity securities of issuers that are not tied economically to emerging market countries.
Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MEMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|25.29%
|1 Yr
|13.4%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|22.56%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|41.92%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|67.43%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|54.26%
* Annualized
|YTD
|12.5%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|24.20%
|1 Yr
|13.4%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|19.95%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|41.91%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|68.15%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|61.37%
* Annualized
|MEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.8 B
|717 K
|102 B
|7.22%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|10
|6734
|52.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.58 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|8.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.65%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|28.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.86%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|39.21%
|Cash
|2.14%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|52.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|45.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|39.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|33.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|42.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMCX % Rank
|Technology
|22.01%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|50.45%
|Financial Services
|18.48%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|71.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.84%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|25.61%
|Communication Services
|12.53%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|13.32%
|Consumer Defense
|11.63%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|8.07%
|Basic Materials
|7.49%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|55.83%
|Industrials
|3.47%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|83.61%
|Real Estate
|3.23%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|16.39%
|Energy
|3.07%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|64.02%
|Healthcare
|1.81%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|82.46%
|Utilities
|1.44%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|46.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMCX % Rank
|Non US
|96.75%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|36.72%
|US
|1.11%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|40.03%
|MEMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.09%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|17.15%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|52.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MEMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|33.77%
|MEMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MEMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|37.99%
|MEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|54.49%
|MEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.18%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|71.64%
|MEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2005
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 10, 2008
13.65
13.7%
Jose Luis Garcia is an investment officer, equity portfolio manager and the director of equity - Latin America at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages or comanages several international equity portfolios for MFS, including Latin American and emerging markets portfolios, as well as oversees the analyst-led research international portfolios. He also contributes to the MFS global research platform as an equity research analyst focused on Latin American stocks. He is based in Mexico City. Jose Luis joined MFS in 2002. Previously,he was chief executive officer of Telefonica B2B in Mexico.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Harry Purcell is an investment officer, portfolio manager and equity research analyst at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the firm's emerging market equity portfolio management team. As an analyst, he is responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned coverage areas. Harry works closely with MFS portfolio managers to ensure investment ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. Harry joined MFS in 2012 as an analyst and added portfolio management duties in 2017. Prior to joining MFS, he co-founded and served as a portfolio manager at Zedd Capital for three years. He previously held portfolio management roles at CQS Management Limited and Tribeca Global (part of Citigroup). He spent seven years at F&C Management Ltd., holding both the roles of pan-European fund manager and head of global technology research. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1998. Harry holds earned his Master of Arts degree from Oxford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Rajesh R. Nair - Investment Officer - Equity Research Analyst - As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2008 - Previous experience includes 7 years as Director, Holt Sales at Credit Suisse, Holt Value Associates; 1 year as Analyst at Deutsche Bank - Regional Head Office; 2 years as Project Manager at System Access; 3 years as Associate Consultant at Citicorp Software. - London Business School, Master of Business Administration - University of Calicut, Business Technology
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
