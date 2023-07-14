Home
Trending ETFs

MEGAX (Mutual Fund)

MEGAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

28.0%

1 yr return

29.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$44.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 177.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MEGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    U.S. Global Investors Global Luxury Goods Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    U.S. Global Investors
  • Inception Date
    Oct 17, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Holmes

Fund Description

MEGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.0% -41.7% 64.0% 51.48%
1 Yr 29.1% -46.2% 77.9% 5.16%
3 Yr 8.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 11.36%
5 Yr 0.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 56.86%
10 Yr 8.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 18.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -85.9% 81.6% 23.35%
2021 4.0% -31.0% 26.7% 50.93%
2020 6.4% -13.0% 34.8% 69.62%
2019 2.7% -6.0% 10.6% 93.63%
2018 -4.7% -15.9% 2.0% 91.24%

NAV & Total Return History

MEGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEGAX Category Low Category High MEGAX % Rank
Net Assets 44.4 M 189 K 222 B 91.91%
Number of Holdings 53 2 3509 62.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.7 M -1.37 M 104 B 90.90%
Weighting of Top 10 51.30% 11.4% 116.5% 27.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 9.59%
  2. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ADR 7.99%
  3. MSCI Inc 7.23%
  4. Volkswagen AG ADR 6.75%
  5. Hermes International SA 6.63%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEGAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.18% 50.26% 104.50% 54.92%
Bonds 		1.69% -1.84% 25.77% 0.74%
Cash 		0.13% -10.83% 49.73% 88.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 70.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 71.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 69.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEGAX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		62.57% 0.00% 62.57% 0.16%
Financial Services 		16.88% 0.00% 43.06% 9.92%
Basic Materials 		7.80% 0.00% 18.91% 2.30%
Consumer Defense 		7.70% 0.00% 25.50% 9.59%
Technology 		5.05% 0.00% 65.70% 98.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 77.70%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 89.59%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 97.46%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 99.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 85.74%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 99.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEGAX % Rank
Non US 		51.77% 0.00% 54.22% 0.25%
US 		46.41% 34.69% 100.00% 99.84%

MEGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% 0.01% 20.29% 6.26%
Management Fee 1.13% 0.00% 1.50% 99.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 26.92%

Sales Fees

MEGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 177.00% 0.00% 316.74% 97.41%

MEGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEGAX Category Low Category High MEGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 72.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEGAX Category Low Category High MEGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -6.13% 1.75% 70.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Holmes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1994

27.43

27.4%

Mr. Holmes is Chief Executive Officer since 1989 and Chief Investment Officer since 1999 at U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Mr. Holmes had investment banking experience in the international capital markets and the gold mining industry. He was formerly President and Chairman of the Toronto Society of the Investment Dealers Association and a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange's Listing Committee as well as a member seat holder of the stock exchanges in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Alberta.

Ralph Aldis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2015

6.55

6.6%

Ralph P. Aldis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Aldis has served as senior research analyst of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. since 2001. Previously he was with United Services Advisors as director of research and analysis since April 1989. Before that, he spent three years in the research department at Neil A. Eisner and Company, and he also worked as a research assistant at Southwest Energy Associates during the summer of 1986. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the San Antonio Society of Financial Analysts.

Joanna Sawicka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

